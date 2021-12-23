Beverly
Tuesday
A possible violation of a harassment prevention order was reported on Rantoul Street at 4:41 p.m.
Police investigated and filed a notice of suspected neglect or abuse after a 10-year-old child from Atlantic Avenue called 911 at 7:09 p.m. to report that he could not reach his mother.
A vehicle with heavy front end damage from an accident was found abandoned on Sunset Drive at 8:03 p.m.
Wednesday
Police went to Pickett Street at 1:41 p.m. to check on a man who had not been seen in a month and discovered that he had died.
Danvers
Tuesday
Police took a report of phone threats to the Danvers Animal Hospital on Maple Street at 4:03 p.m.
A deer was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of North Street and Naumkeag Row at 7:59 p.m.
Peabody
Wednesday
A man went to the station at at 4:15 p.m. to report that he'd been hit by a red Toyota a day earlier in the parking lot outside Trader Joe's on Andover Street.
Edson Silveira, 45, of 74 Tremont St., Peabody was arrested at 4:39 p.m. on charges of drunken driving, driving to endanger and driving without a license after he crashed into a parked car on Tremont Street.
Parking at the malls is tough this time of year but no excuse for parking in a fire lane; Peabody police wrote tickets for two cars they found illegally parked outside Northshore Mall at 7:16 p.m. and 7:22 p.m.
A 24-year-old Peabody woman will be summoned to court on a shoplifting charge following a call from Macy's at the Northshore Mall at 7:35 p.m.
One woman was arrested and the other summoned to court on shoplifting charges following another call from Macy's at 9:37 p.m. Arrested was Michelle Burke, 39, of 6 Sanborn St., Peabody, charged with shoplifting and also wanted on a warrant from Cambridge District Court. A 31-year-old Revere woman will be sent a summons on a shoplifting charge.
Thursday
A caller from Elm Place reported finding a small dog at 10:25 a.m. The caller offered to care for the dog over the weekend. Police told her animal control would be in touch with her on Monday.