PeabodyWednesday
Police stopped a vehicle at 10:40 a.m., Tuesday, and arrested a 51-year-old passenger on two outstanding warrants. He was also a person of interest in two earlier calls.
A Sandra Road resident came into the station, at 11:45 a.m., to report a dispute with a retailer. They were advised to contact the attorney general’s office. The officer documented the issue as a courtesy.
A 50 Warren St. resident notified police, at 12:24 p.m., that she was getting threatening and harassing texts from a third-floor resident, but she was unsure of his apartment number. Police spoke with both parties and determined the issue was a couch for sale. The two agreed not to speak with each other.
An officer confiscated a bicycle, at 5:15 p.m., from a juvenile who was operating in an unsafe manner down the middle of the street without a helmet. The bicycle will be held at Mallia’s until the officer can follow up with a parent.
Police were sent to the Preserve North Apartments, 50 Warren St., at 7:35 p.m. for a black vehicle, unknown make and model, occupying a handicap spot. The anonymous caller confronted the vehicle owner, who said she was cleaning out her car and refused to move. Officer reported the car was gone on arrival.
A 76 Lynnfield St. caller reported, at 8 p.m., hearing some sort of loud bang that she had never heard in her lifetime. An officer checked, but nothing was showing.
A caller reported, at 10:10 p.m., from the vicinity of 20 Collins St., that an unknown male, possibly in early 50s, approached him and his two friends who were out for a walk and just started swinging at them. A fight ensued, and that party is now sitting on the stoop in front of 20 Collins. An officer picked up the juvenile and took him back to his Sutton Street home. The incident was documented.
A caller reported at 10 minutes before midnight, that a gold-colored sedan struck a tree in front of 25 Gardner St., and drove off toward Margin. The vehicle had heavy front-end damage and a blown tire. The responding officer checked the area for the vehicle but found only a fragment of its front bumper. There was minimal damage to the tree.
Thursday
The group home at 120 Russell St. reported at 6:20 a.m., that a resident had walked away within the last half hour. Units checked the surrounding area, but were unable to locate the person at this time. An officer later found them on Main Street, Lynnfield, by the end of Catherine Drive. The group home staff was notified, arrived on scene, picked her up and returned her to the home, followed by police to document the case.
Police responded, at 8:35 a.m., to the vicinity of Sullivan Tire & Auto Service, 175 Washington St., on the report of a three-car accident. Two vehicles were indicated, a 2013 blue VW Jetta and a 2021 black Dodge Durango. There were no injuries and no tows.
BeverlyWednesday
Police were called to a Cedar Street address, at 6:55 p.m., for a missing adult.
Three officers responded to the vicinity of 236 Rantoul St., at 9:10 p.m., for a suspicious male lurking in the area and a simple assault.
Three officers responded to the vicinity of 301 Manor Road, at 9:15 p.m., after a silver SUV, possibly engaged in suspicious activity, was spotted again in the area.
A known individual was picked up, at 9:30 p.m., on a ring camera, stealing a package from 17 Vestry St.
Police were sent to the intersection of Lindsey and Eaton avenues, at 11:25 p.m. to disperse a loud group hanging around their cars.
Thursday
Multiple checks of business and public places across town were checked between midnight and 6 a.m. Nothing of particular interest was noted.
An officer was sent to the River Street shelter, at 8:35 a.m., to check guests for warrant status.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of 75 Brimbal Ave., at 10:35 a.m. for a very minor hit-and-run in the parking lot.
A party called police, at 11:10 a.m., to complain about a flag blocking the sidewalk at 8 Hancock St..
An officer was sent to Beverly High School, 100 Sohier Road, to look into a past motor-vehicle accident in the parking lot.
Salem
Tuesday
Police were sent to 12 First St., at 5:30 p.m., for the theft of a motor vehicle and/or motor-vehicle plates.
A complaint of harassment brought police to 29 Traders Way, at 6:05 p.m.
Police went to 209 Essex St., at 7 p.m. after a party reported being threatened.
Police were sent to 77 Willson St., at 8:12 p.m., to check out an assault in the past.
Police went to 91 Lafayette St., at 8:24 p.m. for the report of an accident involving a motor-vehicle and a pedestrian and a bicycle.
Reports of a fight brought police to 13 Cushing St., at 9:40 p.m.
Police arrested Jose Landestoy-Diaz, 23, of 26 Commercial St., Apt. 1, Lynn, after a motor-vehicle traffic stop at 10:40 p.m. in the vicinity of 262 Highland Ave. He was charged with failing to drive in the right lane and for operating a motor-vehicle on a suspended license.
Wednesday
A fraud or a scam was reported, at 8:37 a.m., from 56 Margin St.
An officer went to 31 Salem St., at 9:33 a.m., to speak with a party who reported being threatened.
Officers responded, at noon to the intersection of Washington Square West and Washington Square South, where they arrested a 42-year-old Salem woman on an outstanding warrant.
The report of a larceny brought police to 42 Park St., just before 1 p.m.
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run was reported at the intersection of Boston and Proctor streets, at 4:36 p.m.
Police arrested Daichaun Couch, 28, of 32 Perkins St., Apt. 2L, Salem, after a motor-vehicle traffic stop at 5:30 p.m., in the vicinity of 3 Dodge St. Couch was charged with operating a motor-vehicle without a valid inspection sticker; operating a motor-vehicle on a suspended license; and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
A juvenile was reported missing from 37 Winter Island Road, at 8:30 p.m.
Police went to 140 North St., at 11:40 p.m., on a noise complaint.
Thursday
Officers were sent to 22 Broad St., at 12:16 on a noise complaint.
Police arrested a 27-year-old Waltham woman at 12:52 a.m., after a motor-vehicle traffic stop in the vicinity of 152 Washington St. She was charged on an outstanding warrant.
Mendy De Jesus Medina Urena, 19, of 100 Lafayette St., Salem, was arrested at 1:30 a.m., after a motor-vehicle traffic stop at the intersection of Loring Avenue and Maple Street. Medina Urena was charged with a marked lanes violation; unlicensed operation of a motor-vehicle; a miscellaneous motor-vehicle equipment violation; and a learners permit violation.
Police were sent to the intersection of School and Buffum streets, at 7:30 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injury.
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident was reported, at 8:45 a.m., in the vicinity of 62 Leavitt St.
Officers were called to the intersection of Highland Avenue and First Street, at 10:12 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident involving a pedestrian or a bike.
At 10:51, police were sent to 42 Park St., on a juvenile issue. Another juvenile issue brought police to Salem High School, 77 Willson St., at 11:07 a.m.
Police went to 14 Chestnut St., at 12:20 p.m., to speak with a party who had been threatened.
The report of a trespassing brought officers to 232 Essex St., at 1:50 p.m.
Officers were sent to 3 Turner St., at 2:25 p.m., to look into the report of a fraud or a scam.
Police were called to 285 Derby St., at 3:30 p.m., to look into a reported larceny,
A report of threats brought police to 3 Dove Ave., at 4:40 p.m.