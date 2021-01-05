Danvers
Sunday
An officer was called to Autozone, 151 Endicott St., at 5:40 p.m., to assist with an unhappy customer.
An officer was sent to Beer & Wine Hobby, 85 Andover St., at 11:05 a.m., for a stolen credit card.
A resident of 74 Collins St. reported at noon that a section of their fence was gone.
Monday
Police responded to Kohls, 50 Independence Way, at 5:05 p.m., for a male shoplifter. They arrested Jason Lane, 29, of 23 Wenham St., Danvers, and charged him with taking merchandise valued at more than $250.
Tuesday
Officers were sent to Candlewood Suites-Boston, 228 Andover St., at 7:53 a.m., for possible drug activity, but nothing was found.
Police were called to the vicinity of Kane's Flower World, 64 Andover St., at 3:05 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with personal injury. No further information was available.
Police were dispatched to High Street at 6:04 p.m. for a four-vehicle crash, after the vehicle, whose operator was intoxicated, sideswiped three parked cars before rolling over and coming to rest. The driver, Erin Kilraine, 26, of 23 Jorie Lane, Walpole, was charged with drunken driving and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. She was not hurt.
Beverly
Sunday
Police and an ambulance were sent to an Elliott Street location for a person down on the sidewalk.
Police were called to a Bennett Street address, at 9:15 p.m., to check on a party who had left the Salem Hospital with an IV still in their arm.
Monday
Officers were sent to 214 Rantoul St., at 1:25 a.m., for a loud stereo and house party causing a disturbance to the neighbors.
Four cruisers were dispatched, at 5 p.m., to the vicinity of 20 Blaine Ave., for parties fighting.
An officer went to 245 Rantoul St., at 10:05 after a resident reported packages had possibly been taken from their car.
At 10:40 a.m., a 211 Rantoul St. resident reported packages stolen.
An officer was sent to 26 Railroad Ave., at 2:25 p.m. to speak with a resident who was having an issue with a neighbor.
An officer went to 28 Railroad Ave., at 4:50 p.m., after a man from a car reportedly entered a parked vehicle for a possible burglary.
Police were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Edwards streets, at 5:10 p.m. for a man vomiting near a car and a lot of beer cans.
Police were called to 41 Enon St., at 5:15 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
Two cruisers were sent to 9 Mill St., at 10:35 p.m., for a general disturbance.
Tuesday
Two officers responded to the vicinity of 10 Park St., at 1:20 a.m., after a woman reported a man had grabbed her.
Three units were dispatched to a Hillside Avenue address at 1:35 a.m. to follow up on the woman's report she had been attacked.
Four officers were dispatched to 10 Pierce Ave., at 4:30 a.m., after a woman from that address came into the station to report suspicious activity there.
Police responded to 105 Cherry Hill Drive, at 10:35 a.m., after a party reported $500 had been stolen from a locked room.
Peabody
Monday
A 23-year-old Beverly woman was arrested in the lobby of the police station on an outstanding warrant, at 12:50 p.m. She was transported directly to court.
At 1:30 p.m., Avalon at Cranebrook, 1000 Crane Brook Way, reported that sometime between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. Sunday, the main office was broken into and the intruder attempted to break into the ATM. The caller said they had surveillance footage of the incident.
A Holten Street woman reported to police, at 4:20 p.m., a $681 check mailed to her 4-year-old daughter was not delivered and was missing.
A woman from 1 Keys Drive reported, at 5:20 p.m., that a 13-year-old female left on foot more than an hour earlier and had not returned. The girl, and her description, was entered with the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as missing and a bulletin issued in the North District. Police checked the area unsuccessfully, but she later walked into the police station, her step-mother was called and came and picked her up.
Tuesday
A Mill Street resident came to the station at 11 a.m. to report his brother was missing, and he had not heard from him in 14 days. The brother was entered into the NCIC as missing. Shortly thereafter, the Quartzsite, Arizona, police department reported that the brother was at a local campsite and was fine.
A Leonard Road woman called police at 11:40 a.m., to report that her daughter had collapsed and was on the ground, and she didn't think she was breathing. The sergeant reported a code 99 with head injury, and she was transported to Salem Hospital.
The Hampton Inn, 59 Newbury St., notified police, at 11:45 a.m., that a guest had left behind a suitcase with credit cards after checking out. They reported there were five different debit cards with a different name on each.
Salem
Monday
Police were sent to 111 Highland Ave., at 4 p.m., for an accident involving a motor vehicle and youth on a bicycle. Police said it was a minor contact between the vehicle and a bike tire, and it was unclear who was responsible. The youth was unhurt and neither bicycle nor vehicle were damaged. There were no charges and both parties went on their way.
The report of a past assault brought officers to 19 Nichols St., at 6:15 p.m.
Tuesday
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 32 Clifton Ave., at 2:30 a.m. for a suspicious person or motor vehicle. After a brief investigation, they arrested Wolide Ibrahim Yussuf, 18, of 37 Prospect St., Apt. 1, Cambridge. Yussuf was charged with trespass; possession of a Class D drug; and possession of a Class D drug with intent to distribute.
Officers responded, at 8:25 a.m., to the vicinity of 150 Canal St., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
The report of a larceny brought police to an Essex Street location, at 11:30 a.m.
Officers were called to 10 Orne St., at 1:05 p.m., for another larceny.
Police were set to 33 Lee Fort Terrace, at 1:48 p.m., for a well-being check, and to 8 Colonial Terrace, at 1:49 p.m., for a different well-being check.
Marblehead
Monday
A Linden Street woman came into the station at 12:50 looking for advice regarding a contractor she had just hired. She said she was concerned and felt there was likely to be an issue. An officer was coming in to speak with the woman.
A walker on Lafayette Street reported that he saw water coming from the ground near a driveway and he suspected it may be a water break. He said it was running into the street. An officer checked and reported the water was from a sump pump at the nursing home, and it was causing a small puddle that did not affect the public way.
Swampscott
Friday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 7 Overhill Road, at 7:55 a.m. for a minor motor-vehicle accident after a DPW worker in a city truck backed into another vehicle. No one was hurt and damages were limited.
Middleton
Monday, Dec. 28
An officer was sent to Peaslee Circle, at 3 p.m., to assist with medical aid and a patient transport,
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Police responded, at 10:35 a.m., to a Meadow Drive location to mediate a dispute between a landlord and a tenant.
At 4 p.m., an officer went to Ryer Lane, to investigate a reported broken window
A report of suspicious activity brought an officer to North Liberty Street, at 11:45 p.m. The parties were sent on their way.
Thursday
A driver reported, at 1:10 a.m., having hit a deer on Boston Street.
An officer was called to Meadow Drive, at 10:30 a.m., to mediate in an employer-employee dispute.
At 12:40 p.m., an officer was sent to Rizzo's Pizza, North Main St., for a disturbance that turned out to be a dispute between a tenant and the landlord.
Police were dispatched to Maytum Lane at 8:35 p.m.; Mill Street at 10:10; and Forest Street, at 10:20 p.m., for separate reports of fireworks discharged.
Friday, Jan. 1, 2021
An officer was sent to Double Tree Hotel on Village Road, at 1:15 a.m. to check on a suspicious party in a vehicle. It was a tired motorist.
Saturday, January 2, 2021
Officers were detailed to the Richdale Convenience Store on North Main Street to move along a group loitering in the area.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 11 p.m., in the vicinity of Essex Street and Dixey Drive, for an erratic operator. They arrested Frederick R. Morris, 43, of Windy Hollow Circle, Merrimack, New Hampshire. Morris was charged with drunken driving and with possessing an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.
Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021
Officers were sent to a Boston Street residence, at 11:45 a.m., to help settle a civil dispute between a landlord and a tenant.
