PeabodySunday
Police were called to the vicinity of 159 Main St., at 5:56 p.m., for an intoxicated male who was lying in the road, and citizens moved him to the sidewalk. The 40-year-old Peabody man was arrested on an outstanding other-department warrant for trespassing and taken into custody. After his booking, an officer gave him a ride back to his residence to sleep it off.
Police were sent to 5 Perley Ave., at 9:15 p.m., for suspicious activity after a teen caller said someone was knocking persistently on his front door and ringing the bell. The officer checked the area but found nothing.
Monday
An officer was called to Peabody Place Plaza, 300 Andover, at 12:43 a.m., to check a white van parked in front of Burlington Coat Factory .
Police were sent to 10 Lowell St., at 1:44 p.m., to check on an open door at the vacant business. All appeared to be in order, and the door was secured.
A Central Street woman called police, at 10:28 a.m., to report being harassed by her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend. She was advised to seek a harassment-prevention order.
Salem
Sunday
Police were sent to 497 Loring St., at 12:12 p.m., to end a dispute.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Canal and Ropes streets, at 1:20 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
The report of a motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident brought police to the vicinity of 257 Washington St., at 3 p.m.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 29 Park St., at 4:07 p.m. for a juvenile issue.
Police were dispatched to two separate addresses for disturbances, the first at 4:47 p.m., in vicinity of 285 Derby St; and the second in the vicinity of 6 Gedney St., at 5:30 p.m.
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run was reported, at 5:53 p.m., in or near the intersection of Bridge and Saint Peter streets.
At 6:20 p.m., police were sent to the vicinity of 7 Rawlins St., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
A vehicle alarm brought an officer to 146 Boston St., at 7 p.m.
An officer was sent to the Plummer Home for Boys, 37 Winter Island Road, at 7:30 p.m., for a missing juvenile.
Police were called to 30 Church St., at 8:35 p.m., on a noise complaint.
At 11:10 p.m., police were sent to 106 Boston St., to take a report on a larceny.
Monday
Police pulled a vehicle over for erratic operation, at 1:15 a.m., on English Street. After a brief investigation, they arrested Jennifer Greene Potorski, 46, of 15 Nickerson Road, Peabody, and charged her with drunken driving.
A dispute brought an officer to 1 Harbor St., at 7:40 a.m.
At 8:15 a.m., police were called to Burnside Street on a motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident,
A call about a juvenile issue brought an officer to 28 Arbella St., at 9:07 a.m.
Police were sent to 282 Derby St., at 10:45 a.m., for a commercial alarm.
An officer was sent to 30 1/2 Hazel St., at 11:15 a.m., to keep the peace.
Police were sent to the intersection of North Street and Mead Court at 1:26 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought an officer to 224 Lafayette St., at 3:25 p.m.
At 3:50 p.m., police were sent to the vicinity of 6 Charles St., to make a well-being check.
Danvers
Sunday
An officer was sent to Breakaway, 221 Newbury St., for malicious damage to a motor vehicle.
An officer went to 67 Poplar St., at 9:08 p.m., for a possible overdose.
Reports of a suspicious vehicle brought a cruiser to The Home Depot, 235 Independence Way, at 10:42 p.m.
Monday
Police were sent to 6221 Kirkbride Drive, at 12:15 a.m., for a loud banging that was disturbing the peace.
A business alarm for a rear-door entry to the kitchen brought police to The Hardcover Restaurant, 15A Newbury St., but it was a false alarm.
An officer went to 240 Conant St., at 10:30 a.m., to talk with a party who had been scammed out of money.
An officer was dispatched to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 11:05 a.m., for a suicidal male.
Police went to TGI Fridays, 49 Newbury St., to talk to an employee about telephone threats that had been made.