Peabody
Friday
Multiple officers responded at 12:35 p.m. to the intersection of Lowell and Endicott Streets for a vehicle into traffic lights. Two tows were requested, Peabody fire was on scene evaluating damage to the traffic lights and an ambulance was dispatched for possible injuries. Two parties refused medical attention and there were no transports. Two detail officers were requested for traffic control.
At 5:05 p.m., a 58 Granite St. resident reported his black 26-inch Box Flyer bicycle with a yellow front tire and yellow handlebars was stolen from the Meadows Golf Course when he left it unoccupied for a moment. Officers were following up with a lead on Blaney Avenue. The stolen bike had not yet been located, but police have the suspect's ID. The suspect left his black Mongoose bike behind at the MacArthur Park area and it was confiscated by police.
Two parties were transported to Lahey-Peabody with unknown injuries after their vehicle struck a utility pole and a fire hydrant near the intersection of Cross and Andover streets, just before 6:35 p.m. The vehicle was towed by Todisco.
Saturday
An officer was called to 669 Lowell St., at 10:05 a.m., for a snake in the yard. The officer advised residents the reptile was sunning itself, and when it was warm, it would move.
Police were called to the vicinity of the American Red Cross, 85 Lowell St., at 5:20 p.m., for a three-vehicle accident. The driver of one vehicle and a passenger in another were transported to local hospitals with unknown injuries and one driver was arrested. Arrested was Marnie Goldstein, 44, of 28 Merrow Road, Lynnfield, who was charged with drunken driving. A 29-year-old Wakefield man was cited on three counts — operating an uninsured motor vehicle; operating an unregistered motor vehicle; and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle — and summoned to court where he will face them.
Police stopped a man at 9:50 p.m., in the vicinity of 183 Lowell St., and arrested him for drunken driving. Arrested was Armando I. Cortes, 53, of 45 Burley St., Danvers. In addition to drunken driving, Cortes was also charged with a motor-vehicle lights violation and for operating a motor-vehicle without a valid inspection sticker.
Sunday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 65 Margin St., at 1:25 a.m., for the report of a car into a parked car and a house. The caller said he heard a loud noise and saw a white Chevy Impala had run into the house at 65 Margin. The building inspector was called to the scene, and the operator, Trevor John Grant, 21, of 89 Congress St., Apt. 312, Salem, was charged with drunken driving, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and failing to stop or yield.
Police responded at 6:25 a.m., to the vicinity of 2 Forest St., where they stopped the suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run that occurred on Route 128 in Wakefield. The reporting party followed the vehicle from 128 to the Lowell Street exit and onto Forest Street where police pulled it over. One of the operators was transported to Salem Hospital and the matter was handled by the Massachusetts State Police.
Marblehead
Friday
A Trager Road resident called police, at 8:55 p.m. to complain that 26 kids had hit his house with something. Five minutes later he called again to ask why we weren't there yet. He said we "need to get it together." Three minutes later an officer arrived and found no one around. Neither did he find any damages. The man called again, five minutes later, to say one of the kids may have been knocking on the door, and he found no damage to the house.
Saturday
A woman called police at 11:30 a.m., to report that a group of teens on the property adjacent to hers had rolled some sort of cement thing down next to her fence. An officer arrived and reported the building was locked and secure, and the kids had gone.
A Sewall Street woman called police, at 2:50 p.m., to report her car had been vandalized, and she believes three individuals whom she saw in the area last night did the damage. An officer checked her car and reported it did not appear to be vandalism, but like marks from a contact car wash.
Sunday
A mother called police, at 10:55 a.m., to request a well-being check for her daughter at a Washington Street apartment. She said she had been contacted by the daughter's landlord who said her daughter had been sitting in her motor vehicle since 1 p.m. yesterday with the engine running. The mother said this usually leads up to some sort of event, but she was not presently in the area and asked that police look in on her daughter. Two officers responded and spoke with the daughter, who was fine. She agreed to go inside and call her mother.
Danvers
Sunday
Officers were sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 9:10 p.m., for two females shoplifting.
Monday
Police were called to McKinnon's Butcher Shop, 73 Holten St., at 9:05 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injury.
Officers went to the vicinity of All Saints Episcopal Church, 46 Cherry St., to look for a blue Subaru involved in a hit-and-run accident.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 47 Dayton St., at 1:05 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with a possible personal injury.
Police responded, at 2 p.m. to Cumberland Farms, 76 Newbury St., for a non-domestic dispute. A customer was unhappy because he did not get the "amount (of gas?) paid for." The officer reported "service rendered."
Beverly
Sunday
Police were called to Herrick Street at 10:25 p.m. to assist hospital security with a problem person.
Monday
Officers were sent to 26 Wellman St., at 1:20 a.m., after a woman said she was being attacked by her roommate.
Police and an ambulance were called to a Rantoul Street address, at 7 a.m. for a person who was feeling suicidal.
Three officers were sent to Burger King, 498 Rantoul St., just before 9 a.m., after someone reported a man taking money from the cash register.
Three cruisers were sent to 6 Judson St., at 11:45 a.m., for suspicious activity and/or motor vehicle.
At 12:57 p.m., two officers were directed to the vicinity of Cabot and Rantoul streets for an erratic motor vehicle heading toward Salem.
Officers went to 327 Rantoul St., at 1:15 p.m., to take information on a missing male party.
The animal control officer and an ambulance were dispatched to 9 Dartmouth St., at 1:55 p.m. for a dog bite.
Police went to 191 Cabot St., at 2 p.m., to take a report on a stolen auto dealer license plate.
||||