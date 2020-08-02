Marblehead
Friday
A woman called police, at 3:35 p.m., to report there were two kid’s bikes near the SR Center at the end of the building. She said she wanted them picked up as they had been there all day. She said she will collect them and hold them until Monday when the DPW can get them. She told dispatch to give out her number if anyone calls looking for them.
A Baldwin Road couple called police, at 5:10 p.m., to report both of them had been victims of fraudulent unemployment claims filed against them.
Saturday
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 9:30 a.m., to the intersection of Lafayette and Martin streets for a three-vehicle accident. Police called it “very minor.” There were no injuries and all cars drove away.
A Flint Street caller told police, at 3 p.m. she had received a package of seeds from China. She said she had ordered water lily seeds from China 9 months ago that never came, and she was wondering it these seeds could be those. She was advised to still follow the instructions on the state web site.
Salem
Saturday
An officer was sent to 1 Laurel St., at 1:05 a.m., in response to a party who said they had received threats.
Police were called to 77 Rainbow Terrace, at 8 a.m., for a case of vandalism or graffiti.
Officers were sent to 7 Crowdis St., at 11:30 a.m., for the report of a fraud or a scam.
A motor vehicle accident without injuries brought police to the intersection of Bridge and Boston streets at 11:55 a.m.
A complaint of drug offenses brought officers to 12 Pope St., at 12:45 p.m.
Police were sent to 74 Essex St., at 1:25 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
Beverly
Friday
Officers were sent to 480 Rantoul St., at 5:50 p.m., for a man with a knife.
Police were dispatched, at 11:40 p.m., to Friend Street and Guild Road for a loud house party.
Saturday
At 2:15 a.m., police were dispatched toi 159 East Lothrop St. for complaints about a loud party.
Officers were sent to 501 Manor Road at 10:45 a.m. after someone reported a vehicle towing a child’s wagon.
Police were sent to 132 Dodge St., at 3 p.m. for a motor vehicle accident with property damage.
Reports of a man in the bushes brought police to 4:10 p.m.
Four units were dispatched to Cummings Center, at 11:55 p.m., after a group of kids reportedly entered one of the buildings after hours.
Sunday
Two units responded, at 12:20 p.m., to 32 Mechanic St., for a house party that had been loud all night, and now they were yelling.
Officers were sent to 480 Rantoul St., at 3:20 a.m., after someone threw a rock through the glass entry door.
Police were called to 10 Jasper St., at 11:20 a.m., for a party that had been going on since midnight.
