Peabody
Tuesday
A 12 Quail Road resident reported fraud over the internet. CID is following up on the incident. Logged at 9:30 a.m.
Officers were sent to 7 Priscilla Lane, at 4:15 p.m., for a dispute with a neighbor regarding the property line. The woman said the man pushed her. Police arrested John L. Sauvageau, 56. He was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60; assault and battery on a person over 60; and resisting arrest.
A Sunnybrook Lane woman notified police, at 6 p.m. that her identity had been used to fraudulently apply for unemployment benefits.
Police were sent to The Cheesecake Factory, the Northshore Mall, at 7:15 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident in which one vehicle struck several parked vehicles.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to the intersection of Mt. Pleasant Drive and Felton Street, at 9:55 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident in which two vehicles collided in a 4-way-stop intersection. The first operator was ejected from his vehicle and was unresponsive when police arrived. He quickly regained consciousness, however, and was alert and talking with police. He was transported to Salem Hospital as a precautionary measure as his injuries did not appear to be severe. The other operator appeared to have avoided significant injury and declined medical assistance. The CID was called and the DPW was notified for cleanup. The first operator, an18-year-old Peabody male will be summoned to court on charges of reckless operation of a motor vehicle and with being a person under 21 in possession of liquor.
Wednesday
An officer was sent to a Lynn Street location, at 4 a.m., for a male in his 20s, carrying a bag and dancing and singing in the street, possibly intoxicated. The officer gave him a ride to Caller Street.
Police were sent to the area behind the Sugar Cane Restaurant, 106 Main St., at 7 a.m., in response to reports about a white male shouting and slapping vehicles. The male, who was wearing a white T-shirt and a black backpack, was transported to Salem Hospital for an evaluation.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Gallo Nero, 89 Main St., at 7:10 a.m., in response to several calls about a male party with dreadlocks, in and out of traffic. Officers spoke with the man and advised him to stay out of the roadway. He told them he would not go back into the street.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched, at 9:55 a.m., to Five Guys, 227 Andover St., for a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle operated by a Peabody woman. The victim, also a Peabody woman. was transported to Lahey-North with non-critical injuries.
Marblehead
Tuesday
Police spoke, about 3 p.m., with the Peach Highlands driver — referred to in yesterday's log — whom a resident had video taped driving around the speed bumps at the top of the hill. The driver was advised of the complaints against her, and told the officer that she will drive over the bumps rather than around them.
A Shetland Road caller told police, at 8:25 p.m., that someone keeps ringing the doorbell. Police stopped two kids about five minutes later at Shetland and Brook, and they admitted to ringing the bells.
Salem
Tuesday
Police were called to Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at 2:05 p.m., for a larceny.
Reports of a disturbance brought officers to 12 Pope St., Apt. A807, at 2:35 p.m.,
An officer went to 2812 Lafayette St., at 4:50 p.m., to make a well-being check.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought an officer to 4 Summit Ave., at 5:30 p.m.
Police arrested a Revere man after a 6:20 p.m. motor vehicle traffic stop in the vicinity of 29 Highland Ave. They arrested Freddie Flores, 28, of 66 Adams St., Apt. 1, Revere. He was charged with a marked lanes violation, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; and drunken driving.
The report of gunshots brought officers to 187 Lafayette St., at 10 p.m. After a brief investigation, they arrested Jovan Lee Cortes Amaral, 19, of 190 Lafayette St., Apt. 1, Salem. He was charged with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling; trespass; wanton destruction of property valued at greater than $1,200; resisting arrest; carrying a loaded firearm without a license; and possession of ammunition without a Firearms Identification Card (FID).
Wednesday
An officer was sent to Winter Island Road, at 1:15 a.m., on a noise complaint.
Police responded to two parking complaints: the intersection of Prince and Dow streets at 2:40 a.m.; and the intersection of Salem and Dow streets, at 2:50 a.m.
Officers were called to 193 Federal St., at 9 a.m., to check on a suspicious person or motor vehicle.
The report of a past assault brought an officer to 227 Highland Ave., at 10:35 a.m.
An officer was sent to 29 Highland Ave., at 11:45 a.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Police were called to 94 Washington St., at 11:45 a.m., for a larceny.
Police responded to 18 Upham St., at 12:20 p.m., for a disturbance.
An officer was sent to 6 Willson St., at 1:35 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Danvers
Tuesday
An officer was sent to Pine Street, at 6:10 p.m., for suspicious activity. It was a male riding an HOV board in the roadway.
Police were sent to 121 Conifer Hill Drive at 6:35 p.m., for marijuana smoke in the area.
Police were sent to Cigars R Us, 56 Maple St., at 8:20 p.m., for a female attacking people. She was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Wednesday
Police were called to a Locust Street address, at 9:30 a.m., for a dispute between neighbors.
Police were sent to 99 Rosewood Drive, at 12:05 p.m., to serve a warrant. The 30-year-old Danvers man was taken into custody.
Police were called to Cumberland Farms, 76 Newbury St., at 12:55 p.m., for a two-car accident without injury.
Police were called to CVS, 311 Newbury St., at 2:05 p.m., for a scam that involved having the victim buy gift cards and send them to someone else.
Beverly
Tuesday
An officer was sent to 17 Chestnut St., at 4:30 p.m., to take a report of a possibly stolen package.
A Sunnyvale Street resident told police at 5 p.m., that a fraudulent unemployment claim had been filed using their identity,
Officers were sent to Ellis Square, at 6:10 p.m., for a party asleep in the bushes. He was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Wednesday
Officers were dispatched to 71 Essex St., at 3:05 a.m., to speak with a man who was "concerned" about the house next door.
Officers were sent to 324 Cabot St., at 11 a.m. for a man who was threatening others over a UPS package.
Officers went to the area around the intersection of LP Henderson Road and Sam Fonzo Drive, at 1 p.m., to check a man who appeared to be filming the area.
Officers were called to 350 Cabot St., at 4:30 p.m., for a loud noise that disturbed residents.
Swampscott
Tuesday
A Capen Road caller reported, at 3:35 p.m., seeing a male with gray hair, wearing a baseball cap, a white T-shirt and gray shorts, take flowers from a grave and walk up behind the Veterans section of the cemetery where she believed a group of homeless people to be staying. The officer reported the man checks out.
A party called police, at 4:40 p.m., from Fishermans Beach East, to report a larceny from his boat that is moored in the harbor.
Wednesday
A Forest Avenue resident called police at 2:15 a.m. to report a disturbance in the garage across from her house. She said the lights were on in the garage.
Police were sent to 8 Columbia St., at 6 a.m., to assist federal agents in apprehending a wanted person.
