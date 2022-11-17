Peabody
Tuesday
Police took a report at 3:15 a.m. from a caller who said employees of Salon Nadine, 3 Bourbon St., have been stealing from the salon.
A caller reported a male down on the ground, at 8:15 a.m., in the vicinity of 240 Washington St. He was conscious and breathing and was transported to Salem Hospital by Atlantic Ambulance.
Police stopped a vehicle at 8:57 a.m. at the intersection of Washington and Dustin streets. The operator was issued a citation for use of an electronic device while driving.
Another vehicle was stopped, at 9:46 a.m., at the intersection of Lowell and Newbury streets. That operator received a written warning for use of an electronic device while driving.
Police were sent to 148B Washington St., at 10:18 a.m. to serve an outstanding Peabody District Court warrant on David Figueroa, 34, of the same address. He was served and arrested on the warrant for assault and battery on a household member; resisting arrest; assault and battery on a police officer and disorderly conduct.
A vehicle was stopped at 10:32 a.m., at the intersection of Lowell and Lake streets, and the operator was issued a written warning for use of an electronic device while driving.
Police were sent to 100 Brooksby Village Drive, at 3 p.m., for a stolen vehicle. It was entered into the registry of stolen vehicles.
An officer went to a Tanners Court address, at 3:52 p.m., to investigate the theft of a Nintendo switch which was stolen from the caller’s son’s backpack while he was participating in an after-school program.
Police were called to Forest Street, at 4:45 p.m., to report an unknown male was standing on her front lawn refusing to leave. The officer reported it was a leaf-blowing dispute and the male was sent on his way.
A walk-in reported, at 4:58 p.m., their iPhone was stolen while they were at In the Game, 535 Lowell St.
A 31 Shore Drive woman advised police, at 6:20 p.m., that a 12-to-13-year-old male with a heavy build and curly brown hair came to her door and offered to take out her trash for cash.
A 6 Tremont Place resident reported, at 8:43 p.m., that a green and black mountain bike was stolen sometime between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.
A female called police, at 9:37 p.m., to report a disturbance at the salon where she works, Salon Nadine, 3 Bourbon St.
A 10 Bowditch St. caller asked police, at 9:48 p.m., to check on a white male party just seen going through trash in back yards. The party, who was wearing a Redsox jacket, black pants and a backwards hat, was located just down the street. He was spoken to by officers and sent on his way.
Salem
Tuesday
Reports of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 10 Reliance Row, at 10:54 a.m.
A reported larceny brought police to 64 Boston St., at 11:13 a.m.
A report of graffiti or vandalism brought police to 252 Bridge St., at 2:50 p.m.
Between 5 and 7:12 p.m., police made 10 motor vehicle traffic stops for various reasons across the city.
Wednesday
Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Washington and Canal streets, at 6:31 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
A juvenile was reported missing from 11 Countryside Lane, at 6:42 a.m.
The report of a larceny brought police to 88 Lafayette St., at 10:51 a.m.
An accident involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian or a bicycle brought officers to 210 Washington St., at 11:51 a.m.
Police were sent to 295 Derby St., at 12:05 p.m., for a larceny.
Officers went to 40R Highland Ave., at 2:16 p.m., to look into threats made.
A larceny brought police to 231 Essex St., at 2:29 p.m.
Police were called to 3 Northend Ave., at 3:30 p.m., to investigate a fraud or a scam.
Danvers
Monday
An officer was called to Cassidy Associates Insurance, 67 High St., at 7:59 p.m. for 4 to 5 unwanted guests. They left after being spoken to by the officer.
Police went to 14 Page St., at 8 p.m., to report on malicious damage to a motor vehicle.
Tuesday
Police went to various schools, businesses, entertainment spots, auto dealers, restaurants and miscellaneous other facilities around town for routine checks between 12:35 and 2 a.m.
An officer was sent to 5 Cortland Road, at 9:52 a.m., to settle a dispute over dogs.
The report of a two-car accident with possible injuries brought police to the intersection of Elliott Street and Route 128 north at 2:10 p.m.
State police responded to the intersection of Route 114 and 128 south, at 2:37 p.m., for a three-car accident.
Beverly
Tuesday
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to 215 Rantoul St., at 6:09 p.m. to make a well-being check on neighbors who could not be contacted.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to Cabot and Rantoul streets, at 10:58 p.m., for a suspicious male on the bridge.
Wednesday
Officers went to 23 Bennett St., at 12:51 a.m., to speak with parties working in a driveway and disturbing the neighbors.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to Emerson Circle, at 6:56 a.m., for an unresponsive female.
Police went to the River Street shelter, at 3:04 p.m., to run checks on guests for warrants status.
Narcotics officers were sent to Andover Street, Danvers, for a suspected drug transaction.