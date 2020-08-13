Peabody
Wednesday
An officer was called to 3 Sabino Farm Road, at 1 p.m., for the theft of a water cooler earlier in the day.
A man called police, at 3:35 p.m., to say he had been struck by a vehicle while on foot in the parking lot at CVS Pharmacy, 79 Lynnfield St. He did not claim any injuries, but wanted to make a report
Police responded to Pulaski Street at 4:45 p.m., for an assault and battery resulting from a dispute between neighbors. One of the neighbors will be summoned to court on a charge of assault and battery.
Police were called to 58 Pulaski St., at 5:05 p.m., after a property manager reported that several tenants had told him the catalytic converters had been stolen from vehicles on the property. He said he had noticed an older box truck picking up in the area.
An officer was sent to CVS, 174 Main St., at 7:10 p.m., after a someone called to report a man was harassing women in front of the store. The officer spoke to a man outside the store who was trying to get to Lynn. He said he had spoken to a female employee and asked her on a date, but she apparently declined, and he left the store. He said he meant no harm. The officer drove him to the Peabody - Lynn line.
A woman came into the station, at 8:15 p.m., to report someone had given her daughter a marijuana brownie at the Northshore Mall, but the daughter did not know the name of the person who gave it to her. Atlantic Ambulance was called to check the juvenile, but the mother refused any further medical treatment.
Thursday
A woman called police at 6:30 a.m., from Extended Stay America, 200 Jubilee Drive, to report that a male whom she met online allowed her to stay at the hotel and gave her his credit card information. She said she only wanted it documented.
A Reynolds Road man came into the station, at 7:20 a.m. to report he had been verbally abused by his wife. He declined to exercise his 209A rights, but will be going to court to seek a restraining order.
Marblehead
Wednesday
A Tedesco Street resident told police, at 9:40 a.m. she had gotten two calls from 469-754-3540 claiming to be from Social Security and saying they will suspend her Social Security number. She said she understands it is a scam and hung up on the caller.
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 11:45 a.m., to the intersection of Nahant and Kimball streets for a pedestrian hit by a 2004 black Jaguar Vandenplas sedan. Another driver, who witnessed the incident, was following the Jaguar and reporting its position to police. An officer spotted the Jaguar in the vicinity of 190 Pleasant St., and pulled it over. The victim was uninjured, however, and did not wish to pursue the issue. Apparently no charges were filed.
Police were sent to a Yolande Road address, at 5:35 p.m. to serve a warrant. The party, a 54-year-old Marblehead man, was served, arrested and taken back to the station where he was booked. At 7:40 Thursday morning, he was transported to Lynn District Court
A man called police, at 6:40 p.m., to report that, as he was walking home from playing his guitar in the park, he was threatened and chased by a High Street man with a baseball bat. The man with the bat was described as white, with short hair and a skinny build. The caller was not hurt, but he was upset and wanted it on record that he did nothing other than walk down the street.
Salem
Wednesday
An officer was sent to 23 Prince St., at 4:10 p.m., to take a report on threats made against a person.
Police went to 111 Derby St., at 4:30 p.m., for a fraud or a scam.
A report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought an officer to 20 Hathorne St., at 7:20 p.m.
Police were dispatched to 135 Lafayette St., at 8:40 p.m., on a noise complaint.
Thursday
The first noise complaint of the day brought an officer to 27 School St. at 3:25 a.m.
A cruiser was dispatched to the vicinity of Jefferson and Bertuccio avenues at 8:30 a.m. for a parking complaint.
Police were sent to 190 Rainbow Terrace, at 11:45 a.m. to take a report on a missing juvenile.
Police were sent to 159 Boston St., at 12:25 p.m., for a drunken individual.
Police were called to 11 Oak St., at 12:30 p.m., for a past break and entry.
Beverly
Wednesday
Six vehicles were stopped and their drivers given verbal warnings for crosswalk and other violations between 4:40 and and 5:45 p.m.
Police were sent to 45 Enon St., at 7:50 p.m., for an intoxicated male.
Officers were sent to 55 Ober St., at 10:25 p.m., to disperse groups and close the park.
At 10:40, they went to the end of Bay View Avenue and Hospital Point to disperse vehicles.
Two units were sent to 434 Rantoul St., at midnight for a 6-foot man in a gray hoodie and wearing a black backpack who stole a bottle of perfume.
Thursday
Police and an ambulance were dispatched, at 10:15 a.m., to a Sohier Road location for a party feeling dizzy and light-headed
A cruiser was sent to 63 Lovett St., at 11:20 a.m. for a blue woman's Giant bicycle which had been stolen.
Police were sent to 202 Rantoul St., at 2 p.m, for a man who said he had been assaulted.
Police went to 133 Essex St., at 2:45 p.m., for the larceny of a package.
Two units and an ambulance were dispatched, at 6:25 p.m. to 77 Sohier Road, to make a well-being check.
Just before 7 p.m. two officers responded to an apartment at 9 Beckford St. for a party having an issue with a neighbor.
Swampscott
Wednesday
Police responded to 6 Gale Road, at 8:20 a.m. to look into a larceny.
Just before 10 a.m., police were called to 1006 Paradise Road for suspicious behavior.
At 10 a.m. officers were sent to 58 Franklin St., for a problem between neighbors.
A report of a larceny brought officers to 82 Essex St., at 5:15 p.m.
A cruiser was sent to the vicinity of 450 Paradise Road, at 6:40 p.m., for a panhandler.
Danvers
Thursday
An officer was sent to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 12:20 a.m., for kids disturbing the peace climbing on balconies at the motel.
Officers responded to Knights inn, Room 275, 219 Newbury St., at 5:25 a.m. for a fight between two females, but they found nothing.
An officer was dispatched, at 10:10 a.m., to the vicinity of 36 Poplar St., for a motor-vehicle accident without personal injuries. The parties exchanged papers and went on their ways.
A unit was sent to M&H Engineering, 183 Newbury St., at 10:15 a.m., for malicious damage — a damaged windshield — to a motor vehicle.
An officer was sent to Brentwood Rehab, 56 Liberty St., at 12:10 p.m., for an allegation of abuse.
Police were called to 17 Rice St., at 1:20 p.m., to look into suspicious packages sent to a home.
Police were sent to 435 Newbury St., at 1:40 p.m., for an unwelcome male on the property, threatening a resident.
