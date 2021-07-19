Peabody
Friday
The manager at Trader Joe's, 300 Andover St., called police at 2 p.m. to request assistance with a large gathering that may be causing a traffic hazard. The group left prior to police arrival.
A caller from maintenance at 1102 Crane Brook Way reported to police at 3:10 p.m. that a resident in one of the units drove his truck into a fence, left beer cans on the ground and stumbled into his apartment. The resident, who was identified by maintenance, will be summonsed to court for leaving the scene of a motor-vehicle accident with property damage and for operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
The same caller from 1102 Crane Brook Way maintenance called police again, at 5:50 p.m., to advise that the resident in the previous item just left to go to the liquor store. An officer responded to 1102 Crane Brook Way and watched as the returning resident backed into the parking lot fence again. The officer arrested Charles G. Kirby, 64, and charged him with negligent operation of a motor vehicle; drunken driving, 3rd offense; operating a motor vehicle on a license suspended for drunken driving while drunken driving; and possessing an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.
An officer was sent to 1200 Salem St., at 7:10 p.m., for a drunken female. She was picked up and taken home by her mother, however, before police arrived.
A Pine Street woman notified police, at 8:05 p.m., that her father was getting scammed out of money. She called back a few minutes later and said he was convinced that it was not a scam, and he had left home in his black Chevy K1500 pickup, headed to CVS, 637 Lowell St. Police quickly located his vehicle and spoke to him in CVS. The officer reported the man had purchased CVS gift cards worth more than $1,000, but CVS was now in the process of canceling them and refunding the man's money.
A person called police, at 8:30 p.m., to complain he had ordered food on the CVS app, but when he went to the pick-up window, they didn't have it. He was advised it was a civil matter and to speak with the owners in the morning.
Police were called to Tannery Gardens, 111 Foster St., at 9:20 p.m., for an intoxicated man. The tall male, with white hair, a white T-shirt and blue shorts was evaluated and signed a refusal. He was brought upstairs to his wife.
A caller from Alliance Health at Rosewood, 22 Johnson St., called police at 9:35 p.m., to report that two suspicious men had entered the building, filled a cart with items from the kitchen, loaded it into an unknown vehicle and fled. The caller was unable to provide any further information, but a witness said one of the suspects had dreadlocks. The other was unknown. Police contacted management regarding some security issues at that location.
Saturday
The report of a car-jacking brought police to Dunkin Donuts, 3 Central St., at 6:15 a.m., after a caller reported that his wife and her black Chevy Silverado pickup, with her still in it, had been car-jacked. It was last seen on Foster Street, heading toward Washington Street. The suspect was described as a male wearing a green shirt. A BOLO was sent out to all Peabody units and surrounding cities, and the vehicle was listed on the NCIC (National Crime Information Center) log of stolen vehicle. The vehicle was located later at 280 Highland Ave., Salem. The owner of the vehicle sought treatment for injuries at Salem Hospital. The suspect, a 40-year-old homeless man, was summoned to court on charges of carjacking; aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; and operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
A caller from Maddy's Car Wash, 300 Andover St., reported that a male in his 60s had broken into the vacuum machine and stolen some $200-$300 in change. The suspect was driving a black Land Rover with a trailer.
A Castle Circle, Peabody, woman was stopped in the vicinity of Meineke Auto Care Center, 241 Newbury St., and issued a written warning for creating gridlock while driving her white 2010 Chevy Blazer.
Police were dispatched to the intersection of Tremont and Wallis streets, at 11:10 p.m., for a fight after a victim came to the police station. An ambulance was en route for evaluation, but the victim later refused medical transport and was advised of his 209A rights. Three other parties — a 29-year-old Peabody woman, a 30-year-old Chelsea man and a 48-year-old Peabody man — were each summoned to court on charges of assault and battery.
Sunday
A caller reported from Stop & Shop, 19 Howley St., that a customer at the gas station was calling her names and causing confrontations with other customers. The officer reported the matter was resolved between the two parties.
Police were sent to Macy's at 3:25 p.m., after loss prevention reported the theft of $10K worth of jewelry. The security camera footage showed a male, approximately 25-35 years old, wearing a dark blue POLO track suit with white lettering on the arms and legs, a dark color baseball cap, dark sneakers and a surgical mask. He took two gold chains worth approximately $10K and fled in a green/gray Honda.
Monday
A Lake Street resident called police, at 8 a.m., to express his concern that a neighbor was cutting down trees. An officer was sent and spoke with the caller, who said he was afraid that the tree might fall on his car. He was advised to speak with the contractor who was doing the cutting.
A Lynn Street caller reported that his tenant was trying to fight the contractors and was refusing to move his vehicles from the driveway. After speaking with the officer, the resident agreed to move his vehicles so the dumpster could be dropped.
A Shore Drive caller reported that somebody came into her apartment last week to fix the crown molding and stole $1,600 from the dresser.
Beverly
Sunday
Police and firefighters were sent to a Cabot Street location at 6:55 p.m., for a person out of control.
Police responded to a Courtney Drive address, at 8 p.m. after a female called to report getting threats from her sister and mother.
Officers were sent back to the Cabot Street address, at 9:55 p.m., for the same person back again, banging on the door.
Monday
Police went to the vicinity of 230 Elliott St., at 1:20 a.m., for a parked vehicle with a person sleeping inside.
A motor vehicle accident with property damage brought an officer to the vicinity of 181 Elliott St., at 9:20 a.m.
An officer was sent to check 44 Cole St., at 11:10 a.m., for nefarious activity.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 6 Eagle Lane, at 2:20 p.m., to check out solicitors who were refusing to show credentials.
||||