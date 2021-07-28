Beverly
Monday
Police were sent to 62 Pleasant St., at 4 p.m., to check on a male party who is a recent double amputee.
At 4:33 p.m., officers were sent to 53 Kernwood Ave., for a road-rage incident.
Police were called to Winthrop Ave., at 5:35 p.m., for a possible overdose.
Three cruisers went to assist a couple with four flat tires pacing in the street in the vicinity of 590 Hale St.
Three cruisers were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Balch streets, at 7:10 p.m., for a male wearing a mask riding a bike and swinging an ax.
A possible break-and-entry to the rear of a home brought police to 17 Bertram St.
Police were called to 304 Rantoul St., at 10:35 p.m., for a car on fire.
Tuesday
Officers were called to the vicinity of 60 Rantoul St., at 12:50 a.m., for a group of people acting suspiciously.
An officer was sent to 4 Beverly Commons Drive, at 10:17 a.m. to speak with a party who had sent $9,000 in cash to another party in a swindle or con game.
The report of a past assault brought officers to 29 Greene St.
Three cruisers and an ambulance responded, at 1:30 p.m., to a Cabot Street location for a woman out of control.
Police were dispatched to the rotary at Brimbal Avenue and Sohier Road, at 5:53 p.m., for a vehicle broken down in the rotary.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 202 Greenwood St., at 10 p.m., and confirmed that a tree fell and took out power lines.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Lothrop and Dane streets, at 10:30 p.m., for a group of youths being loud and causing a general disturbance.
Wednesday
Three cruisers were sent to 4 Chase Terrace at 12:35 a.m., to check out an open door at an empty house.
Officers went to 40 Woodland Ave., at 12:55 p.m., to check out a suspicious rental truck.
At 1 a.m., two officers went to 50 Rantoul St., for two men arguing in the parking lot.
Police were sent to 60 Rantoul St., at 1:15 a.m., to check out a suspicious flatbed truck in the parking lot.
Officers were sent to 5 MacArthur Road, at 11:25 a.m., for an unwanted guest — the ex-husband was causing an issue.
A third-party report of an overdose brought police and an ambulance to 101 Rantoul St., at noon.
An officer reported, at 1:42 p.m., from the intersection of McKay and Balch streets that the roadway had been washed out by rain.
An officer was sent to Cabot Street on the Salem line, at 2:55 p.m., for kids climbing the rail on the bridge.
Two cruisers and an ambulance were sent to Enon Street, at 3:20 p.m., for a cyclist struck by a vehicle. The vehicle was heading north on Enon Street, and had started to pull into Lion Gas at 44 Enon, when the cyclist, heading south ran into it. The cyclist sustained a shoulder injury and a leg laceration and was transported to Beverly Hospital for treatment and to be checked out. The vehicle operator was not cited.
Two cruisers went to 142 Hale St., at 4:24 p.m., for a suspicious van in the area with the occupants now yelling.
Peabody
Monday
Police were sent to 15 Juniper Road, at 4:50 p.m., to make a well-being check on the resident at the request of Lahey Clinic. The officer reported all doors were open and requested EMS. He followed the ambulance to Salem Hospital. The plates were removed from the woman's vehicle for their revoked status.
An officer was sent to Margin Terrace, at 5:55 p.m., to check a suspicious male who had been walking around the neighborhood for 3 1/2 hours. He was working for RCN.
Police were called to Wardhurst Shish Kebab & Steakhouse, 31 Lynnfield St., at 6:30 p.m. after a caller reports "someone was struck by car on a bicycle." The officer said both parties were gone when he arrived.
A woman called police, at 7:05 p.m., from Extended Stay America, 200 Jubilee Drive, to report that she believes her car was vandalized by the roofing company earlier today.
Police were dispatched to the Fairweather Apartments, 20 Central St., for a caller requesting a well-being check on a resident in another unit who may be intoxicated, as he had kicked the caller's door. Officers reported the 63-year-old neighbor had struck the door intentionally, but with a golf club instead of his foot. He was summoned to court for malicious destruction and intent to intimidate.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Dunkin Donuts, 162 Washington St., at 10:10 p.m., for a report that kids were trying to start the construction machines.
The Fire Department was dispatched to 15 Carol Ann Road, at 11:20, after the resident reported an unknown buzzing sound coming from the attic.
An officer was sent to 21 Diane Road, at midnight after a caller reported an unknown party was arguing with her sister. Police arrested Vipulkumar D. Patel, 46, of 21 Diane Road, Peabody, and charged him with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Lake and Lowell streets, at 8 a.m., for a possibly lost or disoriented female walking along the sidewalk in a nightgown.
A 10 Crowninshield St. caller came to the station at 10:52 a.m., to report a package had been delivered to the lobby area of her building and it had been stolen.
A patient at Alliance Health At Rosewood, 22 Johnson St. reported, at 1:15 p.m., that $200 in cash was missing.
Police and ambulance responded, at 3:22 p.m., to 50 Tremont St., for a three-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury. The officer reported one vehicle rolled over three times, but all parties were out of the vehicle. Two were transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries. Three vehicles had to be towed, and the CID was notified.
A caller advised police, at 6:30 p.m., of a motor-vehicle accident in the vicinity of 21 Andover St. The operator, a 27-year-old Tremont Street man, will be summoned to court for following too close and for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
A 36 Keys Drive resident reported, at 8:10 p.m., that someone had opened a cell phone account under her name.
A shopper unintentionally left his wallet on a couch in the Northshore Mall and someone returned it to customer services, minus $480.
Wednesday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of D'Orsi's Bakery and Delicatessen, 197 Washington St., after getting a report of a bicyclist struck by a motor vehicle. The officer checked the area but found no signs of an accident.
A caller from 2 Bowen Road reported, at 10:35 a.m., that he had been scammed out of Pokemon cards valued at $180.
Marblehead
Tuesday
A Prospect Street resident called police, at 8:25 a.m., to inquire about the town's parking regulations, and, in particular, about an auto shop on Prospect Street using the residential-zones street as an extension of its parking lot. Recently the caller said, cars being serviced by the shop are parked along Prospect all day, severely limiting the spaces for residential and public parking.
A Front Street resident called police, at 7:05 p.m., to report a male in his 50s, wearing camouflage and a backpack, flailing his arms and talking to himself was making some of the patrons nervous. An officer spoke with the man and said he checked out, and he was currently staying in Salem.
A caller staying at the Harborlight Inn called police at 9:30 p.m., to say she could see six people either working on the building or breaking in at the Gerry School. The board-up company was still at work on the building.
Salem
Tuesday
An officer was sent to 227 Highland Ave., at 2:53 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit and run.
Police sent to 20 Park St., at 2:55 p.m., on a mutual aid call, arrested a 26-year-old Park Street woman on an outstanding warrant.
Officers were sent to 160 Derby St., at 4 p.m., for a larceny.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought officers to17 Moffat Road, at 5 p.m.
An officer was sent to 102 Leach St., at 5 p.m., for a dispute.
The report of a road-rage incident brought officers to 15 Gallows Hill Road, at 6:05 p.m.
Officers were dispatched to 295 Derby St., at 6:25 p.m., for a fight.
Police were called to 90 North St., at 7:45 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Police were sent to 105 Canal St., at 11:45 p.m., for a drunken person.
Wednesday
Officers were called to 211 Bridge St., at 1:40 a.m., for a disturbance.
Undesirable or unwanted guests were reported, at 7:45 a.m., from 1 New Liberty St,; and at 8:10 a.m., from 10 Colonial Road.
The report of a road-rage incident brought police to the intersection of Loring Avenue and Leggs Hill Road, at 9 a.m.
Police were called to 117 Lafayette St., at 9:15 a.m., for a past assault.
A parking complaint was called in from Lawrence and Cloutman streets, at 10 a.m.
Police were sent to 19 Station Road, at 12:35 p.m., for the report of a fraud or a scam.
Officers were sent to 9 Gardner St., at 2:05 p.m. after a person reported being threatened.
Police were sent to 88 Lafayette St., at 3:15 p.m. for the report of a fraud or a scam.
A motor-vehicle accident without personal injuries brought officers to 1 Traders Way at 3:30 p.m.
Danvers
Tuesday
Police were sent to The Home Depot, 235 Independence Way, at 4:17 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit and run.
An officer was sent to Burley Farm Road, at 5:13 p.m., for a teen riding a dirt bike on the streets,
Police were called to US 1 Leather, 29 Andover St., at 6:30 p.m., for a suspicious male in the store.
Police received a report about 7 p.m., of a tree struck by lightning in the vicinity of 7 Rogers Road.
Wednesday
Police were sent to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 9:36 a.m., for a warrant arrest. The 36-year-old Beverly male was arrested and taken into custody without issue.
