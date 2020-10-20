Danvers
Sunday
Police received a call of a suspicious person at Walmart — a male in a hospital gown — at 7:04 p.m.
Monday
Between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m., officers conducted bus evacuations and a practice lockdown at the Smith School on Lobao Drive.
A caller reported spotting a coyote and some pups near St. John's Prep on Spring Street at 10:51 a.m.
At 12:44 and 12:46 p.m., police received separate reports of unemployment fraud. And again at 3:28 p.m.
Beverly
Sunday
Police and firefighters responded to 20 Sohier Road at 8:04 p.m. for a strong smell of gasoline.
Monday
Police reported checking on a male who was on the Beverly-Salem bridge at 3:37 a.m.
An officer found a discarded hypodermic needle at the intersection of Dodge and Conant streets at 8:48 a.m.
Police received a report of a possible break-in to the "store" at 502 Manor Road — the Apple Village apartment complex — at 9:20 a.m.
The animal control officer responded to a report of a dog bite on Blake Street at 9:23 a.m.
Report of a car accident with property damage on Brimbal Avenue at 11:32 a.m.
A deer was struck on Tozer Road at 6:30 p.m.
A person was given a verbal warning after a report of a car spinning around a parking lot on Cherry Hill Drive at 8:45 p.m.
Tuesday
A caller reported a disturbance on Roundy Street at 6:54 a.m. Police said two roommates were not getting along.
Salem
Monday
Report of harassment at 56 Margin St. at 9:44 a.m.
Report of a break-in in progress at 10 Heritage Drive at 10:31 a.m.
Report of harassment at 49 Essex St. at 12:06 p.m.
Report of harassment at 40 Boardman St. at 1:02 p.m.
Report of a fraud or scam at 7 Valiant Way at 2:35 p.m.
Report of a larceny at 4 First St. at 3:43 p.m.
Report of a car accident with injuries at 50 Highland Ave. at 4:04 p.m.
Report of a fraud or scam at 17 Becket St. at 4:07 p.m.
Report of a fraud or scam at 26 Marlborough Road at 4:19 p.m.
Report of harassment at 24 Boston St. at 4:39 p.m.
Report of a hit-and-run car accident at the intersection of North and Symonds streets at 5:39 p.m.
Report of a hit-and-run car accident at the intersection of Lafayette and New Derby streets at 7:37 p.m.
Report of a shoplifting at 59 Boston St. at 9:05 p.m.
Tuesday
Report of larceny at 161 Essex St. at 1:39 a.m.
Report of larceny at 72 North St. at 7:42 a.m.
Report of harassment at 220 Loring Ave. at 11:29 a.m.
Report of a hit-and-run accident near 13 Ward St. at 2:24 p.m.
Report of larceny at 28 Goodhue St. at 3:03 p.m.
Peabody
Saturday
An officer reported the roadway was starting to flood at the corner of Summit Street and Christina Drive at 12:26 a.m.
Police said the area of Jubilee Drive was almost impassable due to the water in the roadway from the rain at 5:01 a.m. Public services was dispatched to check the drainage.
Public services requested a patrol car while cones were set up on Centennial Drive for a water main break at 8:14 a.m. About 40 minutes later, a caller reported she drove through a flooded section of road, past the public services vehicles, and damaged her car.
Report of a car into a ditch on Route 1 near 128 northbound at 10:59 a.m. State police were notified and would handle the accident.
A woman from Pilgrim Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center on Forest Street called at 11:33 a.m. to ask officers get in contact with her maintenance person to fix her heat because she was cold. Police called the nursing home and spoke to the woman's nurse who said she would turn the heat up for her.
At 11:49 a.m., an Elizabeth Lane woman reported an attempt of unemployment fraud.
Danvers police requested a notification to the owner of a car on Ravenwood Road at 1:54 p.m. They said a male driver in a gray 2002 Honda Civic was involved in an incident in Danvers. About 20 minutes later, an officer stopped the car on Waselchuk Drive and the driver, Joshua N. Gaynor, 20, of 15 Ravenwood Road, was taken into custody by Danvers police once they arrived on the scene.
At 3:30 p.m., a caller reported someone told him his friend had fentanyl and was intending to use it. The man was concerned because the friend already overdosed the previous night. Staff at a group home on Lowell Street reported they could not raise the person, so police responded to the scene and had to use Narcan. The person was then transported to Salem Hospital.
Officers assisted Danvers police after a report of a car flipped over on Route 114 near Burlington Coat Factory at 4:17 p.m. The accident occurred in Danvers.
Police responded to a report of a fight over parking on Endicott Street at 5:51 p.m. Both people were sent on their way.
At 6:05 p.m., a caller at the McDonald's on Main Street reported being called racial slurs in a road rage incident. Police said the incident happened in Salem and sent both people on their way.
A caller on Crane Brook Way reported her downstairs neighbor was banging on her door with a hammer at 9:23 p.m. A 77-year-old man was then issued a court summons on a charge of making threats to commit a crime.
Sunday
A caller reported three people were in front of the 7-Eleven on Lowell Street yelling in the street at 1:26 a.m. They told an officer they would wait quietly for their Uber.
A woman called at 9:31 a.m. to say she was being threatened over the phone. She said it was her husband who was in federal prison.
A 58-year-old Beverly resident was issued a court summons on charges of driving an uninsured vehicle with a revoked registration after the person's Ford Focus was towed for parking in a "No Parking" area on Lowell Street at 10:12 a.m.
One male was taken to Salem Hospital with injuries after a head-on collision at the intersection of Lowell and Goodale streets at 12:07 p.m. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
At 1:49 p.m., a caller on Bartholomew Street reported the house was vandalized by tenants who had moved out.
Police received several calls around 1:56 p.m. for a truck that struck the left guard rail several times on I-95 northbound at Route 128 northbound and was now in the ditch. State police was notified.
A person dialed 911 at 1:59 p.m. and hung up. On the call back, a person began swearing and hung up again. Police said the person refused to speak with a dispatcher other than to yell expletives into the phone.
At 5:30 p.m., a caller reported a U-Haul truck struck a child and fled the area of Littles Lane and Main Street. The person said the driver of the truck returned to the scene, stole the victim's backpack and then fled toward Salem. The suspect vehicle was eventually found parked on Foster Street outside a condo building and the driver was inside the unit. The backpack had been recovered as well. Police said no criminal charges were filed but they would document the incident.
Police and firefighters responded to a house fire on Blaney Avenue at 11:44 p.m. It was a small fire in a bathroom and was extinguished before officers arrived.
Monday
At 6:09 a.m., a caller on Crane Brook Way reported a past incident of vandalism to a vehicle.
At 8:32 a.m., a caller at Elliott Place reported his bicycle was stolen. He said it was a blue and chrome Monster Quad BMX bike, and was taken sometime between 2 and 7 a.m.
Police reported assisting Wakefield police with an arrest at 10:10 a.m. Ashley R. Galvin, 28, of 7 Washington St. #3, Peabody, was charged with two counts of intimidation of a witness and one count of solicitation to commit a crime. Later, at 10:23 p.m., Salem Hospital released Galvin into Peabody police custody, according to a log item. She had two active warrants for her arrest on charges of violating a restraining order and making threats to commit a crime.
A caller at a Ledgewood Way apartment reported at 11:29 a.m. that she was threatened by a neighbor.
At 2:12 p.m., a caller reported a hit-and-run car accident at the Dunkin' Donuts on Lynnfield. There were no suspects. At the same time, a caller on Ellsworth Road reported a vehicle struck the driver's side mirror on her parked car and kept on driving.
A fire was reported on Buxton Lane at 5 p.m. An officer who arrived at the scene said a camper had caught fire, but it was just smoking, no flames. The homeowner extinguished it before the Fire Department arrived.
Police received a call at 5:24 p.m. from a person concerned with a lack of social distancing at Forest Street Park. Police said there was a pickup game of basketball going on and no issues.
A Lynnfield Street resident reported at 5:34 p.m. that he was a victim of unemployment fraud.
A caller on Shamrock Street reported at 5:57 p.m. that someone stole a package from her front porch. Police said it was an Amazon delivery worth $20. The thief was captured on camera.
At 8:12 p.m., a caller on Magnolia Way reported a past break-in to her vehicle. All four tires were stolen as well.
A Putnam Street Extension resident reported a case of unemployment fraud in her name at 8:51 p.m.
At 9:30 p.m., police received a complaint of a man going through neighbors' trash on Anthony Road and possibly throwing an item at a person's house. The man denied doing anything wrong, police said. He was sent on his way.
Tuesday
At 8:06 a.m., a caller at Land Rover of Peabody on Route 1 reported someone stole two rear tires off a vehicle overnight.
A resident at Brooksby Village reported at 10:37 a.m. that she learned her information was used to file an unemployment claim.
At 11:16 a.m., the manager at Extended Stay America on Jubilee Drive reported some issues with two guests. The manager said a 27-year-old man and his female companion were clogging the toilet and flooding their entire room on the third floor. She then gave them another room and helped the pair move their belongings from one room to the other. After about an hour, the man complained that the manager allegedly stole about $200 worth of marijuana. The man wasn't there when an officer arrived at the scene, and the officer said he would try to call the man and his case worker.
At 11:57 a.m., a caller on Bartholomew Street reported the rear passenger-side tire on the person's vehicle was slashed overnight. The suspect was a male who was involved in a road rage incident outside the home two weeks earlier.
A Sandra Road resident reported at 11:59 a.m. being a victim of unemployment fraud.
Swampscott
Sunday
An officer issued a parking ticket for a car parked too close to a fire hydrant on Norfolk Avenue at 11 a.m. And at 11:09 a.m., another car on Norfolk Avenue was given a ticket for parking too close to the intersection with Currier Court.
Two cars were issued tickets for parking on the sidewalk on New Ocean Street at 2:58 p.m.
At 3:23 p.m., an SUV was tagged with a ticket for having its left wheels to the curb on Bay View Drive. Later, at 10:33 p.m., a station wagon on Crescent Street was cited for the same infraction.
A minivan was tagged with a ticket as well at 9:31 p.m. for parking on the sidewalk on Humphrey Street.
Marblehead
Sunday
A person turned in a Citizens Bank debit card found on Pleasant Street at 12:32 p.m. The card was returned to its owner.
A woman riding a bike called to report a strong odor of gas near the intersection of Old Salem Road and Maple Street at 12:56 p.m. The odor turned out to be rotting vegetation.
A caller reported that his or her daughter had crashed into a light pole at the intersection of Clifton and Atlantic avenues at 5:49 p.m. A Honda Odyssey was towed and the light department was sending someone to check on the pole.
A caller reported at 7:41 p.m. that his or her car was struck while parked at the Lee Mansion and that the culprit left a note asking the person not to file an insurance claim but instead to "get it fixed by one of her people."
Monday
A strong odor of gas was reported outside a Guernsey Street address at 8:01 a.m. No odor was detected by police but National Grid was notified.
A caller reported at 9:05 p.m. that his wife heard the sound of someone entering and leaving through their back door, and that a sensor light came on.
