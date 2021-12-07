PeabodyMonday
A Nancy Avenue caller notified police, at 12:31 p.m. of a suspicious vehicle that was lingering around the neighborhood, occupied by two females. The caller thought they might be watching and monitoring the mail delivery truck. An officer located the vehicle on Ruth Avenue, and when he conducted the stop, the occupants swapped seats. They were sent on their way.
A caller notified police from Big Y Foods, 637 Lowell St., at 1:10 p.m., that her vehicle had been broken into and she believed her purse had been taken. The officer was unable to view the security footage at that time, and soon afterwards, the victim called back and said she had found her purse at home.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 18 Lynnfield St., at 2:05 p.m., for a car into a utility pole with operator and passenger apparently unhurt. The municipal light plant was notified to check the pole. The DPW was asked to check the damaged guardrail by 22 Lynnfield, and the operator, a 30-year-old Chelsea male, was summonsed to court to face charges of failure to use care in starting, stopping, turning, etc.; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and not notifying the Registry of a change of address.
A juvenile was stopped at 4:10 p.m. on
Foster Street and given a written warning for improper operation of a motor vehicle and passenger restriction and issued a citation for failing to wear a seatbelt while operating a motor vehicle.
Police were sent to Margaret Road, at 3:50 p.m., after callers reported a trash truck knocked down a tree and the tree was down in the road.
An officer went to Peabody House of Pizza, 100 Lynn St., in response to their complaint about receiving a number of annoying phone calls. The officer spoke with the caller, a local resident, who agreed to stop doing it.
Police went to 46 Holten St., at 8:10 p.m., after a business owner reported a past break and entry with $200 cash stolen,
Tuesday
Police were dispatched to 123 Lynn St., at 2:56 a.m., on the report of a car into a house. The vehicle owner, a 25-year-old Lynn man was summoned into court for allowing unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and the vehicle operator, a 21-year-old female was summoned into court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. The building inspector arrived about 8 a.m., and declared it was safe to remove the vehicle from the building. It was towed by Phil’s.
Police were called to the gas station on Main Street at the Old South Burial Ground, at 8:25 a.m., after an employee called to report a male and a female were arguing. Police arrived and, after a license and records check of the pair, took the female into custody. They arrested Amanda Williams, 32, of 2001 Airport Road South, Naples, Florida, on a Florida fugitive from justice warrant.
The Fire Department ordered occupants of 51 Harris St., to evacuate the building after carbon monoxide alarms began going off and directed them not to return until the building was cleared by the F.D.
Marblehead
Monday
Police and Fire responded to an Atlantic Avenue location, at 7:48 a.m., for a fire, but it was a false alarm,.
Police and fire responded, at 10:12 a.m., to Locust St., for a van on fire.
An Atlantic Avenue party notified police, at 10:47 a.m., of getting threatening phone calls.
An officer was sent to Peach Highlands at 12:35 p.m., to take a report of an email scam.
Two officers were sent to Smith Street, at 7:15 p.m., for suspicious activity.
A vehicle was stopped at 7:40 p.m., at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Gerald Road, and the operator was given a citation.
Tuesday
Two officers were sent to a Lighthouse Lane address, at 1:34 a.m., to make a well-being check.
BeverlyMonday
An officer was sent to 3 Beverly Commons Drive, at 4:35 p.m., to speak with a resident who was concerned about suspicious pictures circulating on the Internet.
An officer responded to 13 Beckford St., at 5:25 p.m., to speak with a party regarding a fraudulent unemployment scam.
Two officers responded to an apartment at 3 Beverly Commons Drive, at 6:20 p.m., after the line went dead on a caller asking for help.
A patrolman notified the station, just before 8 p.m., of a pothole in or near the intersection of Cabot and Dodge streets that had disabled between 6 and 10 vehicles.
Tuesday
A water main break was reported, at 12:31 a.m., in the vicinity of 131 Hale St.
An ambulance and multiple police responded, at 9:25 a.m., to an Oberlin Road address for an unresponsive male party.
An officer was directed to 40 Heather St., at 12:05 p.m., for a homeless party bothering residents.
Three officers responded to Sohier Road, at 12:30 p.m., after a juvenile took off from school.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to 376 Hale St., just before 3:30 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to 20 Sohier Road, at 3:30 p.m., for a man down in a 4th floor hallway
An officer responded to 10 Simon St., at 4:40 p.m., for a case of vandalism and malicious destruction — a door kicked and damaged, and the incident caught on video.
SalemMonday
Police, called to 52 Highland Ave., at 1 p.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle, arrested a 38-year-old Lynn man on a warrant.
Police were sent to 231 Essex St., at 1:45 p.m., to calm a disturbance.
Officers were called to 295 Derby St., at 4:22 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
An officer was sent to 47 Broad St., at 4:24 p.m., on a juvenile issue.
A separate juvenile issue brought an officer to 8 Raymond Road, at 4:52 p.m.
Police responded, at 5:13 p.m., to 52 Peabody St., for a reported larceny,
Police stopped 13 vehicles across the city on routine motor-vehicle traffic stops, between 5:37 and 7:20 p.m.
Police were sent to 104 Boston St., at 11:30 p.m. to conduct a well-being check.
Tuesday
Police arrested Brianna Cheyenne Wilhelm, 22, of 134 Bridge St., Apt. 1, Salem, at approximately 1:30 p.m., at that address. Wilhelm was charged wanton destruction of property valued at less than $1,200 and with disturbing the peace.
At 1:33 a.m., police were sent to the Plummer Home for Boys, 37 Winter St., for a missing juvenile.
Officers were sent to 152 Bridge St., at 9:03 a.m., for a larceny.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 293 Lafayette St., at 10:03 a.m.
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run was reported from 79 Summer St., at 11:05 a.m.
At 1:24 p.m., police were sent to 162 North St., to keep the peace.
Police were sent to 3 Horton Ct., at 2:32 p.m., to take a report on harassment.
Officers were called to 1 Upham St., at 3:10 p.m., to settle a dispute.
Police stopped a vehicle at 4:20 p.m., at the intersection of Canal and Gardner streets on a routine motor-vehicle traffic stop and arrested the operator, Ademar Delagius Pickler, 43, of 74 West Dane St., Apt. 2, Beverly. Pickler was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor-vehicle and with operating an uninsured motor-vehicle.
DanversSunday
A motor-vehicle accident without injury brought police to the vicinity of 50 Elliott St., at 7:36 p.m.
At 7:41 p.m., police were called to the vicinity of 21 Columbia Road for a minor accident without injury. A delivery truck struck a parked vehicle and the operators exchanged papers.
Monday
An officer was sent to 3 Little Drive, at 8:20 p.m., to multiple instances of illegal dumping.
Police were sent to 54 Poplar St., at 9:07 a.m., to make a well-being check.
Police were sent to the Rail Trail in the vicinity of Chet’s Lock Shop, 146 Pine St., for the report of a motor-vehicle on the trail, but a search proved negative.
Medical aid was sent to the vicinity of the Cherry Street Fish Market, 26 Hobart St., at 3:23 p.m., for a female who was not alert.