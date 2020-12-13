Peabody
Thursday
Police were sent to 3 Dennis St., at 4:30 p.m., where they arrested a 39-year-old male resident on two outstanding warrants. Anderson Dacruz, 39, of 3 Dennis St., Peabody, was arrested, on one warrant, on charges of assault and battery on a family or household member with a dangerous weapon and with breaking and entering in the nighttime for a felony. The second warrant charged him with distributing obscene matter; distributing obscene matter to a minor; accosting or annoying another person; enticing a child under 16; Open and gross lewdness; criminal harassment; and making annoying telephone calls or communications.
Police were called to McDonalds, 133 Main St., at 5:50 p.m. for an issue with a customer. The employee said the customer was aggressive and refused to wear a mask. The Peabody man was issued a trespass notice to McDonalds.
Police were called to 4100 Avalon Drive, at 8:20 p.m., after a caller reported he had arranged a Facebook meeting to sell an Xbox and the buyer tried to rob him. He described the suspect as an African-American male wearing black sweatpants, black sweatshirt and a blue bandana/facemask. The caller said he believed the party to have a Glock handgun and threatened to shoot him in the leg. A BOLO was issued for the North District, and the CID and K9 officer were called. An area search was unsuccessful.
Friday
An officer was sent to 39 King St., just before 11 a.m., to attempt to settle a dispute between person who was attempting to get his security deposit and first month's rent back from a landlord after deciding not to move in.
A Brooksby Village resident called police, at 12:40 p.m., to report an Amazon scam. The officer said the man gave out several gift card numbers, but no personal information, and he was going to Walgreens to try to cancel the cards.
An officer was sent to 95 Main St., at 12:55 p.m., to assist a woman whose key had broken off inside the lock on her main door, and the landlord was refusing to open the door for her. The landlord opened the door and agreed to fix the lock and provide the tenant with a new key.
A woman called police from 67 Aborn St., to report someone had broken into her vehicle previously. She said she was missing her wallet containing her license.
An officer was sent to the Herold Road area, at 2:25 p.m. after multiple callers in the vicinity reported hearing a loud explosion, but found he no issues in the area.
Police were dispatched, at 3:40 p.m., to Victoria's Secret at the Northshore Mall, for three females who had stolen some $200 to $300 worth of clothing and fled.
A man notified police, at 7 p.m., from the U.S. Post Office at 4 Essex Center Drive, that two checks were missing from the post office.
Saturday
A 35 Tsitsinos Drive resident notified police, at 2:36 p.m., that he had a video of the porch pirates. He said the woman had blonde hair and was driving a Mitsubshi Eclipse. Officers waited outside the house for a half-hour to speak with the resident, but he never answered the door.
A Warren Street resident told police, at 3:10 p.m., that he had been assaulted for asking a neighbor to wear a mask.
A 35 Tsitsinos Drive resident reported, at 4:10 p.m., that packages worth some $500 had been stolen. The surveillance video shows a white Mitsubishi, possibly an Eclipse, with a black convertible top. Lynn Police were given a BOLO and an officer documented the case and forwarded it to CID.
A Sherman Street caller told police, at 5:15 p.m., she had an altercation with another person earlier today at 50 Warren St. She said she believed her wallet was dropped or stolen during the scuffle. She called back later and said she had found the missing items.
Three juvenile shoplifters were detained, at 5:45 p.m., at Village Silversmith, Northshore Mall, and released to their parents. The business will handle.
Sunday
A woman called police, at 12:45 p.m., from Extended Stay America, 200 Jubilee Drive. She told officers she had walked out to her car at 2 a.m., for a cigarette, and she saw the driver's side window had been smashed with a rock. Taken was her wallet with $100 cash, a carton of Newport cigarettes, a spare key, credit cards and an Amazon store card.
Police were sent to Overlea Avenue, at 5 p.m., after a caller advised there was a large group of juveniles on Cedar Grove Avenue knocking over trash barrels. Officers checked the area but found nothing in the Cedar Grove area.
Marblehead
Friday
A Pleasant Street woman reported, at 9:30 a.m., her husband had gone to the bank yesterday and had two $100 bills in a white bank envelope, but he lost it just up the street, somewhere between the bank and home. The woman said it was a gift and they would love to have it back.
A caller told police, at 4:20 p.m., that his girlfriend had put her foot underneath the tire of his vehicle and he had rolled over it. He said she walked away from the scene and was uninjured. He said he was at her house checking on her. An officer contacted the woman who said she was fine and needed no medical treatment. She affirmed it was an accident and she was fine other than a few broken toes.
Police were sent to Roundhouse Road, at 4:20 for a motor-vehicle crash involving a 2014 Nissan Altima and a 2005 Honda CRV after one vehicle backed into the other in the parking lot. The driver, Guiselle Magdalena Valencia-Sauceda, 24, of 64 Ashland St., Apt. 3, Lynn, was arrested and charged with uninsured operation of a motor vehicle; allowing or operating a motor vehicle with a revoked or suspended registration; and on a non-Marblehead warrant. She was released on $40 bail.
Saturday
A caller told police, at 10:30, that he was out for a run near Ft. Sewall when a woman started screaming at him for wearing a mask. She said he was going to die and threatened to sic her dog on him. He described her as mid-40s, 5'6" and had a white dog with her. Police checked the park but found no one matching that description. The caller called back 15 minutes later to apologize and say it had actually happened at Crocker Park. He said he had been upset and misspoke.
A Crown Way woman called police, at 9:50 to say that a tow company was trying to repossess her daughter's car, but she said the car was all paid for and asked police not to let them take it. The woman was advised on what to do regarding a repossession.
Salem
Friday
Officers were sent to 32 Perkins St. at 6:35 a.m., for a larceny.
At 12:25, p.m., officers were called to 205 Bridge St., to look into a larceny.
The report of a drunken individual brought police to 22 Bridge St., at 1:45 p.m.
The report of a fight in progress brought police to 232 Highland Ave., at 6:10 p.m.
Police were called to 14 Dunlap St., at 6:20 p.m., for a larceny.
Officers went to 95 Congress St., at 9:25 p.m., for a drunken person.
Saturday
The report of a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to 400 Highland Ave., at 2:05 a.m.
The report of a motor-vehicle hit-and-run brought police to 47 Congress St., at 9:30 a.m.
Police went to 40 Highland Ave. at 12:15 p.m., to look into a larceny report.
Officers were dispatched to 450 Highland Ave., at 1:05 p.m., to investigate the report of a past assault.
Police responded, at 4:30 p.m., to the intersection of North and Mason streets for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Police were sent to 14 Nichols St., at 7:35 p.m. for a disturbance.
Officers were called to 12 Pope St., at 8:10 p.m., for a missing adult.
The report of a larceny brought officers to 13 Naples Road at 10:50 p.m.
Sunday
Reports of a fight brought police to 24 Peabody St. at 5:30 a.m.
Police responded to two motor-vehicle accident without injuries less than a half-hour apart brought officers to the intersection of North and Dearborn streets at 12:36 and to a Marlborough Road location, at 1 p.m.
Police responded to 227 Highland Ave., at 1:40 p.m., to break up a fight.
An officer was sent to 227 Highland Ave., at 7:25 p.m., for a shoplifting. They arrested Summer G. Revia, 34, homeless of Lynn, and charged her with shoplifting.
Danvers
Thursday
An officer was sent to Walgreen, 107 High St., at 6:40 p.m., for a suspicious male dressed in black.
A break-and-entry to a motor vehicle brought police to 317 Maple St., at 8:30 a.m.. Police said multiple packages were taken from the vehicle.
A report of fraud brought an officer to 26 Charles St., at 11 a.m.
Officers were dispatched to Danvers Mobile Home Park at 12:30 p.m. for a dispute between neighbors.
Beverly
Friday
Three reports of accidents with property damage within 15 minutes brought police to: McKay and Elliott streets, at 5:28 p.m.; the vicinity of 65 Dodge St., at 5:40 p.m.; and the vicinity of 242 Elliott St., at 5:43 p.m.
An officer was called to 5 Quincy Parkway, at 6:22 p.m., to talk with a person who was swindled in a con game.
A Gage Street resident called police, at 11:40 p.m., to complain about screaming neighbors.
Saturday
Police and an ambulance were sent to a Wallis Street address at 3:50 a.m., for a woman who was detoxing and possibly hallucinating.
An officer was sent to 8 Ober Lane, at 9:50 a.m., to take a report on stolen packages.
The Fire Department was sent to Standley Street, at 10:40 a.m., for an excavator that was on fire.
Two cruisers were sent to 245 Elliott St., at 3:25 p.m., to check the well-being of a party locked in the bathroom.
Three units were sent to the vicinity of 17 Bayview Ave., at 12:45 a.m. to check for a male in backyards.
An officer was sent to a Tozer Road address, at 11:30 a.m., to assist a mother in an issue involving her daughter and car.