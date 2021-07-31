Salem
Thursday
Police went to the senior housing complex on Charter Street at 4:21 p.m. to take a report of a past assault.
No injuries were reported in a crash at the intersection of Traders Way and Highland Avenue at 8:05 p.m.
No injuries were reported in a crash on Highland Avenue at 9:47 p.m.
Friday
A past assault was reported on Derby Street at 3:47 a.m.
Police were back at the Charter Street elderly housing complex for a report of threats at 10:27 a.m.
A larceny was reported on Federal Street at 11:17 a.m.
A report of fraud was taken on Sylvan Street at 12:06 p.m.
Threats were reported on Federal Street at 1:05 p.m.
Threats were reported on Cherry Hill Avenue at 2:41 p.m.
Beverly
Thursday
Police took a report of a missing elderly woman on Bow Street at 4:41 p.m. She was later found safe and was taken home.
A case of road rage was reported in a parking lot on Cabot Street at 5:42 p.m.
A Lowell Street resident reported suspected theft by a home health aide at 6:19 p.m.
Police took a report of money missing from a Herrick Street address at 6:37 p.m.
Friday
A person went to the station at 10:37 a.m. to report that someone had opened a cell phone account in the person's name.
A Woodland Road resident reported at 11:03 a.m. that someone had committed unemployment fraud in their name.
Peabody
Thursday
A past break on a vehicle was reported on Walnut Street at 12:26 p.m.
At 1:31 p.m., police were called to an accident at 122 Main St. involving five vehicles and a possible injury, and out of the call they made one arrest: Michael Pingaro, 37, of 78 Beaver St., Salem, was charged with driving a vehicle under the influence of drugs, second offense, a marked lanes violation and negligent operation of a vehicle. There were ultimately no injuries.
An accident between a FedEx truck and fire hydrant was reported on Endicott Street at 5:30 p.m.
Marblehead
Thursday
At 9:49 a.m., a Middle Street caller "called in asking where he had called." The caller was told he had called the Marblehead police, at which point he asked for the number to a business (the name of which was redacted from the record) "and was provided with that number. He thanked me and said I much improved his day."
A Beverly Avenue resident called at 12 p.m. to report that a man 'entered the yard and said he was there to look at a tree. She asked him to leave, "and he eventually did." Police reached out to the company whose name and number were on the truck, and the company reported that a worker was sent to look at a tree on Beverly Avenue in Swampscott, "and the worker went to Marblehead in error. It was an honest mistake." The initial caller was then told the outcome, to which "she was greatly relieved."
At 7:28 p.m., a Pleasant Street caller reported that "a person is stealing her clothes when she is not home and wants them to stop." She then informed police she "is getting a sandwich and will call me back when she returns home." Police took a report.
Vandalism was reported on Pleasant Street at 10:28 p.m., and out of the call, police made one arrest: Henry Martin, 23, of Marblehead, was charged with vandalizing property. The call first came in after a witness reported seeing a man in his 20s "smash the sign at Pleasant and Baldwin then rip his neighbor's fence off." Police later caught up with someone matching the description provided and found damage to several planters. A flowerpot, fence, bench, and American flag at the Community Center were also disrupted.
||||