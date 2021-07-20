Danvers
Sunday
Between 6:30 and 7 p.m., police logged four apparently abandoned motor vehicles - three from Massachusetts and one from Arizona - in the Hobart Street parking lot: Two of the vehicles were towed.
An officer was sent to TGI Friday, 49 Newbury St., at 9:55 p.m., to assist with a female with an issue. She was transported to Beverly Hospital.
AT 10:35 p.m., police were called to Excel Paving, 67R High St., for a stolen vehicle.
Monday
An officer was sent to 36 Green St., at 6:20 a.m., for an unfamiliar male on the property.
Police responded to the vicinity of 178 Maple St., at 9:30 a.m., for a two-car accident without personal injury.
Police were called to 19 Rice St., Unit D, for a verbal dispute between parties.
An officer was sent to MacArthur Boulevard at 12:40 a.m., for a male doing push-ups in the road.
An officer was sent to 149 Sylvan St., at 1 p.m., for an unknown male making threats.
Police were called back to the same location at 3:10 p.m. after the resident was threatened again.
Police were sent to 281 Andover St., at 3:25 p.m., to follow up on the threats.
Peabody
Monday
A man notified police, at 1:05 p.m., that his red 2010 Toyota Corolla was stolen from near the intersection of Wallis and Mill streets.
Police were sent to 1R Newbury St., at 3:10 p.m., to search for a missing 12-year-old female wearing a black hoodie and black pants, who had been missing for more than 20 minutes from the doctor's office. She has a history of suicide threats. She was tracked via cellphone to the Lynnfield area and police were called to assist. She was located at the Melrose Wakefield Hospital ER after Lynnfield Fire picked her up on Route 1 in Lynnfield, as she was attempting to jump in front of a vehicle. Police stood by with the girl until her father arrived.
An 82 Avalon Drive caller notified police, at 4:25 p.m., of a theft from his garage.
An 81 Tremont St. resident notified police, at 6:55 p.m., that someone was opening her mail. She said her mail had been opened twice in the last month, then re-taped.
A woman reported from the Century House Restaurant, 235 Andover St., at 8:25 p.m., that her vehicle had been taken from the parking lot within the last hour. She said she went home, then called police. The responding officer used the key fob for her car to set off the vehicle's alarm. The car was 20 feet away from where she thought she had left it.
Tuesday
An ambulance was dispatched to 7 Washington St., at 7:50 a.m., after being requested by a visiting nurse who said the patient had slurred speech and was lapsing in and out of consciousness.
Police were sent to 18 Pleasant St., at 9:12 a.m., where they arrested a 39-year-old Peabody man on a warrant for eight different violence-related charges. He was transported directly to court.
Marblehead
Friday
A Lafayette Street woman reported, at 12:15 p.m., that a solicitor was on her property several days ago. She said they were persistent and walked around her property without permission. She said she posted it to social media, and other people responded with doorbell videos of the people on their property.
Several other parties called during the afternoon to inquire about pest control solicitors in their neighborhoods. Officers finally located one of the solicitors and explained that they could not continue without registering with the town. The solicitor said she would contact the others working with her, and they would stop and come in to register.
Police were notified of another solicitor selling pest control contracts, about 7:15 p.m., on Reed Street. When he was located, he said they were spoken to earlier today and they have a state-issued permit to solicit. However, they need a Marblehead permit to solicit legally in town. Police located the group manager, who was advised, and he was rounding up the rest of the group.
Saturday
Officers were dispatched to a Pleasant Street location, at 12:25 a.m., for a large fight. Two were taken to a Cowell Street address, four got into an Uber, and two left in the custody of (redacted.)
Police were called to Rockaway Avenue, at 10:55 p.m. for a white Ford F250 pickup truck into a house. Command said the truck did not actually strike the house, but there was significant damage to a retaining wall. EMTs responded but got a parental refusal for the operator. There was no other relevant information.
Sunday
Officers were sent to Linden Street, at 8:44 p.m., after a report of fireworks.
A woman told police, at 8:45 p.m., that as she was walking in the vicinity of Atlantic Avenue and Gerry Street, that a male drove by her with a "nicer camera and took a picture " of her. She said he then passed her about three times on her way back to the address where she was staying and took pictures each time. She described him as an older male, possibly in his 60s, with short gray hair and wearing a red jacket. Police could not locate the man, but advised the woman to call back if he showed up again.
Police were dispatched, at 9:20 p.m., to Pleasant Street after a caller said she could see two males outside and one was pointing a gun at the other. An officer arrived quickly and took custody of the gun, which he said appeared to be a BB gun. The party with the gun was apparently arrested, but all information, including age, name, address and charges was redacted, and no further information was logged.
Monday
A caller reported, at 3:15 p.m., that a truck speeding down Susan Road had clipped a tree and, as a result, the tree split and part of it landed on top of the caller's vehicle. There was no report of injury. Police left two voicemails for the truck driver, who later called in and said he would be responding.
A caller reported that while out for a walk, at 4 p.m., on West Shore Drive, they saw a youth on a bike run into a parked car and damage it. The youth then took off on his bike. The caller has photos of the incident. An officer went out to take a follow-up report. The suspect was described as a teenage male in all black clothing, riding a black bike with oversized off-road tires.
A man came into the station at 4:10 p.m. to report his son was driving and hit a parked car while turning out of a spot. He said there was damage to his car, so he found a place to park and get the information of the other driver, but the vehicle had already gone, and he has no info other than that it was a black vehicle. The father was advised it would be logged and if anyone reports it, he would be advised. The plate number given for the vehicle appeared to be wrong.
A Farrell Court resident called police, at 4:35 p.m., to inquire about a vehicle in her assigned handicap spot. Dispatch contacted the owner of the vehicle who said he was told by Housing that as long as he had a placard displayed, he was free to park in the spot. Police advised the caller she would need to pursue the matter with the Housing Authority.
Salem
Monday
Police were sent to 24 Mason St., at 2:50 p.m. to investigate a report of threats made.
Officers went to 4 Loring Ave., at 4:40 p.m., to investigate a break and entry to a motor vehicle.
A party from 9 Salem St., called police at 5:25 p.m. to report a fraud or a scam.
Police were sent to 119 Highland Ave., at 6:10 p.m., to investigate a report of threats made.
An officer was sent to a Memorial Drive restaurant, at 10:20 a.m., on a noise complaint.
An adult was reported missing from 71 Herbert St., at 10:25 p.m.
Tuesday
Police were sent to 28 Goodhue St., at 1:50 a.m., for a case of vandalism or graffiti.
Noise complaints were called in for 278 Derby St., at 2:30 a.m., and from 46 Hanson St., at 3:20 a.m.
One 12 Pope St. party called police, at 6:15 a.m., to report a larceny, and a second from that address called at 7:45 a.m., to report another larceny.
Police were sent to 10 Congress St., at 8:10 a.m., to check on a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Officers were sent to 60 Webb St., at 10:20 a.m., to look into a past assault.
At 1:40 p.m., police were sent to Fort Avenue to make a well-being check.
A report of an assault in progress brought police to 44 Prince St., at 1:50 p.m.
The theft of a motor vehicle or a motor vehicle plate was reported, at 2:45 p.m.
Beverly
Monday
Police were sent to 198 Rantoul St., at 6:15 p.m., for a suspicious man who took recycling totes.
At 6:15 p.m., police were sent to 20 Cabot St., for a drunken female trying to drive home.
Two cruisers were sent to 70 Story Ave., at 7 p.m., for a dispute between neighbors.
Officers were called back to 20 Cabot St., at 7:15 p.m., for the drunken female who had returned.
Officers went to 191 Cabot St., at 7:20 p.m. to speak with the victim in a road-rage incident.
Police, fire and ambulance responded at 9:35 p.m., to Route 128 North near the Hamilton/ Wenham exit for a motor-vehicle accident. One person was transported to Beverly Hospital with unknown injuries and police cleared at 10 p.m.
Police were called to Enon Street, at 11 p.m., to take a report on the theft of a Hyper Ride motorized bike.
Tuesday
Officers responded to Cabot and Roundy streets, at 12:05 a.m., for a male who appeared to need assistance.
A cruiser was sent to check 6 Judson St., at 12:20 a.m.
At 12:45 a.m., police dispersed a group gathering in the vicinity of Hospital Point.
Three patrolmen and two sergeants responded, at 3:40 a.m., to 44 Dodge St., for a burglar alarm and a front-door glass break. The vandals had fled.
Police were called to 33 Tozer Road, at 7:10 a.m., for a motor vehicle with no plates, but the keys were in the ignition.
Officers were sent back to 70 Story Ave., at 8;15 a.m., for neighbors having words again.
Two cruisers were dispatched to the intersection of County Way and Ellsworth Ave., at 11:10 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
An officer was called to 18 Sohier Road, at 1:55 p.m., for a report of vandalism to a car.
