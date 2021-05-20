Peabody
Tuesday
A captain reported that a Comcast crew was working in the street at the intersection of Central and Tremont streets without a traffic detail at 1:22 p.m. He spoke with the worker who agreed to move to the sidewalk.
Two suspicious suitcases were reported on Adelaide Avenue at 4:15 p.m. Police said the bags had training equipment inside them, but they were brought to the station for safekeeping.
At 4:57 p.m., a caller reported an accident involving two cars on Lowell Street, one of which went off the road into a stonewall. The other vehicle fled the scene. Police said the passengers in the car were transported to Salem Hospital.
A 45-year-old Lynn was man was issued a court summons on charges of driving on prohibited road surfaces under construction or repair, unlicensed operation of a vehicle, and disguise to obstruct justice, following a traffic stop on Route 128 northbound at Lowell Street at 9:33 p.m.
The Fire Department knocked down a brush fire near a house on Styles Drive at 11:21 p.m. The flames did not approach any residences.
Wednesday
Police responded to Forest Street at 12:10 a.m. after a car crashed into a tree. The driver was transported to Lahey Medical Center and the car was towed from the scene.
A driver was given a verbal warning after striking cones at a traffic detail on Route 128 northbound at 2:15 a.m.
At 10:20 a.m., a caller on Joyce Road reported the air conditioner on Fifth Street is too loud and is making a humming noise. Police told the caller there was nothing they could do.
A caller reported a car struck a guard rail on Route 114 at 1:40 p.m. and left the scene.
Police received numerous calls at 2:59 p.m. reporting a carpet in the middle of the road on Centennial Drive near the overpass. Public services was notified to pick it up.
At 3:02 p.m., a caller reported three people had just beaten him up near Brooksby Farm, leaving him injured. Three people — an 18-year-old Stoneham male, a 19-year-old Rockport male and an 18-year-old Beverly female — were all subsequently issued court summonses on charges of assault and battery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot).
At 3:44 p.m., a female caller on Cardigan Road reported a case of fraud. Police said no financial loss occurred.
At 5:31 p.m., an employee at Trader Joe's reported the store received a counterfeit $100 bill from a customer at some point.
At 6:15 p.m., staff at the Holiday Inn on Route 1 asked for police to remove guests for allegedly dealing drugs out of their hotel room. Kevin M. Lynch, 39, of 91 Green St., Reading, was subsequently arrested on four warrants out of Woburn District Court for failure to appear on numerous drug possession charges, motor vehicle infractions and driving under the influence of drugs. He was also charged with an additional fugitive from justice warrant.
DPS was requested to collect some deceased ducks whose bodies were found in the roadway where the bike path crosses Russell Street at 7:47 p.m.
At 8:12 p.m., a caller on Margin Street reported a group of teens in another vehicle blew an air horn in her face while stopped at a traffic light, and continued to blow the horn in other motorists' faces. She said they were going to cause an accident. The teens' car headed into Salem and the call was transferred to Salem police.
Danvers
Tuesday
Police issued a court summons to a motorist after a traffic stop on I-95 southbound from Centre Street at 7:15 p.m.
At 8:25 p.m., police responded to a report of a hit-and-run car accident near Stop & Shop on Route 1.
A caller reported two males were fighting at Sylvan Street Grille at 8:46 p.m.
State police handled a car accident with injuries on Route 1 near Sunline Patio at 9:55 p.m.
Wednesday
Police issued a court summons following a report of a shoplifter at the CVS on Endicott Street at 9:35 a.m. A female allegedly stole cosmetics from the store.
Beverly
Tuesday
At 5:47 p.m., a caller reported a tenant who had been evicted from a Sohier Road residence had returned...again.
Police responded to a rear-end collision at the intersection of Dodge Street and Red Rock Lane at 7:05 p.m. One person complained of neck pain.
Suspicious activity reported on Cabot Street at 7:16 p.m. Men were taking things out of a dumpster.
Police received a report that kids were vandalizing playground equipment at Herlihy Park on Livingstone Avenue at 7:49 p.m.
Wednesday
A two-car accident with personal injuries near 245 Essex St. was reported at 7:41 a.m.
At 12:24 p.m., police received a report that a car was broken into at the Cummings Center earlier that morning.
Police were following up on a report of a stolen bike at the middle school at 1:10 p.m.
Police received a report of past sexual groping incidents on Cabot Street at 2:59 p.m.
Salem
Wednesday
A past breaking and entering was reported on Powder House Lane at 7:44 a.m.
No injuries were reported in a crash on Canal Street at 10:59 a.m.
Graffiti was reported on Loring Avenue at 11:02 a.m.
A past assault was reported on East India Square at 2:45 p.m.
A hit and run was reported on Loring Avenue at 3:28 p.m.
Shoplifting was reported at the CVS on Essex Street near Highland Avenue at 6:23 p.m.
A past assault was reported on Webb Street at 6:37 p.m.
No injuries were reported in a crash on Washington Square South at 7:05 p.m.
Thursday
A larceny was reported at 12:17 a.m. on Federal Street, but police say it was unfounded.
A collision involving a bike and a vehicle was reported at the intersection of North and Symonds streets at 8:42 a.m. The cyclist was traveling south on North Street when he was struck by a driver attempting to cross from Liberty Hill Avenue to Symonds. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A larceny was reported on Hancock Street at 10:37 a.m.
A shoplifting was reported on Essex Street at 11:43 a.m.
Michael James Greene, 42, homeless, was arrested at 1:15 p.m. on Derby Street on a charge of larceny of property valued at $1,200 or less.
Marblehead
Wednesday
A caller from Evans Road at 10:52 a.m. asked if leaf blowers were banned because "they are annoying the hell out of her."
A caller from the area of Summer and Washington streets called at 11:54 a.m. to report that on Tuesday, she saw a child outside, alone, on rollerblades. The child was holding onto a building because there is a grade to the street. The caller went on to say she had seen the child outside, alone, previously, pushing a doll in a stroller. The caller, who said she was "uncomfortable" to see a child alone outside, said she asked the child if she was okay. The child said she was and that her father told her it would be okay to play outside as long as she didn't cross any streets. The caller noted that the child seemed competent for her age. Police said if she sees the child outside again and has concerns to call them at that time.
A Robert Road resident called at 3:57 p.m. to report that a debit card had been used fraudulently 11 times.
A hit and run was reported on Atlantic Avenue at 5:17 p.m.
A disturbance was reported at the park off Wyman Road at 6:41 p.m. involving a verbal argument.
