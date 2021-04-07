Salem
Monday
A motor-vehicle hit and run was reported, at 4 p.m., in the vicinity of 96 Bridge St.
Police were sent to 20 Hawthorne St., at 4:30 p.m., for an assault in the past.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 5:10 p.m., in the vicinity of 146 Boston St., on a routine motor vehicle traffic stop. The operator, Leandro Angelo Gabriel, 32, of 29 Eastern Ave., Apt. S2, Revere, was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
The report of a fraud or of a scam brought police to 70 Summer St., at 5:50 p.m.
Police were called to 300 Lafayette St. at 7:30 p.m. for a break and entry in the past.
Officers stopped a vehicle with an erratic driver at 5:10 p.m., in the vicinity of 146 Boston St., and arrested the driver, Joseph Francis McCabe, 37, of 176 Burrill St., Apt. 1, Swampscott. Burrill was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. He was also charged with possession of a Class A narcotic.
The report of a past assault brought police to 26 Pleasant St., at 11:55 p.m.
Tuesday
At 12:50 a.m., police were called to 450 Highland Ave., on a routine motor-vehicle traffic stop. They arrested Chad Joel Quintana, 31, of 132 South Common St., Apt. 305, Lynn. Quintana was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and with operating a motor vehicle with miscellaneous motor vehicle equipment violations.
At 7:15 a.m., police stopped another vehicle in a routine motor-vehicle traffic stop. After a brief investigation, they arrested the driver, Lloyd Issac Goodwin, 50, homeless, of Salem, and charged him with nine separate offenses: Receiving stolen property valued in excess of $1,200; disorderly conduct;; a marked lanes violation; failure to stop or yield; speeding at a rate exceeding the posted limit; leaving the scene of a property-damage accident; negligent operation of a motor-vehicle; failing to stop for police; and driving the wrong way on a one-way street.
Officers were called to 1 Frederick St., at 10:30 a.m., for an assault in the past.
At 12:20 p.m., police were called to 230 Hathorne St., to speak with a person who reported being threatened.
The report of a larceny brought police to 1 Ropes St., at 2 p.m.
Police were called to 55 Ocean Ave., at 3 p.m., for a fraud or a scam.
Police were sent to 27 Garden Terrace, at 4:25 p.m. for a harassment problem.
At 5:35 p.m., police were dispatched to the vicinity of Dow Street, for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
A report of larceny brought police to 14 Heritage Drive., at 5:40 p.m.
A report of gunshots brought officers to Chase Street at 8 p.m. Officers found nothing.
Wednesday
Reports of vandalism and/or graffiti brought police to the vicinity of North and Commercial streets, at 6:10 p.m.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 95 Margin St., at 7:05 a.m., to assist in towing vehicles obstructing street sweeping.
An officer was sent to 29 Abbott St., at 8:40 a.m. to make a well-being check.
Peabody
Tuesday
Calling back on a 4:05 p.m., 911 hang-up, a Bartholomew St. child answered the phone on behalf of his mother who speaks only Cambodian. The child said his mother had been trying to turn down the volume on the phone when she accidentally dialed 911. He said they did not have an emergency, but he only knows that they live in Peabody and he doesn't know enough Cambodian to ask his mother their address. The child was calm and in no distress.
Police responded to the vicinity of 155 Newbury St., and its intersection with Interstate 95 north, at 6:15 p.m., for a pedestrian, who appeared to be impaired, walking along the roadside. The officer spoke with the man, told him to stay off the highway, and sent him on his way.
Officers were sent to an Oak Street apartment, at 6:20 p.m., to make a well-being check on three children believed to be at home alone. The officer reported the children were with two adult females, and all were well.
Wednesday
A female called police, at 12:15 a.m., to report a past assault in Room 306 at Homewood Suites, 57 Newbury St. She said the male is no longer on the scene. Two males, names unknown but possibly from Waltham, arrived at the room and were asked to leave prior to arrival of police. The female was staying in the room and will call back if the male parties return. The front desk was made aware of the situation.
A resident of 25 Ethel Ave., told police, at 8 a.m., that she thinks someone came into her house in the middle of the night.
A caller reported, at 12:45 p.m., from Brooksby Farm that an employee walked over to him with a shovel and asked him to leave. A few minutes later the employee called and asked to speak with an officer regarding the previous caller's behavior with the animals and aggressive behavior toward the staff. The officer noted that the first caller had been upset because he was not allowed to feed chips to the animals.
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 4:10 p.m. for an accident involving a motorcycle and a car. The motorcyclist sustained minor injuries but declined medical assistance. One citation was issued for failure to stop for a stop sign, but the log neglected to identify which operator was cited.
Marblehead
Tuesday
A Pleasant Street resident called just before 6 p.m., to report he had lost $500 in a fraud when he was at his daughter's apartment in New York. He was advised to call the local police precinct where his daughter lives.
A Greystone Road party called at 6 p.m. to report an attempted fraud on his credit card. Someone tried to buy some watches on his card, but the transaction was cut off after the credit card company called to verify the purchase. At this time, he is out no money.
Beverly
Tuesday
Detectives arrested a local resident today on drug charges. Khris J. Lara, 27, of 159 Boston St., Salem, was arrested at 4:50 p.m., in the vicinity of Hale and Woodbury streets and charged with possession of a Class C drug with intent to distribute, and with possession of a Class A drug with intent to distribute.
Officers were sent to Essex Street, at 6:30 p.m., for a drunken female harassing her neighbors.
Police were sent to 224 Cabot St., at 7 p.m., for suspicious activity, after a male entered the store and appeared to lock the door. There was no crime or crime attempt.
An officer was sent to Lynch Park, 55 Ober St., at 10:20 p.m., to disperse a group.
Wednesday
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to the vicinity of 157 McKay St., at 1:10 p.m., for a two-car accident with some damage, but no reported injuries.
Three officers were sent to the vicinity of 426 Cabot St., at 2:10 p.m., for a group of kids on bikes harassing people.
At 3:05 p.m., officers were sent to the vicinity of Margin St., to check for kids on bikes.
Danvers
Tuesday
A cruiser was sent to Bradstreet Avenue at 4:15 p.m., to check for dirt bikes on the street.
An ambulance was sent to a Pine Street residence, at 4:30 p.m., to assist a person who had fallen out of a wheelchair, but the service was refused.
An office went to the vicinity of Dunkin Donuts, 128 Water St., at 4:35 p.m., in response to a report of a motor-vehicle hit-and-run involving an older black Chevrolet SUV.
Police were dispatched to The Home Depot, 235 Independence Way, at 9:05 p.m. to look for a black Ford F-350 with possible stolen tools. The vehicle was spotted and, after a brief chase, it was stopped and police arrested the driver and another occupant — Carl Decotis, 39, of 286 Newbury St., and passenger David Paglia, 55, of 4122 Crane Brook Way. Decotis was charged with: operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license; negligent operation of a motor vehicle/operating to endanger; operating a motor vehicle with a registration suspended or revoked; operating an uninsured motor vehicle; failing to stop for police; a stop-sign violation; a number plate violation to conceal identification; failure to signal; and possession or use of a false or stolen RMV document. Paglia was arrested as a fugitive from justice on a New Hampshire court warrant.
Police were sent to Knights Inn, 219 Newbury St., at 10:40 p.m., for suspicious parties thought to be smoking crack in a motor vehicle. It was unfounded.
Wednesday
Police were sent to 15 Crestline Circle, at 8:05 a.m., where they arrested Stephen Murphy, 54, and charged him as a fugitive from justice on a New Hampshire court warrant.
At 9:40 a.m., a caller reported a coyote on the Rebecca Nurse Homestead property.
Officers were called to Recovery Centers of America, 75 Lindall St., at 10:40 a.m., for the theft of a 60-inch TV.
Officers were called to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 11 a.m., for an unwanted male wandering the halls. The 62-year-old Dorchester man was taken into protective custody.
