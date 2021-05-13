Peabody
Wednesday
A Tremont Street resident approached an officer at 2:35 p.m. and told him that an unknown person had paved a driveway on the vacant lot across from 13 Tremont St. The sergeant spoke with the building inspector who said he was well aware of the situation and will deal with it in the proper time and manner. He pointed out it was not a police issue.
Police responded, at 4:40 p.m., to a motor vehicle accident without injuries, in the vicinity of Rizzo's Roast Beef, 178 Lynn St. Both vehicles were deemed drivable.
A Paleologos Street resident reported, at 7:15 p.m., that a friend's dog they were housing became unexpectedly violent and attacked their family dog, then attempted to attack other family members. They have managed to lock the dog in the bathroom. The family was unable to make contact with the dog owner, so the ACO transported the dog to Borash Veterinary Clinic for boarding.
A Main Street caller reported, at 8:15 p.m., that her husband was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on Main Street earlier today. There was no mention of any injury.
Police were sent to the intersection of Andover and Cross streets, at 9:25 p.m., for a two-car accident, with minor injuries from broken glass. All vehicle occupants refused medical assistance and both vehicles were towed. One operator was cited for speeding and impaired operation — using a cell phone while driving.
A 16 Crowninshield St., resident reported to police, at 9:55 p.m., that the exterior lights on the building were out and the area was in darkness. The caller said she was concerned for the safety risk this posed and requested additional area checks of the property. She was advised to contact building maintenance with her concern. An officer was sent to check the area and reported one light was out. The rest were functioning.
Thursday
The front desk clerk called police at 4:05 a.m., from Holiday Inn - Peabody, 1 Newbury St., to report a robbery. The clerk said a heavyset male wearing gray sweats and a gray hoodie on the back, and, on the front, a circle with a checkerboard insignia, came into the lobby and approached the front desk. He showed a small black handgun and demanded money. The report did not indicate whether or how much he received. The man then fled on foot in an unknown direction. Officer was contacting a Salem PD detective, as Salem reported a similar suspect committed an armed robbery at 126 North St. approximately 25 minutes after the Peabody incident.
Marblehead
Wednesday
An Atlantic Avenue woman called police at 8:30 a.m., to report there was a dead animal in her back yard. She said she had already called the Board of Health, but they told her it was on private property, and she would have to handle it privately with a landscaper or contractor who helps her around the house.
A caller notified police, at 9:20 a.m., that she was concerned about a woman who has been in the area for days. She appeared to be homeless and was talking to herself. The caller asked that the woman — who was sitting near the shed between the parking lot and the shanties — be checked out. An ambulance appears to have been dispatched, but the log is unclear whether the woman was taken to a medical facility.
A Gilbert Heights Road resident called police, at 12:15 p.m., to report that someone had fraudulently filed for $8,100 in unemployment benefits under his name, and he was upset, he indicated, as he will be taxed on it next year.
Elder Services called police at 3:15 p.m., to request a well-being check on a Cedar Street woman. They said she was not answering the phone and had not removed the note they left on the door left yesterday. Police said the last time anyone spoke to her was Monday. Five minutes later, she answered the door, saying she had been in the bathroom. Medics checked her out and cleared her.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to the intersection of Tedesco Street and Charlotte Road, at 4:22 p.m. for a hit-and-run motor-vehicle crash involving a 2012 blue Nissan Altima sedan and what was reported to be a black pickup truck. There was no report of injuries or tows.
A West Shore Drive caller reported, at 9:10 p.m., that a woman had approached his residence and asked him to help with a dead duck that was in the street. The woman said she wanted to borrow a shovel to move it out of the street. He got her a shovel but wasn't comfortable about going into the middle of West Shore Drive. He told his wife about the incident, and she said she had noticed the same woman parked across the street hours earlier, which they both thought was unusual.
Thursday
A caller notified police, at 6 a.m., that she had seen a female wrapped in a blanket on a Front Street porch. She said the woman did not look right. At 6:11, she was reported to be "all set. She was assisted by providing some food." There was nothing further in the log entry.
Danvers
Wednesday
Police were sent to the Danversport Yacht Club, 161 Elliott St., at 4:10 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without personal injury.
At 4:55 p.m., police were called to the intersection of Centre and Prince streets for a motor vehicle accident without personal injury.
Officers were sent to 15 Essex St., at 5:30 p.m., for a past non-domestic dispute with a neighbor.
Police went to 95 Ash St., just before 9 p.m., to investigate the report of a larceny from a building.
An officer was sent to Brentwood Rehab and Healthcare, 56 Liberty St., at 10:50 p.m., for a past assault.
Thursday
An officer went to 36 Cherry St., at 12:35 a.m., to speak with a resident regarding threats they had received.
Police were called to 70 Centre St., at 7:50 a.m., for an unwanted guest. After a brief investigation, they determined that the 40-year-old Lawrence man was being sought under a warrant application, and he was taken into custody.
An officer went to the vicinity of 7 Tipert St., at 9:20 a.m. for a minor motor-vehicle accident. The drivers exchanged papers and went on their way.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 6 Donegal Lane at 3:25 p.m., for a minor accident when a truck took a tree limb down. There were no injuries.
Salem
Wednesday
An officer was sent to 2 Heritage Drive, at 4:15 p.m., to speak with a party who said they were being harassed.
A motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to the intersection of Congress and Harbor streets, at 4:30 p.m.
A Circle Hill road resident called police, at 7:30 p.m., to report a fraud or a scam.
Police responded to 2 Margin St., at 8:40 p.m., for a caller reporting having heard gunshots. A police detective was in the area at the time and said he heard no shots. Police checked the area and could find no evidence or anyone else who claimed to have heard shots. It was determined to be unfounded.
Thursday
Officers were called to the intersection of Lynde and Washington streets, at 2:55 a.m., for a disturbance.
The report of an armed robbery brought police to 126 North St. at 4:25 a.m. Police said a heavyset male wearing gray sweats and a gray hoodie entered the Salem Food Store, 126 North St., shortly before 4:25 a.m. The man showed the clerk a small black handgun and demanded money and cigarettes. He was given $100 cash and a carton of cigarettes, then fled the store in an unknown direction.
Police were called to Powder House Lane at 6:20 p.m. to investigate a call about vandalism or graffiti.
Police were sent to 29 Highland Ave., at 8:15 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run was reported at 1:25 p.m. in the vicinity of 56 Federal St.
Police were called to the vicinity of 445 Loring Ave. to check on the report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle at 1:55 p.m.
A fraud or a scam was called in from 1000 Loring Ave., at 2 p.m.
Officers went to 6 Walter St., at 2:05 p.m., on a juvenile issue.
Police sent to the vicinity of First Street and Swampscott Road, at 2:50 p.m., arrested James Michael Green, 42, of the streets, Salem, and charged him with possession of a Class B drug. He was also charged on an outstanding warrant.
The report of a disturbance brought police to the vicinity of Essex and Washington streets at 4:10 p.m.
Beverly
Thursday
Police and an ambulance responded to the intersection of Route 128 south and Dodge Street, at 5:22 a.m., for a driver slumped over in vehicle with an unknown medical issue. The driver, who woke when an officer knocked on his window, told officers he had simply fallen asleep. He was too tired to drive, he said, and probably too tired to go to work. Police had the car towed and the driver walked home.
Two cruisers were sent to the Beverly Hospital Emergency Room, 91 Herrick St., at 6:45 a.m., for a person refusing to leave the emergency room. Officers arrested Victor John Eaton Jr., 39, of 21 Parsons St., Peabody, and charged him with trespass.
At 6:50 a.m., an officer and Fire Department personnel were sent to 54 Elliott Street to check out a suspicious substance in a bathroom.
A sergeant was dispatched to the vicinity of 502 Cabot St., at 8:37 a.m., for Middle School traffic causing gridlock.
An officer was sent to 106 Bridge St., at 9:20 a.m., to assist a citizen in an issue with a contractor.
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to 23 Cox Court, at 10:40 a.m., to check the well-being of a resident.
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to Sohier Road, at 11:45 a.m., for an issue with a student.
An officer was sent to Goodyear Street, at 1:35 p.m., to assist an ambulance crew serve a Section 12 on a patient.
||||