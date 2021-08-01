Salem
Friday
A past assault brought officers to the vicinity of 282 Derby St., at 3:35 a.m.
Officers were sent to 77 Willson St., at 6:23 a.m., to check on a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
At 9:38 a.m., a motor-vehicle hit-and-run was reported in the vicinity of 36 Margin St.
An officer was sent to 27 Charter S., at 10:30 a.m., to speak with a person who said they had been threatened.
Police were called to 156 Federal St., at 11:15 a.m., for a larceny.
The report of a fraud brought an officer to 12 Sylvan St., at 12:05 p.m.
Police called to 16 Front St., at 12:40 p.m., for a commercial alarm, arrested a 30-year-old Boston man on an outstanding warrant.
Police went to 162 Federal St., at 1:05 p.m., for threats made.
Another report of threats being made brought police to 13 Cherry Hill Lane, at 2:40 p.m.
Officers were sent to 160 Fort Ave., at 5:45 p.m., for a drunk. After a brief investigation, they arrested Eglisard Sela, 33, of 16 Gardner Street, Apt. 2, Salem, and charged him with disorderly conduct, violation of a municipal ordinance and possession of a Class A drug.
At 7:15 p.m., police were sent to CVS, 426 Essex St., where they arrested Amanda Eileen Harris, 38, of 3 Rhodes Ave., Apt. 3, Lynn, and charged her with shoplifting, second offense.
Police were sent to 111 North St., at 7:25 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
An assault in the past brought police to South Washington Square, at 8:05 p.m.
Saturday
Officers responded, at 12:11 a.m., to the vicinity of 286 Washington St., for an assault in the past.
A report of graffiti at 11 Dodge St., was made at 1:40 a.m.
Police were sent to 176 Lafayette St., at 9:10 a.m., for a report of hit-and run.
Officers were called to 211 Washington St., at 9:20 a.m., for a larceny.
At 9:50 a.m., officers were sent to 1 New Liberty St., for a break-in to a motor vehicle.
A motor-vehicle accident with no injuries brought officers to 319 Highland Ave., at 12:08 p.m.
Police responded, at 1:15 p.m., to 117 Lafayette St., for threats.
The report of a missing juvenile brought officers to 14 Rice at 3:33 p.m.
Officers responded to two reports of fraud or scam: At 3:45 p.m., they were sent to 7 Foster St.; and at 4:20 p.m., they were sent to 4 Vista Ave.
A past break and entry brought police to 70 Summer St., at 5 p.m,.
Police were called to 20 Federal St., at 6:12 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest. They arrested Timothy J. Howe, 38, homeless, of Salem. He was charged with criminal harassment and with disorderly conduct, subsequent offense.
Police were called to 62 Leavitt St., at 6:35 p.m., where they arrested Rafael Junior Dominguez, 20, of 71 Palmer St., Apt. 6, Salem. Dominguez was charged with being a person under 21 in possession of an alcoholic beverage and with violation of a miscellaneous municipal ordinance.
Sunday
Officers were dispatched, at 2:15 p.m., to 295 Derby St., for an assault in progress. Upon arrival they arrested Nicholas Edwards Giglio, 35, of the streets, Salem. He was charged with assault and battery on a police officer and with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Danvers
Friday
Police and an ambulance were called to Comfort Inn, 102 Newbury St., at 9:20 p.m., for a person with a psychological issue. They were transported to Beverly Hospital.
Saturday
A cruiser was sent to 28 MacArthur Boulevard, at 1:30 a.m., for loud music disturbing the neighbors.
Officers were sent to Popes Landing, 10 Harbor St., at 2:35 a.m., for a suspicious vehicle, but it was gone on arrival.
Police and fire were sent to the Lowes Home Improvement parking lot, 153 Andover St., at 1:15 p.m.
A hit and run was reported, at 2:14 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit and run at Texas Roadhouse, 301 Newbury St.
Police were dispatched to 34 Garden St., at 2:33 p.m., for a two-car accident with personal injury.
Police were called to 11 Riverside Ave, at 7 p.m., for a stolen moped.
An officer was sent to 4 Garfield Ave., at 8:40 p.m., for a non-domestic dispute — a dispute between neighbors.
Sunday
An officer was sent to Sonesta Select Boston-Danvers, 275 Independence Way, after a party reported an assault.
Police were called to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 10:30 a.m., after a woman said a person entered her room and threatened her.
Just before 11 a.m., police were called to Walgreen's, 107 High St., for a two-car accident without personal injury.
An officer was sent to 15 Barbara Road, at 3:20 p.m., for a scam.
Peabody
Friday
Police and ambulance were sent to Dunkin Donuts, 672 Lowell St., at 9:37 a.m., for an overdose. The patient was transported to Beverly Hospital.
An officer was sent to Brooksby Village, at 11:55 a.m., after a person walked into the station to report a check fraud.
Police were sent to Red's Kitchen and Tavern, 131 Newbury St., at 1:35 p.m. for a party who had made past threats.
Police were called to Macy's Mens, 210 Andover St., for shoplifting
A 14 County Street resident reported that a suspicious male in his 30s tried to break into her car last night, and today the male, in his 30s, was in her yard trying to steal her bike or bike tire. He was last seen about 10 minutes previously, pedaling toward Lynn on a green bike.
A caller notified police, at 8 p.m. from Trader Joe's parking lot that a bunch of cars were parked in the lot and they looked like they were getting ready to drag race.
Saturday
Police were called to the vicinity of 192 Main and Howley streets, at 9:40 a.m., for solicitors aggressively handing out pamphlets in traffic. They were located by officers and advised to stay on the sidewalk.
A Brooksby Village resident called police, at 11:13 a.m. to report they had been scammed out of $15,000.
A woman came into the Police Station, at 3 p.m., to report multiple violations of a 209A restraining order via text messages. A 43-year-old Newburyport resident was summoned to court for violations of the abuse-prevention order.
Sunday
A caller reported, at 1:35 p.m., from Andover and Sylvan streets, that a white SUV, possibly a Tahoe, sideswiped them, then fled onto Sylvan Street, headed toward Danvers. Danvers police were contacted.
Police were dispatched to Qdoba Mexican Grill, 229 Andover St., for the report of a dispute between employees in the kitchen. The parties were separated and one of them was sent on his way. All parties were advised they can seek their own complaints at Peabody District Court.
Police were sent to an Amanda Way address after a caller reported that a resident was acting out and was sent to her room. She then jumped off the balcony and landed on the ground some 6 to 7 feet down. She was conscious and breathing and was transported to Salem Hospital.
Beverly
Friday
Police were called to 10 Park St., at 4:40 p.m., for a suspicious male in a red shirt trying to take a moped.
Police were sent to 411 Cabot St., at 6:50 p.m., for a man talking to the ATM and upsetting employees.
Police were called to 22 Courtney Drive, at 8:50 p.m., for ongoing disputes and harassment between neighbors.
Three officers were sent to a Roundy Street address, at 10:55 p.m., to assist DCF with an investigation.
Saturday
A Mill Street woman asked police for assistance in getting an unwelcome male to leave.
Three cruisers, fire and an ambulance were dispatched to the intersection of Goat Hill Lane and Cabot Street, at 5:30 p.m., for a collision involving a bicyclist and a motor vehicle. The bicyclist, coming down Goat Hill Lane, disregarded a light and ran into the side of a pickup truck proceeding straight on Cabot. He refused medical assistance and went on his way.
Two cruisers were sent to the vicinity of 24 Hilltop Drive for two mini-bikes with drives without helmets.
Two cruisers were sent to the intersection of Nobel Hill Road and Cobblers Lane, at 8:25 p.m., for truck filled with loitering youths.
Sunday
Police were sent to 35 Hart St., at 12:10 a.m., for a group of kids lying in the road.
Officers were sent to 60 Rantoul St., at 3 a.m., for suspicious activity in the parking lot.
Two officers were dispatched, at 4:25 p.m., to 91 Herrick St., to assist hospital security. Police arrested Brett A. Frazier, 39, of 56 Martin St., Salem, and charged him with disorderly conduct.
