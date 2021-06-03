Salem
Wednesday
Vandalism in the form of graffiti was reported on North Street at 9:03 a.m.
At 2:27 p.m., a theft was reported at 160 Fort Ave., Salem Willows.
A theft was reported at Salem High School, 77 Willson St., at 2:49 p.m.
Thursday
Vandalism in the form of graffiti was reported on Lawrence Street at 1:39 p.m.
Beverly
Tuesday
Police went to Beverly Commons Drive at 6:19 p.m. for a report of youths on the railroad tracks.
Police took a report at 7:21 p.m. of youths fighting in a playground near Pleasant Street.
An ambulance was sent to Pond and Chapman streets for a person who fell into a glass door at 9:49 p.m.
Police went to Radcliff Road for a report of people riding dirt bikes in the street at 11:17 p.m.
Wednesday
An accident involving a police vehicle and a parked vehicle on Ocean Street was reported at 1:09 a.m.
A past hit and run on Rantoul Street was reported at 10:52 a.m.
Peabody
Wednesday
Police were called to the West Memorial School on Bow Street at 2:49 p.m. for an "unruly parent." An officer spoke with the involved parties and will forward information to the school resource officer concerning the parent's driving.
A friendly Beagle named "Bruno" was found on Jones Road at 3:12 p.m. Bruno's microchip said his owner was a man in San Diego, so he was taken to Borash Veterinary Clinic.
A Main Street resident reported at 3:22 p.m. that her boyfriend stole her safe, which contained $15,000 in cash, from a closet.
No injuries were reported in a three-vehicle, head-on crash on Lowell Street at 3:31 p.m.
A caller from Sparrow Lane Extension reported that he believes his car was stolen at 5:40 p.m.
A loose German shepherd was found on Dublin Road at 6:10 p.m.
Northshore Mall security called at 7:03 p.m. concerning the past shoplifting of $1,300 worth of sunglasses from Sunglass Hut.
No injuries were reported in a crash on Hardy Street at 7:13 p.m.
Thursday
No students were on board a school bus when it was involved in an accident on Northshore Road and Shore Road at 8:01 a.m. No injuries were reported.
A resident of Brooksby Village Drive received what he believed to be a fraudulent letter from the IRS at 9:25 a.m. Police say the letter was authentic.
Police and a nearby resident cleaned up a large amount of nails that had been dropped on the roadway at the intersection of Lowell and Lake streets at 9:34 a.m.
A Walnut Street resident reported at 10:53 a.m. that his vehicle was keyed overnight.
Danvers
Tuesday
An accident involving a bicycle was reported at 4:16 p.m. on Summer Street.
State police went to a report of a crash on Route 1 at 6:08 p.m.
Shoplifting was reported at Walmart at 7:05 p.m.
Fraud was reported on Braman Street at 8:18 p.m.
Wednesday
No injuries were reported in a crash on Locust Street at 7:43 a.m.
Police went to Little Drive at 8:13 a.m. for a report of trash being dumped in the yard.
Police went to the Liberty Tree Mall near Best Buy for a report of a man with a stick, yelling, at 10:02 a.m. The man was not located. Police went back to the area to attempt to locate him at 10:24 a.m.
Marblehead
Wednesday
A caller reported that the button for the pedestrian crossing light at Smith and Pleasant streets was missing at 12:18 p.m.
A Laurel Court resident called at 2:08 p.m. to report being victimized by a gift card scam. A caller told the resident he was from Social Security and instructed the resident to purchase four $500 gift cards at CVS and then read the numbers on the cards over the phone.
A fire truck struck an SUV at the intersection of Atlantic and Ocean avenues at 2:23 p.m.
A Whittier Road resident who called about a swarm of bees in her yard at 4 p.m. was told the town's animal control doesn't deal with bees and to call a private company to handle the situation.
A Wharf Path resident called at 5:01 p.m. to report that someone was trying to get her to send $100,000 by claiming she was about to be arrested on drug charges. The woman knew it was a scam but wanted police to be aware of it.
A Warren Road resident called at 8:33 p.m. to report that groups of "kids" had gone into the woods, where she was sure they were drinking or using drugs, though she said she did not care about marijuana. Police advised that if there was no specific complaint of illegal behavior or a disturbance, they had a right to be there.
||||