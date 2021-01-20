Peabody
Tuesday
A caller reported two teenagers in a silver BMW sport sedan were racing around the neighborhood in the area of Wahtera Road and Buttonwood Lane at 2:56 p.m.
A caller reported finding a needle on the ground at the intersection of Baldwin and Cortland streets at 3:27 p.m.
Police received a report of shoplifting at Zumiez, at the Northshore Mall, at 3:45 p.m.
An employee at Kappy's Liquors reported a shoplifting at 4:03 p.m. The thief had just left the store in a vehicle and took a right out of the parking lot.
At 4:48 p.m., a caller at Eagan Place reported her daughter's boyfriend broke her screen door two weeks ago. An officer responded to the scene and helped the woman fix her door. She didn't want to pursue the matter further.
At 5:15 p.m., a caller at a Shore Drive apartment reported his wife was on the phone with a scammer who was trying to get $1,800 in cash. He was advised to disconnect the call; he also said his wife gave $980 a few months ago.
An officer issued a warning to a juvenile driver for failure to use care and a marked lanes violation by the Outback Steakhouse on Route 114 at 9:17 p.m. He was also told what would happen if he and his friends continued to speed in the area.
Salem
Tuesday
Vandalism was reported on Canal Street at 10:35 a.m.
A past break-in was reported on Traders Way at 3:18 p.m.
Kristen E. Grover, 39, of 50 Lambert Ave., Lynn, was arrested at 3:32 p.m., following a report of an unwanted person on Bridge Street about three hours earlier. She was charged with possession to distribute Class A and B drugs, distribution of a Class B drug, and possession of a Class E drug; all subsequent offenses. Ramon O. Zapata, 30, of 139 Neptune St., Lynn, was then arrested at 4:28 p.m. He was charged with two counts of possession to distribute a Class B drug, trafficking fentanyl of more than 10 grams, and possession of a Class E drug.
Police took another report of a past break-in on Arbella Way at 4:34 p.m.
David W. Knott, 34, of 56 Margin St., Salem, was arrested at 10:30 p.m., following a report of an unwanted person on Dodge Street. He was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon and violation of a miscellaneous municipal ordinance.
Police received four reports throughout the day of fraud/scams from residents.
Wednesday
Vandalism was reported on Derby Square at 8:29 a.m.
A fraud/scam was reported on Barstow Street at 1:17 p.m.
Report of a larceny on Courageous Court at 1:21 p.m.
Marblehead
Tuesday
At 1:49 p.m., a Kimball Street resident reported unemployment fraud.
A caller at Peach Highlands reported at 5:39 p.m. that cars were jumping the hill. The same cars kept doing laps and jumping the hill. A second caller reported the same thing. At 5:57 p.m., a man who was watching this transpire from a camera feed on his phone at work, said he would be home shortly and see if he had a clearer image. He said it was the worst hill jumping he had seen in a while.
A caller on Intrepid Circle reported unemployment fraud at 6:44 p.m. She also checked her credit score and discovered that someone made several applications for credit using her information.
Swampscott
Tuesday
At 10:13 a.m., a man dialed 911 by mistake. He said he was showing his child how to call 911.
A caller reported at 8:17 p.m. that a roommate was trashing their apartment on Burrill Street while they were arguing on the phone.
Middleton
Tuesday, Jan. 12
Police responded to Maytum Way at 11:36 a.m. on a report of alleged theft by a contractor.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
A caller on Maytum Way reported a situation at 3:22 a.m. involving harassing text messages.
A caller reported suspicious activity on Leitner Way at 4:25 a.m. Police said it was a newspaper delivery person.
A dumpster fire was reported at the Middleton Transfer Station on Natsue Way at 1:45 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 15
Police received a report of theft of a package on Mill Street at 10:51 a.m.
