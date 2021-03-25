Marblehead
Wednesday
Someone called police, at 7:55 a.m., from the Old Salem Road, to report graffiti on a rock in the conservation area.
Police issued a verbal warning at 11:50 a.m., to a driver who failed to stop for a pedestrian in a crosswalk on Essex Street.
A man called police, at 2:20 p.m., from Village Street, to report four kids were on the field hitting golf balls toward cars at the school. When they saw him calling, they took off toward Byors Road. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the young golfers.
A Cliff Street party called at 3:55 p.m., to report that her weekly grocery delivery was missing and someone stole it. She said she was at the doctor when it was left at her front door, but it was gone when she returned. She said the grocery would replace her order, but she wanted us to know it had happened. The store sent someone to check around the neighborhood and see if it had been misdelivered. They called 15 minutes later to say it had been misdelivered and they would handle it.
Peabody
Wednesday
An officer was called to Holden Oil, 91 Lynnfield St., at 1:25 p.m., after a customer drove off without paying for his gas. An officer contacted the driver, who said there was a problem with his credit card and he returned to the station to pay.
Police went to Four Season Cleaners, 37 Margin St., at 3:50 p.m. after a caller reported a man in the parking who appeared to be under the influence. He was wearing dreadlocks, a blue and white shirt and jeans with one leg pulled up. He told officers he was charging his phone but, after a records check, the 41-year-old Peabody man was arrested on an outstanding Roxbury District Court warrant on a charge of larceny over $1,200 by a single scheme.
Officers stopped a vehicle, at 4:30 p.m., in the vicinity of 1000 Crane Brook Way, after a caller reported the man was intoxicated, sitting inside his vehicle and yelling at people. They arrested Charles G. Kirby, 63, of 1102 Crane Brook Way, Peabody. He was charged with drunken driving; disorderly conduct; threatening to commit a crime; and possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.
Police were called to DXL Apparel, 242 Andover St., about 5:10 p.m., for a past shoplifting. Several pairs of pants, with retail value of approx. $700, had been stolen.
Thursday
Police were called to Homewood Suites, 57 Newbury St., at 1:47 a.m., for a disturbance in one of the rooms. They spoke with the caller when they arrived, but that party was reluctant to cooperate. The CID arrived for photos, and the involved female left for the night in an Uber.
Police stopped Charles G. Kirby, 63, of 1102 Crane Brook Way, Peabody, at 9:55 a.m. in the vicinity of Peabody District Court,1 Lowell St., for drunken driving. He was also charged with operating a motor vehicle on a license suspended for a previous drunken driving; and for operating a motor vehicle with a license that had been suspended for drunken driving while while he was drunken driving.
Salem
Wednesday
Police stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Lafayette and Hancock streets, at 9:40 p.m., on a routine motor-vehicle traffic stop. After a brief investigation, they arrested Ty Lee Arbegast, 31, of 35 Vernon Ave., Lowell, and charged him with possession of a Class B drug with intent to distribute; possession of a Class A drug, subsequent offense; possession of a Class B drug, subsequent offense; and possession of a Class E drug, subsequent offense. Also arrested was Haley Marie Wilkins, 29, of 194 Jefferson Ave., Salem, charged with miscellaneous motor-vehicle equipment violations; possession of a Class A drug; possession of a Class E drug; and interfering with a police officer.
Thursday
Reports of a fight brought police to 17 Palmer St., at 12:50 a.m.
Officers were called to Garden Terrace and North Street, at 3:40 a.m., for a missing adult.
Police were called to 6 Ropes St., at 3:50 p.m., on a parking complaint.
Officers were called to the intersection of Loring Avenue and Station Road, at 5:35 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
At 5:36 p.m., police were called to Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, for a shoplifter. Arrested was Miguel Antonio Araujo III, 38, of 16 Winthrop St., Apt. 3. He was charged with shoplifting.
Beverly
Wednesday
Two officers were sent to a Sunset Drive address, at 4:10 p.m., to assist a person who fell down a flight of stairs.
Police fire and ambulance were sent to a Porter Terrace address for a well being check, but the party was deceased. It was listed as an unattended death.
Police went to 304 Cabot St., at 5:55 p.m., to speak with a homeless man who was blocking the entrance.
Officers were called to 348 Rantoul Street, at 7:30 p.m., to assist a woman after her ex-boyfriend entered her apartment uninvited.
Four cruisers were dispatched to the vicinity of Kane and Knowlton streets, at 10:15 p.m., for parties yelling and disturbing the neighbors.
Thursday
Police and ambulance were dispatched, at 8:10 a.m., to a Webber Ave. address for an unattended death.
Two cruisers were sent to 245 Essex St., at 8:40 a.m., to assist a disabled neighbor being bothered by a female.
Police sent a "Disorderly House" letter to 19 Radcliff road, at 10:05 a.m.
An officer was sent to 70 Brimbal Ave., at 1:50 p.m., to check for bike lane violations
An officer was directed to the intersection of Sohier Road and Hilltop Drive, to check for a scooter issue.
At 2:10 p.m. a party 101 Rantoul Street party reported a necklace had been stolen.
Police went to Lothrop Street, at 4:20 p.m., to check on a male party with a dog bite.
Danvers
Wednesday
Police were called to Stop & Shop Fuel Station, 250 Newbury St., at 6:25 p.m., for a car into a pole and building. They arrested Anne Mannion, 73, P.O. Box 95, Stoneham, Maine. She was charged with drunken driving, first offense.
Officers went to Excel Paving, 67R High St., at 7:33 p.m., to check on suspicious activity.
An ambulance was sent to Residence Inn By Marriott, 51 Newbury St., at 8:35 p.m., to assist a guest whose legs were swollen and blue. They were transported to Beverly Hospital.
Thursday
Police were sent to 80 Water St., at 12:40 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident without personal injury. The vehicle went off the end of the road.
State Police responded, at 8:40 a.m., to a Newbury Street location to a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployments. There was no indication of injuries.
