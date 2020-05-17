Peabody
Friday
A caller reported, at 4:45 p.m., having found a suspicious substance in a small ziplock bag, so he picked it up and placed it in his car. The bag contained small cotton balls. Police disposed of it.
Police were sent to TD Bank, 10 Main St., at 5:20 p.m., for the suspicious party dressed in camo and yelling at customers. He was sent on his way.
A 310 Lowell St. caller notified police, at 5:25 p.m., that the new residents were cutting down trees and may be throwing the wood into the wetlands. The officer reported the resident was clearing brush on their property.
An officer was sent to Analogic, 8 Centennial Drive, at 8:20 p.m., for suspicious activity — unwanted parties in the parking lot, The officer reported the two parties he spoke with in the lot are not part of the regular car crew that usually gathers there.
An Aderene Road caller notified police at 9:05 p.m., of what he believed to be gunshots in the area. The officer told him it was thunder.
Saturday
A resident of Fairweather Apartments, 20 Central St., notified police at 7 a.m. that someone had entered her locked apartment while she was asleep on the couch overnight and stole a $100 bill. When an officer spoke with the woman, she said $200 had been taken two days earlier, and last night she thought the $100 was in an envelope, but it wasn’t.
A caller advised police, at 5:20 p.m., that a red moped was cable-locked to the front railing at Lakeside School, 629 Lowell St., and it did not belong to any residents or employees. The officer spoke with the owner, who was moving the bike.
A party advised police, at 6:15 p.m., that while shopping at Stop & Shop, his vehicle was broken into and his laptop was taken. A few minutes later, he called back to say he found it on the street, and he thinks he left it on the roof of his car when he left work.
A party called police at 7:20 p.m., to say they could see a white house on fire from 128 northbound, just north of exit 25. Police checked and reported that the homeowner of 42 Sabino Farm Road was burning leaves. The fire was extinguished.
A caller from Catherine Drive told police, at 7:55 p.m., that a female passenger in a dark-colored Hyundai sedan was yelling out the window for help. The driver was described as a white male wearing a blue button-down shirt. Officers checked the vehicle with the possible plate number but it was not the vehicle. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.
An officer was called to Town Variety, 116 Central St., at 8:10 p.m. after the store reported someone had stolen a pack of cigarettes. The 49-year-old Peabody man was identified and will be summonsed to court for shoplifting and trespass.
Sunday
Police were called to Homewood Suites, 578 Newbury St., at 1:10 p.m., after the front desk called to report that several guests were fighting in the hallway, and they would like them removed from the property. Police cleared out three rooms, and peace was restored.
Officers were sent to Stop & Shop, 19 Howley St., at 1:35 p.m. after another officer called from there to report he had apprehended a shoplifter. The 32-year-old suspect was arrested and charged on an outstanding Peabody warrant,
Marblehead
Friday
A man called police, at 11 a.m. for assistance in tracking down his stimulus check. He said it was mailed to his former address and he thinks the landlord there may have it. He said he looked online, and the check was mailed to that address on May 1. The caller was advised to ask the former landlord about the check, and if it is missing, to contact Salem Police, as it would be a Salem case. He was given the name and number of a lawyer. At about 7:25 p.m., he called back go say he had spoken to the lawyer, who told him it was illegal for the landlord to hold his check. The lawyer told him to file a theft report. Because the caller lives in Beverly, he was advised to call police there to file his report.
A Westledge Road caller notified police, at 3 p.m. that someone had filed for unemployment this morning under his name and he was just alerted.
A caller contacted police, at 2:05 p.m. to report he had a firearm to surrender. He said it had been in the family and they want to get rid of it. He said he will not walk out the front door toward the officer with the gun, but will leave it in the garage. He said he will greet the officer and direct him to the gun’s location in the garage.
A person came into the station, at 3 p.m., to report they had been out biking and found a purse containing a wallet, cash and keys. The owner was notified and came in to pick it up
A caller notified police at 3:20 p.m., from Ocean Avenue, that kids were digging and making tunnels in sand piles in the parking lot. The caller felt it was unsafe and wanted the kids spoken to.
A woman called police from Rainbow Road, at 5:40 p.m., to say she had seen a few pairs of teens on bicycles today and they were not wearing masks, and she wondered if the governor had changed the rules. She said she wasn’t sure whether the kids were siblings, but knows at least one pair was not. She said they were no longer in the area, but she will call if they return.
Saturday
A Flint Street woman told police, at 12:30 a.m., that she had just gotten a suspicious call on her cell phone. The caller, out of Hoboken, N.J., said he “saw her on Instagram, and (she is) so beautiful, that (he) will be at (her) house in a few minutes.” She said she thought it was a robo-call, but was still “freaked out enough to call” police. She asked for an officer to give her a call to advise her.
A State Street caller wanted to report, at 10:20 a.m., that two drones were flying in the area.
A Marion Road caller notified police, at 12:35 p.m., that electronics gear had been stolen from his boat.
Police were called to Taft Street, at 6:25 p.m., after a caller reported kids were playing on the roof and she was concerned for their safety. The kids got down from the roof without mishap after their mother yelled at them to get down.
Salem
Friday
Police responded to 78 North Washington Square, at 10:55 a.m., for a past break and entry.
Reports of a fight brought officers to 286 Washington St., at 11:35 a.m.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 81 Highland Ave., at 2:55 p.m.
Officers responded to a Highland Avenue location, at 3:35 p.m, for another motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Police were sent to 374 Essex St., at 4:20 p.m. for a break and entry to a motor vehicle.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought officers to 15 Hillside Ave., at 5:25 p.m.
Police were called to 232 Highland Ave., at 5:40 p.m., for another motor vehicle accident without injuries.
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought officers to 6 Brown St., at 9:50 p.m.
Police were called to 10 Arthur St. and to 35 Prince St., at about 10:30 p.m. for two separate parking complaints.
Saturday
Police were sent to 81 Highland Ave., at 7:10 a.m. for the the day’s first motor vehicle accident. This, like yesterday afternoon’s, was without injuries.
Police were sent to 14 Hodges Court, at 10:30 a.m., for the day’s second motor-vehicle accident, this also without injuries.
A call for a larceny brought police to 81 Ocean Ave., moments before noon.
Police were called to 450 Highland Ave., at 2:25 p.m., for a shoplifting.
Officers were sent to 245 Lafayette St., at 6:20 p.m. for a motor-vehicle accident without personal injury.
A juvenile issue brought police to 31 Hillside Ave., at 7:55 p.m.
Police were called to 13 Palmer St., just before 8 p.m., for a disturbance.
Another report of a disturbance brought police to Rainbow Terrace, at 9:30 p.m.
A report of gunshots brought officers to a Valley Street location at 9:30 p.m.
Police responded to three noise complaints, within hour: 27 Appleton St., at 10:10 p.m.; 12 Essex St., at 10:20 p.m.; and 85 Leavitt St., at 11:10 p.m.
At 11:30 p.m., the sound of gunfire was reported at 219 Loring Ave.
Sunday
Police were sent to 4 First St., for the first noise complaint of the day, at 12:20 a.m.
Officers responded to the second noise complaint of the day at 1:40 a.m., at 15 Leach St.
A juvenile issue brought police to 32 Park St. at 4:35 a.m.
The Fire Department was dispatched to 289 Essex St., at 6:35 a.m.
A juvenile issue brought officers to 32 Park St., at 6:40 a.m.
Police were sent to 160 Fort Ave., at 9:10 a.m., for a public health-related issue.
The report of a dispute bought police to 21 Hazel S., at 9:20 a.m.
Police and fire were sent to 50 Traders Way., at 12:15 p.m. for a vehicle or a boat fire.
An officer was sent to 138 Canal St. at 1:45 p.m. for a shoplifting.
Reports of a panhandler brought officers to 59 Boston St., at 3:20 p.m.
Beverly
Friday
A hit-and-run motor vehicle accident with property damage brought police to 114 Lothrop St., at 4:55 p.m.
Police were sent to a Blaine Avenue location at 6:20 p.m., after a female reported her boyfriend would not let her leave.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Dane and Knowlton streets, for a homeless party cooking on the stairs.
A report of two brothers fighting brought four cruisers to 8 Bass River Road at 8:55 p.m.
Saturday
Police were called to 34 Lothrop St., at 1 a.m., for a suspicious person around the outside of the house.
Three cruisers were dispatched to 908 Hale St., at 9:10 a.m. on the report that kids had broken into the vacant mansion.
Police took a phone report, at 11 a.m. of a credit card fraud.
A social-distancing patrol was dispatched, at 2 p.m., to the vicinity of Lothrop and Dane streets.
Two cruisers, fire and ambulance were dispatched at 3:30 p.m. to Cabot Street at the Salem Line for a male threatening to jump off the bridge. He was gone on arrival.
Police, fire and an ambulance were sent to a Hale Street location, at about 3:35 p.m., for a bicyclist hit by a car. According to the police report, a Beverly woman was driving on Hale Street in her 2011 Volkswagen when a mechanical malfunction forced her to pull over. She notified a tow company and was standing on the sidewalk next to her car as she waited. The cyclist, a 54-year-old Beverly man, who was riding in the same direction as the VW had been going, was apparently distracted and ran directly into the rear of the car, shattering its rear windshield and denting the rear deck. The cyclist, who was fully conscious and talking to responders, appeared not to be seriously hurt, but was taken to Beverly Hospital as a precaution.
At 4 p.m., an officer was dispatched to make citywide mask compliance checks.
Officers were sent to 78 Water St., at 5 p.m. to deal with an aggressive raccoon.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of 70 Ober St., at 9:40 p.m., to assist the fire department with a fire on the beach.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 32 Elliott St., at 10:10 p.m., to check a loud noise in the area — possibly a transformer.
Sunday
A report of people lying in the roadway brought police to the intersection of Lothrop and Abbott roads just after midnight. Police dispersed the parties and they went on their way. There was no explanation of why they were lying in the roadway.
Police were sent to 60 Sohier Road at 12:30 a.m., for a loud party.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of Congress and Wellman streets, for a group fishing off the MBTA bridge.
Police, fire and an ambulance were sent to a Cleveland Road location for a 24-year-old who may have overdosed in the bathroom.
Four officers, including a sergeant, were dispatched to 9 Beckford St., at 1:45 p.m., for a fight in the street.
The report of a past larceny brought police to 11 Abbott St., at 4:35 p.m.
Police were dispatched to 40 Williams St., at 5:15 p.m., for a disturbance in the street.
Danvers
Friday
Police were sent to a Centre Street location, at 3:20 p.m., for a road-rage incident, but the parties left before police arrived.
Police were sent to 64 Andover Street, in the vicinity of Kane’s Flower World, at about 4:30 p.m., for a two-vehicle accident that, according to Danvers police, resulted in the death of one of the operators. As of Sunday night police had released no additional information.
Saturday
Police were sent to 18 Bates St., at 6 p.m. after someone complained about a gathering that was not observing social-distancing and mask regulations. The complaint was unfounded.
The report of an intoxicated person in the road brought police to Collins Street moments before midnight, but he could not be found.
Sunday
An officer was sent to 13000 Bay Drive, at 2:10 a.m. for loud music disturbing the neighbors. No music was heard.
An officer was sent to 53 Massachusetts Ave., at 10:45 a.m., after a resident reported their lawn had been ripped up by a motor vehicle.
An officer was called to Walgreens, 107 High St., at 10:50 a.m. for the report of shoplifting of razors.
An officer was sent to The Home Deport, 235 Independence Way at 12:15 p.m. for a disorderly customer..
Police were called to the vicinity of 80 Lindall St., at 3:50 p.m, for possible drug activity. Officers reported it was unfounded.
Police and an ambulance were sent to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., for a suicidal party who posted their final goodbye online. They were transported to Beverly Hospital for observation.
Swampscott
Saturday
A minor motor-vehicle accident was reported at 1:30 p.m., at the intersection of Elmwood and Thomas roads.
A caller reported, at 6:50 p.m., that two large coyotes were acting aggressively in the area of Phillips Avenue and Estabook.
Officers responded to 36 Ocean Ave., at 7 p.m., after a caller reported that a coyote had attacked their cat.
An officer was sent to Vinnin Liquors, 371 Paradise Road, at 7:40 p.m., to speak with employees after two of them were reported not to be wearing masks.
Police were sent to 531 Humphrey St. at 9:30 p.m., for assistance with a car into a house on Nahant Road.
