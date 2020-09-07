Beverly
Friday
Officers were sent to Rantoul and Fayette streets, at 2:15 a.m., to disperse a group playing basketball in the park.
The report of a stolen package brought officers to 515 Cabot St., at 8:40 a.m.
Three officers and a detective were dispatched to 336 Cabot St., Apt. 2, at 11:10 a.m. for a wanted vehicle believed to be at that address. After a brief investigation, they arrested William P. Wallace, 38, of 336 Cabot St., Apt. 2, Beverly. Wallace was charged on three outstanding warrants and with possession of a Class A drug; possession of a Class B drug; exhibiting the drivers license of another person; violation of miscellaneous municipal violations; and operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
The theft of a locked bike from a bike rack brought an officer to 297 Cabot St., at 2:30 p.m.
Police were called to May Street, at 3:50 p.m., for the larceny of an outboard motor.
Police were called to Route 128 south and the Danvers line, after exit 20, at 4:14 p.m., to assist state police with a six-car accident.
The report of a man in boxer shorts exposing himself brought police to Hale Street, at 4:30 p.m.
At 9 p.m., four units were sent to Cogswell Avenue to assist with an emergency probate order.
Saturday
Four officers and a sergeant were sent to 304 Manor Road, at 3:30 a.m., for a man refusing to leave.
An officer was sent to the 300 block of Hale Street, at 1 p.m., for a large group not socially distancing.
An officer was sent to 9 Juniper Valley Court for a Craigslist apartment fraud.
Two cruisers were sent to the intersection of Lothrop and Dane streets, just before midnight, for a loud group at the beach.
Police were called to the 700 block of Hale Street, at 3:40 a.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident with property damage.
A report of vandalism — tires slashed — brought police to the 200 block of Rantoul Street, at 9:15 a.m.
Police, fire and ambulance responded to the intersection of Cabot and New Balch streets, at 11:15 a.m., for a 17-year-old hit by a car. Police said the driver was heading north on New Balch and was turning onto Cabot when a bicycle ridden by the 17-year-old rode directly in front of him. The driver, who had been proceeding at a low speed, stopped at the scene. The driver was cited for failing to exercise proper caution when starting, stopping, turning, etc. There was no indication that the cyclist was transported to a hospital, although the report indicated he may have sustained a non-serious injury.
Three cruisers were sent to Mechanic Street, at 11:25 a.m., for what sounded like fighting.
Police and an ambulance were sent to a Grant Street location, at 3 p.m., for an elderly woman who had collapsed.
Marblehead
Friday
A Franklin Street woman reported at 1:30 p.m. that she had gotten a scam call from a party warning her that someone was trying to use her Social Security card. She knew it was a scam and gave out no info.
Police were called to a Redstone Lane address, at 9:55 p.m., for a loud party. The officer said everyone was inside and there was hardly any noise at all. They agreed to keep it low.
Saturday
Police were sent to a State Street address after a woman called at 1:30 a.m., to report that her boyfriend just came home and was badly injured after being assaulted. She said he had a possible broken jaw and broken eye socket. E2 and Atlantic Ambulance responded to evaluate his injuries. The boyfriend declined medical assistance, and police headed to a Pleasant Street address to follow up.
A Beacon Street caller reported, at 3:30 p.m., that four boats were at his mooring and refusing to move. The harbormaster was notified and was going to check.
Police pulled over an erratic driver, just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Village Street and West Shore Drive. The driver told police she had been dealing with a child and a lost tooth and was all set.
Sunday
A man came into the station, at 7:30 a.m., to advise police that today was his 51st birthday and he was going to be running 51 miles on the track. He said he expected to be at the track until about 9:30 tonight and wanted to let police know he’d be there after dark.
Peabody
Friday
Police were sent to the 100 block of Main Street, at 9:20 a.m., after a caller reported an intoxicated woman in the parking lot unable to stand. The woman was resting in the shade. She was sent on her way.
Police were called to the vicinity of the VFW Post at 20 Stevens St., after a caller requested a well-being check on a woman who fell off her bike and was then eating out of a dumpster. The officer spoke with a young man with blonde hair and wearing a red shirt. He said he was all set.
Police were sent to the Northshore Mall Food Court, just before 6 p.m., for a man who was passed out in the restroom. Mall security woke him, but he was unable to stand. Police said he appeared to have drunk a bottle of mouthwash. He was transported to Salem Hospital.
Danvers
Thursday
Police were sent to Longbow Road, at 8:25 p.m., for a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident involving two neighbors who live on the same street. Officers quickly located the suspect car and arrested the driver, Matthew Silva, 43, of 65 Longbow Road, Danvers. Silva was charged with drunken driving, third offense and with leaving the scene of a property-damage accident.
Friday
An officer was sent to Prince Street, at 12:50 a.m. for a loud group of people on the deck disturbing the neighbors.
Police were sent to Hardy Street, at 6:15 a.m., for a dispute between neighbors.
An officer was sent to Endicott Street, just before 10 a.m., for a minor motor-vehicle accident without personal injury.
Police were called to Rice Street, at 2:40 p.m. to deal with a man who did not belong there.
Officers were sent to Danvers Indoor Sports, 150B Andover St., Building 1, at 7:50 p.m., for an unwanted guest.
The report of a shoplifter brought police to Cumberland Farms, 76 Newbury St., at 8:45 p.m., but she had taken off.
A Garden Street resident called police at 9:45 p.m., asking for an officer to check for a prowler, but no one was found.
Police were sent to the Endicott Grille, 194 Endicott St., at 10:20 p.m., after callers complained about the loud music. They said the music had been turned up after a previous call to police just after 10 p.m.
Saturday
Police were sent to a Burley Street address, at 6 a.m., after a person reported having been threatened with a knife. The suspect was summoned to court on an assault charge.
An officer was sent to Clark Street to investigate the report of a forged check.
The report of a stolen chair brought an officer to Adams Street at 12:30 p.m.
Police went to Little Drive, at 8:25 a.m., to investigate a report of the illegal dumping of trash on the property.
Salem
Saturday
Police stopped a vehicle at 1:20 a.m., in or near the intersection of Highland Avenue and Valley Street, on a routine motor vehicle traffic stop. After a brief investigation, they arrested John Carlos Guzman, 21, of 20 Garden Terrace, Salem, and charged him with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and with speeding in violation of special regulations.
Officers were called to Palmer Street, at 11:10 a.m., to investigate a larceny. Some 35 minutes later, at 11:45 a.m., they were again called to Palmer Street to investigate a separate larceny.
A reported shoplifting brought police to 450 Highland Ave., at 5:05 p.m.
Police were dispatched, at 6:20 p.m., to 27 Highland Ave., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Police were sent to Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at 8:30 p.m., for a shoplifter. They arrested Pablo Serrano, 31, of 82 Newhall Ave., Apt. 207, Saugus, and Makala Ann Bradley, 27, of 20 Newhall Ave., Apt. 301, Saugus, each of whom was charged with shoplifting merchandise valued with more than $250. Additionally, Serrano was charged with unlawful deactivation or removal of a theft-detection device and with carrying a dangerous weapon.
Officers were called to the 100 block of Washington Street, at 10:50 p.m., for a reported larceny. After a brief investigation, they arrested Jody A. Bottari, 48 Harbor St., Salem, on a charge of receiving stolen property valued at $1,200 or more.
Sunday
Police were sent to 300 Derby St., at 11:50 a.m., to investigate a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Harbor and Lafayette streets, at noon, for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
Police went to Red Jacket Lane, at 2:35 p.m., to investigate a reported larceny.
Police stopped a vehicle at 6 p.m., in the vicinity of 62 Leavitt St., in a routine motor vehicle traffic stop. They arrested and charged the driver, Mario A. Colon, 23, of 70 Glenwood St., Lynn, with failing to stop or yield; operating a motor vehicle without a valid inspection sticker; and operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.