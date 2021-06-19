Peabody
Thursday
A caller reported large bucket of tar was in the roadway at the corner of Sutton Street and Wallis Ann Road at 12:46 p.m.
A vehicle struck a utility pole near the Pulaski Street industrial park at 1:07 p.m.
At 1:39 p.m., a caller reported a woman driving a black Toyota Camry was swerving in traffic on Route 114, trying to run her off the road. The caller said the other woman pulled up next to her and threw items at her vehicle by Wilson Square. Officers stopped the Camry near the intersection of Central and Walnut streets and spoke to both women. They said both of them were making accusations at each other and they were both sent on their way.
The state bomb squad was called in to investigate at a Styles Drive home on report of a loud noise or bang in the area at 3:33 p.m. Police said it turned out to be someone disposing of fireworks, but they hadn't notified police or the Fire Department beforehand. They were all done for the day.
At 4:39 p.m., a caller reported a suspicious man was looking into employee's vehicles parked at McDonald's on Main Street. The man had exited a gray Honda Odyssey. Police subsequently arrested Raymond A. Garland, 50, homeless, of Peabody, on an outstanding warrant for charges of breaking and entering for a misdemeanor and disturbing the peace.
A sergeant made a traffic stop on Lynnfield Street near the Land & Sea restaurant after a passing motorist clipped his sideview mirror at 4:53 p.m. He said the Volkswagen Passat, as it passed on the right, bent the mirror back. There was no other damage and the driver, a Peabody resident, would be mailed a citation.
A caller at New England Meat Market on Walnut Street reported at 6:08 p.m. being threatened over the phone.
At 6:55 p.m., a caller at the Avalon at Cranebrook apartments reported the lifeguard told her children that balls were not permitted in the pool area. She was upset that this was a violation of the building/pool rules. Police advised her to take it up with building management.
A caller reported at 8:58 p.m. that a woman accompanied by three young children was yelling in the parking lot by a black minivan with Maine license plates. The woman told an officer she was waiting for her husband to return from Trader Joe's.
A caller at a Main Street apartment reported stolen packages at 9:05 p.m.
Friday
At 10:42 a.m., a caller reported the flowers at his son's grave at Oak Grove Cemetery had been cut. He didn't want to file a formal report at that time, but wanted to make police aware of the issue.
Salem
Wednesday
Police received a report of a break-in in progress on Larchmont Road at 7:53 a.m.
A caller on Highland Avenue reported a fraud or scam at 12:01 p.m.
A car accident involving a pedestrian or bicyclist was reported on the 200 block of Derby Street at 1:43 p.m.
Police received a report of a past assault on Highland Avenue at 3:24 p.m.
A caller reported shoplifting at a Trader's Way business at 3:26 p.m. Vanessa Kristina Jeising, 26, homeless, of Salem, was arrested and charged with larceny under $1,200.
A caller reported a larceny at a Lafayette Street building at 7:09 p.m.
A caller complained about drug activity on Dove Avenue at 8:38 p.m.
Police received a report of a fight on the 200 block of Lafayette Street at 8:43 p.m.
Police received a report of vandalism or graffiti near the police station on Margin Street at 11:03 p.m.
Thursday
A caller on Bridge Street reported a fraud or scam at 9:15 a.m.
Police received a report of a larceny near 40 Highland Ave. at 9:29 a.m.
A vehicle break-in was reported on Webb Street at 9:51 a.m.
A larceny was reported on Derby Street at 10:27 a.m.
Friday
Vandalism or graffiti reported in Washington Square at 12:05 p.m.
A caller at Orne Square reported a fraud or scam at 12:22 p.m.
Danvers
Wednesday
Police responded to Conant Street at 4:17 p.m. for a person driving without a license.
Police received a report of a scam from a person at 180 Newbury St. at 5:51 p.m.
Police received a report of malicious damage to a motor vehicle on Walcott Road at 7:45 p.m. — a window was broken.
Thursday
The department's K-9 officer assisted Lowell police with a NEMLEC call at 12:58 a.m.
A caller on Hampshire Street reported suspicious activity at 6:08 a.m.
A manhole cover was missing from the area of Route 114 and Rosewood Drive at 9:19 a.m.
Police received a report of a male shoplifter at Costco on Route 1 at 10:19 a.m.
Officers responded to a report of a past assault involving a staff member at Twin Oaks Nursing Home on Locust Street 11:16 a.m.
A caller reported some past suspicious activity at the Goodwill store on Route 1 at 11:18 a.m.
At 1:50 p.m., a person said they were verbally assaulted at Revere Tanning on Endicott Street.
