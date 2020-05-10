Beverly
Friday
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to a Beckford Street apartment, at 4:50 p.m., after Wakefield police called with reports the male wanted to harm himself.
At 5:30, police, fire and ambulance were sent to a School Street address after an ex-boyfriend called to say his former girlfriend said she wanted to hurt herself.
Saturday
Police and an ambulance were dispatched, at 8:35 a.m. to 59 Federal St., for two parties fighting.
An officer was sent to 191 Cabot St., at 9:45 a.m., after a resident reported a stolen wedding band.
Police were called to Route 128 south and Exit 18 at 12:40 p.m., to assist state police with a table in the road.
Salem
Saturday
Police were sent to 101 Canal St., at 9:15 a.m., for a larceny
A past break-and-entry brought officers to 58 Salem St., at 1 p.m.
At 2:30 p.m., police were called to Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, for shoplifting.
Officers were called to 15 Salem St., at 2:55 p.m., for a larceny.
Sunday
A motor vehicle accident without injuries brought officers to 175 Lafayette St., at 9:15 a.m.
Police were sent to 5 Buffum St., at 11:55 a.m., to check on a suspicious person.
Another motor vehicle accident without injuries brought officers to the intersection of Lafayette Street and Rosedale Avenue at 12:37 p.m.
Peabody
Saturday
Northshore Medical Center Security reported, at 11 a.m. that a patient broke out of the lockdown mental-health unit by pulling the fire alarm, which unlocks the doors, and fled on foot. He made threats to his family over the phone that he is coming back to the house to kill them. He was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue pants and no shoes. Police located the patient on Lowell Street and took him back into custody. EMS was notified and he was transported back to NSMC.
Police were sent to Mobile Estates, 286 Newbury St., trailer #28, at 4:35 p.m., after a woman reported her intoxicated boyfriend was coming back to her trailer to cause a disturbance. Police located the suspect’s vehicle at another trailer along with two male parties. Officers requested EMS, then canceled that request and called a taxi instead. The officers then canceled the taxi and notified dispatch that one party was in custody. They arrested Leonard Ciulla, 62, of 286 Newbury St., Trailer 28, Peabody. and charged him with disorderly conduct.
Sunday
An elderly dementia patient called 911, at 6 a.m., from Braeburn Gardens, Brooksby Village, because she thought she was on a cruise ship and her male companion may have fallen overboard as she could not find him. Brooksby security was advised and they were going to check on the woman.
An officer was sent to Family Fare, 474 Lowell St., at 11:30 a.m., for an elderly woman in the parking lot needing help. The officer said the woman was trying to cash in a gift card and was told by the business that they do not redeem gift cards for cash.
Marblehead
Friday
Police looking for a gray 2013 Audi sedan just before 9 a.m., went to Gerry Street, in response to an Andover police tip about two males in their 20s in the vehicle, who had shown a handgun while trying to rob a person in Andover. Swampscott called at 10 a.m. saying they were on site at the vehicle’s registered Swampscott address with state police. They inquired about the Marblehead address and were assisted with an Atlantic Avenue address. Marblehead advised Swampscott that the vehicle was not there. At 10:45 a.m., Swampscott notified Marblehead that they had the car, with one party, in custody on Salem Street near the golf course.
A Cliff Street woman called police, at 11:37 a.m., to inquire if there was still a two-week ban on people coming into Marblehead. She was told there was not, nor had there ever been.
A Creesy Street caller notified police, at 9:50 p.m., that there was a fight going on, and she reported that, “Jose just got out of jail.” She called back to say she didn’t know whether it was Jose or not. Police checked and determined that “Jose” was still locked up in Middleton Jail.
A Farrell Court caller, notified police, at 11 p.m., that he had been talking to a female via Facebook. Once he sent his name, he started getting threatening messages, saying that if he didn’t pay $300, his picture would be released on social media. He was advised it was a scam and not to send any money.
Saturday
A Stramski Way resident notified police at 11:15 a.m., that an 18-to-20-foot boat had washed ashore, dragging its mooring. A voicemail was left for the harbormaster. The owner was notified, and arrived as the caller was attempting to ID the boat. The owner handled it from there.
Police were sent to Leicester Road, at 12:40 p.m., after a caller reported a town tree had fallen on their one-month-old 2019 Jeep Wrangler. The tree department removed the tree.
An Elm Street resident called police, at 7:40 p.m., to report that man in a dark jacket and a red bandana was digging up the property. An officer reported that the man was using a metal detector. He couldn’t catch up to him, but believes he lives in the neighborhood.
A Pleasant Street woman reported, at 9:20 p.m., that her daughter was at 7-Eleven when a man approached her, asked her for a ride and then asked her for a hug, which he gave her. She said he was a black middle-aged man with a red mask, a coat and a duffel bag. An officer located the suspect at Village Plaza and talked with him about the incident. The girl did not want to pursue it any further and just wanted him told not to do it again. He apologized for the misunderstanding and got on a bus to leave town.
Danvers
Friday
Police were called to Knights Inn, 219 Newbury St., at 1:45 a.m. to speak with a party who reported being robbed.
Police were sent to Lowe’s Home Improvement, at noontime, to assist an unwanted guest, an ex-employee, who would not leave.
Officers were called to 99 Elliott St., at 2:10 p.m., for a dispute between neighbors.
At 6 p.m., police were sent to the intersection of Chestnut and Locust streets, for a van on the rail trail.
An officer was sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 6 p.m. to speak with a party who had discarded a protective mask on the floor.
Saturday
Police and the medical examiner were called to Putnam Farm at Danvers, 9 Summer St., at 11:50 a.m., for the unattended death of an elderly resident.
Police were sent to Kane’s Flower World, 64 Andover St., at 12:40 p.m., for a bylaw violation: A crowded store.
Swampscott
Saturday
Police were sent to the vicinity of Humphrey and Pleasant streets, at 3:35 a.m., for suspicious activity.
The report of a disturbance brought officers to 213 Burrill St., at just before 3 p.m.
Police were dispatched to a Suffolk Avenue address, at 3:05 p.m., for a suicidal person.
A noise complaint brought an officer to 11 Sculpin Way, at midnight.
||||