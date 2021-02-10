Marblehead
Tuesday
A U.S. Postal Service supervisor notified police, at 1:25 p.m. that one of his carriers was being harassed and taunted by a Hereford Road resident on her route. The supervisor said this has been going on for some while. Today the resident yelled and screamed at the carrier and, as he was leaving the house, he almost struck her with his motor vehicle. Units responded to the area to speak with the carrier, who said this has been an ongoing issue. She said she does not want police to speak with the resident at this time.
A resident of Bristol Road and another of Buchanan Road both notified police at about 3:30 that they had been harassed by callers claiming to be from Social Security. In each case, the residents knew it was a scam and took appropriate actions.
Peabody
Tuesday
An Avalon Drive resident reported to police, at 4:20 p.m., that his stolen package, with a value of $125, had been ripped open and was empty.
An officer was sent to Jubilee Drive, at 4:45 p.m., after a caller reported a party throwing things into the woods. He was changing his tire and all was in order.
An employee of Cedar Grove Cemetery, 100R Cedar Grove Ave., reported to police, at 8:45 p.m., that there was a male passed out in a black pickup with a plow. The vehicle was in reverse, backed into a snow bank, and the driver, who was semi-conscious inside, refused to open the door for officers. Mallia's Towing was called and were able to open the vehicle door. The 50-year-old Oak Avenue, Peabody, man, who was intoxicated, was detained and transported to Salem Hospital. He was summoned to court of a charge of drunken driving, 2nd offense, and assault and battery on a police officer.
Wednesday
Police were dispatched to 64 Foster St., at 2:40 a.m., to check on a male party who was buzzing multiple apartments from the lobby. The officer spoke to the man who was buzzing his own apartment and his wife was not waking, so he was trying other apartments. He was advised to keep trying, but only his apartment.
A caller reported, at 8 a.m., that a car was pinned between a pole and a building. The operator was transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Main and Holten streets, at 12:20 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident. The vehicle was towed, and the operator was transported to Salem Hospital by the sergeant.
City Mail, 77 Walnut St., reported, at 1:25 p.m., that a catalytic converter had been cut out of a vehicle. The suspect vehicle was a blue Toyota with Ohio license plates.
Danvers
Tuesday
Police were sent to a Kirkbride Drive address, at 4:35 p.m., for a well-being check on an intoxicated male who had not been heard from.
An officer was sent to 240 Conant St., at 5:05 p.m. to check on a student.
A report of suspicious activity sent an officer to 98 Poplar St., at 5:50 p.m.
Police were sent to 100 Independence Drive, Liberty Tree Mall, at 7:20 p.m., for a hit and run motor vehicle accident.
Police responded to 11 South Liberty St., at 8 p.m., for suspicious activity and a possible break-in.
Wednesday
Police were sent to Dick's Sporting Goods, 96 Commonwealth Ave., at 3:55 a.m., for an alarm indicating front-door glass breakage. It was a false alarm.
Salem
Tuesday
Police responded to two motor-vehicle accidents without injuries at: the vicinity of 17 Paradise Road at 4:45 p.m.; and the vicinity of 267 Jefferson Ave., at 5:15 p.m.
An officer was sent to 267 Jefferson Ave., at 5:20 p.m., to take the information on a missing adult.
A reported larceny brought police to 289 Essex St., at 6:45 p.m.
An officer went to 34 Orient Way, at 8:05 p.m., to gather information on another missing adult.
Police were sent to 16 Heritage Drive, at 8:55 p.m., to assist a drunken party.
Officers responded to three disturbances in a row between 9:15 and 10:30 p.m.: 300 Lafayette St., at 9:15; 182 Lafayette St., at 10:20; and 19 Nichols St., at 10:30 p.m.
At 6:25 a.m., police were sent to the intersection of Bridge and Washington streets, for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
The report of one larceny brought officers to 5 Porter Street court, at 9:28 a.m.; and a second larceny report brought officers to 8 Heritage Drive, at. 9:35 a.m.
A cruiser was sent to 138 Canal St., at 11:50 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident without personal injury. After a brief investigation, police arrested Kenneth E. McLean, 50, of 248 Washington St., Apt. 11, Salem. McLean was charged with leaving the scene of a property-damage accident; negligent operation of a motor-vehicle; and drunken driving, second offense.
Officers were called to the intersection of Cedar and Cherry streets, at 12:50 p.m., for a motor vehicle hit and run accident.
The report of a larceny brought officer to 96 Congress St., at 1:05 p.m.
A cruiser was sent to the vicinity of Salem High School, 77 Wilson St., at 1:20 p.m.
Officers were sent to 13 May St., at 2:25 p.m., to investigate a party possibly violating a city ordinance.
Beverly
Tuesday
A Cabot Street resident reported to police, at 4:15 p.m., that someone withdrew money from his bank account.
A Cabot Street resident called police, at 4:30 p.m., to report an unemployment scam.
Wednesday
Police were sent to a Dodge Street location at 8:20 a.m. to check out women slumped over in a car.
A Herrick Street resident reported at 9:50 that charge had been made in Maine on a stolen credit card.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 5:05 p.m., to the intersection of Rantoul and Cabot streets for a person who had fallen and struck their head on the ice and was not breathing.
