Peabody
Thursday
At 4:42 p.m., a caller at Lincoln Place reported an unemployment fraud claim.
At 5:44 p.m., police investigated a report of past larceny at the Pink store at the Northshore Mall.
A caller reported at 5:46 p.m. that she believed her wallet was stolen while she was at Town Variety on Central Street the previous night. Following an investigation, an officer said he would follow up with a person who lives on Esquire Circle who has the wallet. A 47-year-old woman who lives at that address was subsequently issued a court summons on a charge of larceny under $1,200, while a 52-year-old man who lives at the same address was to be charged with receiving stolen property under $1,200. The wallet was then returned to the owner.
An employee at Macy's Men's Store at the Northshore Mall reported multiple people tried to make off with armfuls of North Face jackets at 6:49 p.m., and fled the area in a vehicle with Massachusetts license plates.
At 8:01 p.m., a caller on Stevens Street asked police to check her property because someone had jumped the fence the night before and made snow angels in the yard.
Friday
Police received a report at 6:40 a.m. of graffiti at the former Kindred Hospital property on King Street.
At 10:04 a.m., a 22-year-old Danvers man was issued a court summons on a charge of making threats to commit a crime to wit murder.
Police investigated a reported larceny on Dexter Street at 12:12 p.m. The suspect, a white male with blond hair, a ponytail and wearing brown pants and a jacket, allegedly stole some items from a person's porch. The suspect took off on foot along Lynn Street, heading toward Tillie's Farm.
A car accident with injuries and airbag deployment was reported at 2:49 p.m. on Route 128 southbound at Centennial Drive. State police arrived on the scene and handled the crash.
Beverly
Thursday
Police received a report of a two-car accident at the Cummings Center near the guard shack at 4:56 p.m.
Friday
Police received a noise complaint at 321 Cabot St. at 4:43 a.m.
A stolen wallet was reported at the Stop & Shop on Enon Street at 4:19 p.m.
Marblehead
Thursday
At 10:44 a.m., an officer gave a motorist in a white Dodge Ram a verbal warning for a hands-free violation, at the intersection of Devereux and Pleasant streets.
At 11:38 a.m., a Park Department employee reported there was graffiti in the Bud Orne Memorial Rink at the corner of Lime and Green streets.
A Waterside Road resident walked into the station at 11:55 a.m. to report a past assault.
A caller on Naugus Avenue reported fraudulent credit card charges at 12:39 p.m.
At 3:39 p.m., a Green Street resident reported that when he left for work that day at 3:30 a.m., he discovered his tires had been slashed.
