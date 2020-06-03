Marblehead
Tuesday
A Lee Street woman came in to the station at 9 a.m., and told police the sometime last night, someone had written “Frankie says” on her windshield and “Relax” on the rear windshield. There was also a note left asking her not to park where she did. She says some sort of paint pen was used.
Alarm tech reported, at 11:35 a.m. that a central station commercial fire alarm was coming in from a pull station, and all apparatus responded to investigate. Alarm was set off by improper food preparation. System was reset and all units returned to station.
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 12:30 p.m., to the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Casino Road, for a two-vehicle collision involving a white 2014 Toyota RAV4 and a gray 2019 Toyota RAV4. There were no tows and no injuries. Parties exchanged info and went on their ways.
A Russell Street resident reported an unemployment claim had been fraudulently filed in his name.
An officer reported at 2:50 p.m., he had just observed a party drive by him, outbound on Atlantic Avenue at Hawkes Street, whose license had been revoked for life.
A Swampscott lieutenant called Marblehead at 5:40 p.m. to report that some young teens had been assaulted on the railroad right of way in Marblehead. The victims went home to Swampscott and their fathers were out looking for the suspects. The suspects were described as kids on bikes wearing masks. One MH officer went to speak with the victims in Swampscott and another was checking the railroad right of way. Everyone was behaving on the tracks and no further action was reported.
Peabody
Tuesday
Police were called to 17 Wheeler St., at 5 p.m., for a suspicious white, four-door motor vehicle that had been running for over an hour. Police checked the registration and determined the vehicle was uninsured and its registration had been revoked, so they had it towed. The owner, a 22-year-old Charlestown man, was summonsed to court for operating an uninsured motor vehicle with a revoked registration.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to Walgreen’s, 35 Main St., at 6:05 p.m., for a woman on the ground in the parking lot. She was transported to Salem Hospital via ambulance for a medical issue, and her vehicle was left in the parking lot. The woman’s son was notified where his mother was and where the vehicle was parked.
An officer was sent to McDonald’s, 133 Main St., at 11:10 p.m., for assistance in removing a customer from the drive-thru. The customer had placed an “UberEats” order at 9 p.m., and had been standing in the drive-thru for 20 minutes, refusing to leave. He left before the officer arrived.
A Silverleaf Way woman reported to police, at 11:15 p.m., that a mover she hired had stolen her red iPhone X.
Wednesday
A Bartholomew Street man came into the station at 1:25 a.m. to report his son’s white 2002 Buick Century had been stolen.
An officer reported about 11 a.m., that a construction company was trying to mill the street in the vicinity of 535 Lowell St. and they were unaccompanied by a detail officer. The sergeant said neither Peabody nor state police had been able to fill the three details required. The sergeant spoke with the crew who assured him they would make it as safe as they were able.
Police were called to Gaeta’s Shell & Citgo, 14 Newbury St., at 11:40 a.m., for a man in a gray hoodie yelling at customers and cars and asking if people wanted to fight. Police located the man at Gaeta’s, and the manager said he was behaving fine. The man refused to give his name or provide ID.
A 12 Quail Road resident reported, at 11:50 a.m., that he had just been threatened by a white male in a white pickup truck, no plate given, as he watered the grass. An officer checked, but the vehicle had gone. The caller asked that no action be taken, as he fears the other party will retaliate, but he would like a report.
A Britton Road caller complained to police, at 1:25 p.m., of a fire pit in a neighboring yard and that the ashes were drifting onto his property. An officer checked the area but could find nothing.
Beverly
Tuesday
An officer was sent to 1 Colgate Park, at 4:35 p.m., for kids cutting down trees to make a clubhouse.
Officers were sent to 10 Grant St., at 6:20 p.m., for a disturbance between neighbors.
Police went to the vicinity of 7 Prescott St., at 7:25 p.m. to check out a report of kids on the tracks.
Wednesday
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Conant Street and the Danvers line, at 2:05 a.m.. for a possible gunshot.
Police were sent to a Gage Street location, at 10 a.m., for the report of a possible gun in the park by the tables.
Police and an ambulance were sent to a Rantoul Street address, at 1:50 p.m., for a person who had drunk a bottle of fabric softener.
Police were dispatched, at 3:50 p.m., to the intersection of Hale and Corning streets for a two-vehicle accident with property damage.
Two officers were sent to McKay Street, at 4:30 p.m., for youths fishing in the pond.
Salem
Tuesday
A juvenile issue brought police to 29 Fowler St. at 4:20 p.m.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Larchmont Road and Orne Street at 5:15 p.m. for a drunken individual.
A disturbance in the vicinity of Essex Street and Washington Square police, brought police, at 6:45 p.m., to deal with the issue.
Police were called to 57 Orne St., at 7:20 p.m., for a suspicious item.
Police were dispatched to 18 Boston St., at 8 p.m., for another drunken person.
Wednesday
A dispute brought officers to 179 Boston St., at 1:40 a.m.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Congress and Palmer streets, at 3:40 a.m., for a well-being check.
At 6:22 a.m., they were sent to 56 Federal St., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Police were called to 144 North St., at 10:25 a.m., for a reported larceny.
Police stopped a vehicle at 12:10 p.m., for erratic operation, in the vicinity of 19 Congress St. After a brief scuffle, they arrested the operator, Ramon R. Dejesus, 19, of 38 Fulton St., Peabody,. He was charged with resisting arrest; disorderly conduct; a passing violation; a motorized scooter violation; refusing to produce license plates or vehicle registration; and failing to stop for police.
The report of a larceny brought officers to 40R Highland Ave., at 1:40 p.m.
A report of threats made brought officers to 113 Bridge St., at 2:25 p.m.
Officers were dispatched, at 3 p.m., to the vicinity of 3 Dearborn St., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
An officer was sent to 105 Rainbow Terrace, at 4:25 p.m., to take a report on a motor vehicle or motor vehicle plate theft.
Swampscott
Tuesday
Officers responded to 616 Humphrey St., at 9:15 a.m., for a disturbance.
The report of a con or a scam brought an office to 21 Lexington Circle, at 11:30 a.m.
An officer went to the vicinity of 186 Norfolk Ave., at 1:20 p.m., to assist a motorist with a motor-vehicle problem.
The report of a con or a scam brought officers to 11 Eastman Ave., at 1:10 p.m.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Lincoln House Avenue and Puritan Road, at 1:45 p.m., for suspicious activity.
Officers responded, at 1:50 p.m., to 6 New Ocean St., for the report of a larceny
Police were sent to 97 Phillips Ave., at 3:55 p.m., for a con or a scam.
Police were sent to a Fairview Avenue location moments before 4 p.m., for two noise complaints three minutes apart.
Officers were called to Highland Street, at 8 p.m., for a noise complaint.
||||