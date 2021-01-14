Marblehead
Wednesday
Police and ambulance responded, after a 10:50 a.m. 911 call, to an Elm Street address, for a non-responsive party. They determined, after a brief examination, that the person in question was deceased. It was listed as a Code 100 and an unattended death.
A Pleasant Street woman complained to police, at 12:10 p.m., that a 2016 white Infiniti Q70L had just driven by her house at 40 mph, with its radio blaring.
A Creesey Street complained to police, at 2:05 p.m., that her neighbors smoke all day, and it gets so bad she has to leave. She said she spoke to management and they suggested she call police. An officer spoke with her and suggested she ask if there were vacant apartments in one of the other buildings that she might move to.
Swampscott
Wednesday
A caller reported, at 1 p.m., that she was bitten by a loose dog in the vicinity of 50 Bradlee Ave. She reported no injury. The ACO was notified and will respond and try to locate the dog.
A caller from the intersection of Essex Street and Stetson Avenue reported a group of six youths on bikes in and out of traffic at 2:25 p.m. They may have gone up Bristol Avenue.
Salem
Wednesday
Police stopped a vehicle at 9:15 p.m., in or near the intersection of Swampscott Road and Highland Avenue on a routine traffic stop. After a brief investigation, they arrested Mikal Justice Hernandez, 18, of 20 Albany St., Apt. 1, Lynn. He was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and with speeding in violation of a special regulation.
Officers were sent to 211 Jefferson Ave., at 10:25 p.m., for a disturbance.
Thursday
Police were called to CVS, 200 Essex St., at 8:05 a.m., for a shoplifting.
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to the intersection of Pratt Street and High Street Court at 12:20 p.m.
Police responded to 224 Lafayette St. at 1:25 p.m., to look into a reported larceny.
Police were called to the intersection of Essex and Warren streets, at 2:40 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Danvers
Wednesday
Police were sent to the intersection of Elliott and Liberty streets, at 6:20 p.m., for a two-vehicle accident without personal injury.
The report of a teenage shoplifter brought police to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 5:25 p.m. The youth was not arrested and the case was handled by the store.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to 1206 Kirkbride Drive, at 5:40 p.m., to assist a person who had reportedly been intoxicated for days. The party was transported to an area medical facility.
Police went to Danvers Indoor Sports, 150B Andover St., at 9 p.m. after a team was described as "not behaving" and was being disorderly.
Officers were called to Lahey Health Behavioral Service, 111 Middleton Road, at 11:22 p.m., to assist with a "combative female." She was transported to an area medical facility.
Thursday
An officer was called to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 9:25 a.m., after an occupant complained there had been no hot water for two days.
Police responded to Best Fitness, 100 Independence Way, at 10:40 a.m., after a customer's Apple watch dialed 911 without their knowledge.
Beverly
Wednesday
Police, fire and ambulance responded to a River Street location, at 5:50 p.m. after a caller said he felt ill after taking narcan.
Police went to River House shelter, 56 River St., at 5:50 p.m., after the shelter called and asked that an unwanted guest be removed.
An officer was sent to 600 Cabot St., at 7 p.m., to speak with a party who said he had lost a sum of money in a health-insurance scam.
Thursday
Two cruisers were sent to 98 River St., at 7:35 a.m., for a man covered with blood. No such person was found.
Police, fire and an ambulance were sent to a Cabot Street location, at 8:45 a.m., for two students struck in the crosswalk. Police said a northbound driver, who witnessed the accident, had stopped at the crosswalk to allow the two children across. He said the children were about three-quarters of the way across the street when an approaching southbound driver appeared not to have noticed them until he was nearly upon them. At that point he hit the brakes but was unable to stop in time to avoid hitting them. Both children appeared to have suffered non-critical injuries and were transported to Beverly Hospital to be treated and checked out. The southbound driver was cited for a crosswalk violation.
Peabody
Wednesday
Police were dispatched to a Harrison Avenue address at 10:05 a.m. to check a 911 open-line call of a person yelling. Police spoke with the man who said he was in Saugus and was yelling at his phone for not working the way he wanted it to. He said he did not have an emergency.
Police responded to a Washington Street area, at 4:35 p.m., after a caller reported about ten juveniles riding bikes in the roadway, refusing to get out of the way and causing a traffic jam. The juveniles refused to stop for officers on Lynnfield Street, but one was stopped in the area of 24 Lynn St. The bike was confiscated and taken to the station where it will remain for 14 days, when it will be eligible for pickup by a parent.
Peabody police responded, at 7:15 p.m., to 109 Newbury St., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment. The operator was out of the vehicle and there was no indication of injury. Massachusetts State Police arrived and took over the scene.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to 120 Russell St., just before midnight, to assist a person with an arm injury after being stuck on the bed.
Thursday
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 149 Lynnfield St., at 11:45 a.m., for a male party sitting on the sidewalk and yelling. Dean Coddens, 60, of 149 Lynnfield St., Peabody, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Police were dispatched, at 2:40 p.m., to the intersection of Tremont and Central streets, for a minor two-vehicle accident. The drivers exchanged papers and went on their ways.
Police went to Heritage Environmental, 1R Newbury St., after a caller reported, at 4:10 p.m., that the catalytic converter had been stolen from his vehicle.
A 50 Warren St. resident came into the station, at 5:25 p.m., to report a fraudulent charge on his new credit card he never received in the mail.
