Marblehead
Wednesday
Police responded, at 8:55 a.m., to a Pleasant Street location, for a car that drove into the bank. The driver was shaken but unhurt. The building inspector arrived, but did not indicate there were structural damages. Advertising sign for 7-Eleven was also damaged in the crash.
A Farrell Court resident called police at 10:20 to relate that he was missing a bag of books which also contained a cigar box that had inside of it eight pieces of brass, which he collects. Twenty minutes later, he called back to say he was putting in a bookshelf and went to get something from his truck. He said he would go and look for the bag of books, the box and the brass.
A Prince Street woman, who declined to give her name, said there was a group of four individuals playing some sort of net game with rackets in the street. She said she knew their names but refused to give them. They were not blocking the roadway, she said, but she felt it was a health issue. She was directed to call the Health Department to ease her concerns.
A caller asked police, at 12:15 a.m., if anyone had reported an assault he saw around 10:30 this morning near the intersection of Pleasant and Washington streets. He said an older male, in his 50s, had assaulted a younger male, probably in his 20s.
A man called about 2:10 p.m. today to say he just drove by Flint Street, and there were about eight cars parked there, and there were about 15 kids surfing and they were "all up on each other." He said if he can't park and surf there, then they shouldn't be able to either. The responding officer reported there were two cars parked there and no signs indicating they can't. The officer in charge ordered more signs for Flint Street.
A caller from the vicinity of Auburndale and Brook roads reported about 15 kids doing wheelies and terrorizing the people in the neighborhood. The officer located a small group of kids on bikes riding on Tedesco Street. He followed them as far as Vinnin Square and said there were no issues.
A Ramsay Road caller came in to the station to report an identity theft.
A Beacon Street woman called police, at 5:50 p.m., to report that a person, whom she named, took her boat trailer and left after telling her, "It's OK — I was told I could use it." She called back a few minutes later to say she would handle it on her own, without any police involvement, and if she does need help she will call police.
A caller from Peach Highlands advised police, at 9:40 p.m., that a small black sedan keeps speeding by and jumping the hill. The same one went back and forth three times. The caller sent police the video, but the make and model of the car could not be determined, An officer parked down the street, waiting to see if the car came by again, but it did not.
Beverly
Wednesday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 26 Juniper St., at 5:25 p.m., for ongoing trespassers riding 4-wheelers.
Three officers were sent to a Dunham Road address to make a well-being check.
Police were sent to a Broadway location, at 7:25 p.m., for a general disturbance — a female was reported to be urinating outside.
An officer was called to Fossa Terrace, at 7:35 p.m. after a party reported having been given a fraudulent check.
Officers were sent to a Haskell Avenue address, at 8 p.m., for an unattended death. Police later said it was not suspicious.
Thursday
Police were sent to a Charnock Street residence at 1:50 a.m., for an argument between a mother, a sister and a brother.
The report of a domestic argument brought police to a Rantoul Street address at 2:25 a.m., on the report that a female was being chased by her ex-boyfriend.
At 2:30 a.m. two different officers went to a Rantoul Street address on the report that an ex-boyfriend did not want to leave.
At 6:42 a.m., officers were dispatched to a Rantoul Street address for a male party with schizophrenia.
An officer was sent to 344 New Balch St., at 11:30 a.m., to take a report on a case of credit-card fraud.
Police were called to a Hart Street residence, at 12:35 p.m., to speak with a woman who believed movers took her stuff.
Salem
Wednesday
The report of a motor vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 370 Highland Ave., moments before 3 p.m.
The report of a past assault brought police to the vicinity of Boston and Federal streets, at 5:20 p.m.
Police responded, at 5:35 p.m. to the vicinity of 32 Pingree St., for another motor vehicle accident without injuries.
A call about a trespasser brought police to 19 Boston St., at 5:35 p.m.
Officers were called to 40 Highland Ave., at 10:35 p.m. to make a well-being check.
Officers responded to four parking complaints between 4:45 and 9:07 a.m. They were at 390 Essex St., 352 Essex St., 16 Wyman Drive and 83 Washington St.
A fifth parking complaint was checked out by police at 10:40 a.m. in the vicinity of 18 Boston St.
An officer was sent to 23 Park St., at 12:40 p.m., for a fraud or a scam.
Officers were sent to two locations for undesirable or unwanted guests: 9 Leach St., at 3 p.m.; and 32 Clifton Ave., at 3:50 p.m.
Danvers
Wednesday
Police were sent to Hollywood Hits, 7 Hutchinson Drive, at 5:45 p.m., for a report that parties were throwing rocks at the building.
Animal Control was sent to 24 Carolyn Drive, at 5:55 p.m., for a raccoon under the shed.
Two Danvers detectives stopped a vehicle at 6:25 p.m. in the vicinity of Harbor Freight Tools, 4 Newbury St. After a brief investigation, Detective Chris Gaffney and Detective Sgt. Tom Williamson arrested the driver, William Decotis, 35, of 286 Newbury St., Peabody. Decotis was charged with possession of a Class A drug, subsequent offense; possession of a Class B drug; possession of a Class C drug, subsequent offense; receiving stolen property valued at less than $1,200, subsequent offense; five counts of possession of a counterfeit note; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, subsequent offense; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked registration, subsequent offense; a number plate violation to conceal identity; operating a motor vehicle on a suspended or revoked registration; operating an uninsured motor vehicle or trailer. Decotis was arraigned Thursday morning in Danvers and was taken to the Essex County Correctional facility in Middleton to await a hearing.
Police and an ambulance were called to Knights Inn, 219 Newbury St., at 9:15 p.m. for an overdose or unconscious person.
Thursday
Police were sent to an Ingersoll Street location, at 8:05 a.m., for illegal dumping of furniture.
An officer was called to Best Buy, 230 Independence Way, for a past credit card fraud.
An officer was called to the vicinity of 5 Cole Road to check the condition of a male stumbling along.
Swampscott
Wednesday
Officers were sent to the high school field house, 601 Humphrey St., for ordinance violations.
