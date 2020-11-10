Peabody
Monday
A vehicle owner reported, at 12:45 p.m., that his vehicle had just fallen off the lift at JMS Auto Care, 50 Lowell St., with significant damage to the vehicle. There was a significant difference of opinions between the vehicle owner and the shop employees. The responding officer said the vehicle had not fallen off the lift. He advised the owner to take civil action.
A woman called police, at 5:05 p.m., from Stop & Shop, 19 Howley St., to report she was there to pick up her daughter from work and two males not known to her started harassing her using derogatory language and obscene gestures. The officer reported the males were upset over a parking spot and were sent on their way.
A Forest Street woman called at 5:40 p.m. to report an issue with her neighbor. She said she believes they cut the plug to her Christmas lights after a past dispute.
Tuesday
A Newbury Street woman called police, at 7 a.m., to request a well-being check on an Aborn Street resident. She said the party had been given a multi-day supply of drugs and has not been heard from since. An officer spoke with the apartment resident, who said the party in question does not live at that address.
Marblehead
Monday
A caller complained to police, at 3:25 p.m., from Atlantic Avenue, that a male party with a political sign was "acting aggressive toward people" as they walk by. An officer spoke with the man with the sign. He said he had yelled back at someone who had yelled at him first.
A Washington Street resident called told police, at 3:25 p.m., that she had received a call from someone claiming to be from Social Security and asking for her information. The woman told police she disclosed no personal info.
A Pond Street resident came into the station to complain about his landlord. The issue was over the party not having paid rent for three months, and the landlord was upset over it.
Police were called to Washington Square and Washington Street, at 10:50 p.m. for a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash in which a 2015 gray Ford F150 pickup possibly sideswiped several other vehicles in the vicinity of Abbot Hall then left the area. The pickup was found in the middle of a nearby street, and was identified by license plate number as the same as that of the car seen. Police arrested the operator, John A. Chisolm, 54, of 37 Haynes Road, Stoughton. He was charged with drunken driving; negligent operation of a motor vehicle. and unlicensed operation.
Eight people reported to police today that an unknown person or persons had fraudulently applied for unemployment using their identities.
Salem
Sunday
A road-rage incident brought officers to the intersection of Highland Avenue and Traders Way, at 11:30 a.m.
Officers were called to South Washington Square, at 3:20 p.m., for a health-related issue.
A break-and-entry to a motor vehicle brought officers to 158 Boston St., at 3:45 p.m.
Officers were sent to 100 Washington St., at 5:05 p.m. to check out a suspicious person.
Monday
Officers responded to the vicinity of 12 Brown St., at 1:45 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury. Police arrested the operator, Neana M. Tucker, 30,1901 Pleasant St., Marblehead. She was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle and with drunken driving.
Police stopped a vehicle in the vicinity of Traders Way and Highland Avenue, at 3:20 a.m., and arrested the operator, a 42-year-old Salem man, on an outstanding warrant.
Officers were sent to 469 Loring Ave., at 8:25 a.m., to check into a larceny report.
Police were sent to 152 Washington St., at 11:20 a.m. to settle a dispute.
At 11:40 a.m., officers were called to 462 Highland Ave. for a different dispute. After a brief investigation, they arrested Ariel Zorrilla, 25, of 10 Lynch St., Salem. He was charged with trespass, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, subsequent offense.
Officers were called to 40 Leggs Hill Road, at 1:05 p.m., for the report of a larceny.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought officers to 17 Paradise Road, at 2:20 p.m.
Police were called to the intersection of Essex and Washington streets, at 4:25 p.m., for a past assault.
Swampscott
Monday
An Upper Jackson Park caller advised police, at 8:20 a.m., that someone had removed the mask signs and thrown them into the woods.
An Allens Road caller advised police, at 9:25 a.m., that there was a backhoe in a neighbor's yard, and he wasn't sure whether Dig Safe had been called. Police notified Dig Safe.
A Dilisio Road resident complained to police, at 11:55 a.m., that a neighbor had dumped leaves on their property. He was advised it was a civil matter.
The school resource officer (SRO) was contacted by the high school, at 5:55 p.m., to advise them that a student had made statements threatening to harm himself. The student's mother was on scene, and the student denied the allegation. The mother said she was satisfied with her son's disposition.
Beverly
Monday
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 2 Eaton Ave., at 5:10 p.m. for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run with property damage. The officers reported it was a disturbance in the roadway.
Two officers were sent to a Rantoul Street address, at 9:40 p.m., after a caller reported someone screaming.
Tuesday
Officers went to a lot at 107 Essex St., at 12 :15 p.m., for an undrivable vehicle that had been in the lot for more than three weeks. As an abandoned vehicle, it was in violation of a city ordinance and will be towed if not promptly removed by the owner.
Four people notified police in the last 24 hours that an unknown person or persons had fraudulently applied for unemployment using their identities.
Danvers
Monday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Lyons Funeral Home, 26 Elm St., at 4:20 p.m., for a well-being check on a person lying next to the building. The officer had a word with him.
An officer was called to 180 Newbury St., at 9:40 p.m., for a party disturbing the peace by banging on the wall.
Officers went to 11 Park St., at 10:30 p.m.., for a non-domestic dispute with an intoxicated male. The 31-year-old Portland, Maine, man was placed into protective custody until morning.
Tuesday
Officers were sent to Ocean State Job Lot, 139 Endicott St., at 10 a.m., after one shopper assaulted another.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched, at 2:20 p.m., to the vicinity of 85 Locust St., for a two car accident when one car failed to stop in time and rear-ended the other. The at-fault operator was transported to Beverly Hospital with minor injuries. He will be cited for failure to use caution when coming to a stop, and his vehicle was towed
Officers were called to Market Basket, 139 Endicott St., at 3:05 p.m., for a suspicious party drinking in the lot. The report was unfounded.
||||