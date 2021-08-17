Danvers
Monday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of the Putnamville Reservoir, 320 Locust St., at 1:27 a.m., for suspicious activity — A group of young kids by a truck.
Police were sent to 12 Hanson Road, at 7:05 a.m., for a non-domestic dispute. A party sustained face and rib injuries.
Police went to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 9:45 a.m. to recover a stolen motor vehicle.
An officer was sent to 31 Northshore Avenue, at 10:40 a.m., to assist in removing a skunk that was swimming in the pool.
An officer was sent to 160 Hobart St., at 12:25 p.m., to encourage an unwanted male guest to leave the premises.
Police were sent to 44 Green St., at 1:55 p.m., for a missing computer.
Police were dispatched to the Ferncroft Mobil, 420 Newbury St., at 4:40 p.m., for medical aid in a possible overdose. They arrested the driver, Timothy Herlihy, 48, of 3102 Kirkbride Drive, Danvers. He was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; negligent operation of a motor vehicle/operating to endanger; and operating under the influence of drugs, 4th offense.
A report of blood on the door handle brought police to the Endicott Green Apartments, 180 Newbury St., at 10:40 p.m.
Tuesday
Police went to 74 Elliott St., at 7:25 a.m., for a two-car motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
A person called police, at 10:25 a.m., from Fowler Street to report speeding cars.
At 11:25 a.m., a red BMX bike was recovered on the Rail Trail. A search for its owner was negative.
A person called police, at 12:25 p.m., from Don Winslow Autobody, 166 Holten St., to report a 6-year-old boy was riding his bike in the street.
Police were called to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 12:45 p.m., for an unwanted guest. An irate female was screaming about something.
An officer was sent to John George Park, 35 River St., at 1:40 p.m. for suspicious activity: A male was urinating in the woods.
Salem
Monday
At 2:10 police were called to 116 Lafayette St., to make a well-being check.
A past break-and entry brought officers to 43 Dow St. at 2:45 p.m.
Officers were sent to 22 Winter St., at 3:30 p.m., to look for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
The report of a panhandler brought officers to 152 Washington St., at 4:05 p.m.
A larceny report brought officers to 160 Fort Ave., at 4:15 p.m.
Police were sent to 179 Essex St., at 5:15 p.m., to settle a disturbance.
A reported fraud or a scam brought police to 38 Raymond Road, at 5:40 p.m.
Police were sent to 45 Congress St., at 6:50 p.m., to take a report on a missing juvenile.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Boston and Pope streets moments before 8 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Officers were called to 117 Lafayette St., at 9:35 p.m., for a trespassing.
Two motor vehicle traffic stops were conducted at 10 p.m., in the vicinity of 150 Canal St., and at 10:20 p.m., in the vicinity of 450 Highland Ave.
Police were sent to 25 Boardman St., at 10;23 p.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Officers went to the intersection of Porter and Cherry Streets, at 11 p.m., on a noise complaint.
Another noise complaint brought officers to the vicinity of Surrey and Pershing roads at 11:40 p.m.
Tuesday
A call about an undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 197 Derby St., at 8 a.m.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Boardman Street and Washington Square East, at 9:10 p.m., for a drunken person.
Two motor vehicle traffic stops were conducted at 10:50 a.m., in the vicinity Washington and New Derby streets, and at 11:15 a.m., in the vicinity of 141Washington St.
Police arrested a 32-year-old homeless man at 11:55 a.m., in the vicinity of 3 Dove Ave., on an outstanding warrant.
Police made three motor-vehicle traffic stops shortly after noon today: They were at 27 Forest St., at 12:05 p.m.; 123 Loring Ave., at 12:18; and 132 Loring Ave., at 12:25 p.m.
A dispute brought police to 7 Buffum St., at 1 p.m.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought officers to 176 Derby St., at 4:46 p.m. They arrested two parties, Jason Marc Coombs, 41, and Amy Marie Sprague, 42, both of the streets, Salem. Each was charged with lewd, wanton and lascivious conduct.
At 4:40 p.m., officers were called to the vicinity of 31 Bridge St., for a fight. They arrested Jennifer Marie Morrill, 35, of 27 Cabot St., Apt. 8. She was charged with assault and battery and with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
At 5:40 p.m., police were called to 10 First St. to take a report on threats made.
Beverly
Monday
Police were called to 389 Cabot St., at 6:10 p.m., for the attempted theft of a bicycle.
At 8:55 p.m.. officers were sent to 5 Phillips St., to take a report on the use of a motor-vehicle without authority.
Two officers and an ambulance were dispatched, at 7:05 p.m., to a Broughton Drive location after a party called and told police he keeps hearing voices telling him to hurt people.
Two officers were sent to 68 Paine Ave., at 7:30 p.m., to speak with a property owner who was upset with an Amazon driver.
Three officers and an ambulance were dispatched, at 7:35 p.m., to a Thaxton Road address for a client assaulting staff members.
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 10:25 p.m., to an Evelyn Road address, for a 3-year-old having difficulty breathing.
Two officers responded to a Ropes Street address, at 11:30 p.m., for two roommates having an argument.
Tuesday
Police, fire and ambulance, as well as the CID, were dispatched, at 7 a.m., to a Corning Street location. for a possible unattended death.
Police were sent to 47 Eastern Ave., at 7:08 a.m., for a possible dog in a van overnight.
An Elliott Street party came into the station, at 8:45 a.m., to lodge a complaint about being harassed at work.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 25 Essex St., to check for homeless parties in the gazebo.
Police, fire and an ambulance were sent to a Boyden Street address, at 11 a.m., for a male who had struck his head on the tub.
Police went to a Bennett Street location, at 11:10 a.m. to serve a Section 12 (a court order allowing involuntary commitment for psychological observation and testing).
Police were sent to the River House, 56 River St., at 11:12 a.m., where they arrested Anthony Reynolds, 43, of 56 River St., on an outstanding warrant. Additionally, he was charged for failure to register as a sex offender.
Three officers and a sergeant were dispatched to the vicinity of Lothrop and Dane streets, at 1:10 p.m., for a child missing at Dane Street Beach.
Police were Called to 1 Water St., at 1:55 p.m., for a dispute on the fishing pier.
Peabody
Tuesday
Police were sent to 7 Aderene Road, at 10:55 a.m., to investigate a report of credit card fraud.
A caller reported hearing yelling from Burlington Coat Factory, 300 Andover St., at 11:57 a.m., and possibly a stabbing in the neck. The vehicle, a white SUV, fled but the witness did not know which way it went. With the vehicle gone, officers could find no witnesses to speak with.
An Essex Place woman told police, at 12:15 p.m., that she believes somebody was in her house three weeks ago and did illegal things, including taking the keys to her vehicle. She said she would like a report taken in case her vehicle ends up missing. An officer documented the case.
A 65 Main Street caller told police at 1:20 p.m., that a man, whom she identified, was in the parking lot, and she believes he exchanged drugs in a vehicle. A detective and an officer talked with the suspect and will document the incident.
A caller notified police, at 1:50 p.m., from the vicinity of Care One, 199 Andover St., that another vehicle had struck hers and refused, at first, to stop. An officer examined the vehicles after they stopped at 199 Andover St., and determined the collision was tire-to-tire and there was no damage to either car.
An America Drive woman reported to police, at 4:40 p.m., that she had lost $2,500 in a fraud.