Peabody
Wednesday
Two businessmen notified police, at 10:30 a.m., that the building that housed their businesses — Showtime Apparel and Louis Frank Motor Cars, both at 182 Newbury St. — was damaged Tuesday by a furniture truck. Damaged were the stone wall, sprinkler system, the parking lot surface and a sign. The truck driver evidently left no information.
A 207 Lynn St. resident reported, just before 11 a.m., that someone fraudulently withdrew money from his Santander Bank and Bank of America accounts. He told police he had already canceled his accounts,
A Water Street woman called police at 11:20 a.m. to say that her therapist had been there for an hour and would not leave. She said there were five therapists in the house and she wasn't sure where they were at the moment. Police spoke with an EMS, who had performed an evaluation on the woman, and all was in order. He said the woman was overwhelmed that a couple of therapists were there at once.
A Curtis Street caller notified police, at 12:25 p.m., that $138,650 had been fraudulently withdrawn from their bank accounts.
A 14 Foster St. resident called police, at 1:20 p.m. to report that another resident had struck him with his cane. He also said the man had threatened a couple of days earlier to stab him. After talking to the parties, the officer said there had been no threats. He was going to document the dispute between the two.
Management at Knights of Columbus, 96 Main St., called at 2:30 and asked for an officer to speak to the neighbor about working on his vehicle in the Knights' parking lot. He authorized another 10 minutes before the vehicle would be towed off the property.
Police were sent to the Knights of Columbus, 96 Main St., at 4 p.m. in response to a call about Mallia's Towing trying to trespass tow a vehicle, with staff members from the Peabody Library yelling at him. The officer told the tow truck driver that the library employee is allowed to park in the lot.
Police were sent to 11 Tremont Place, at 5:05 p.m., after a resident reported someone had broken into his rear shed last night. He said he caught the break-in on his home security camera, and just saw it while reviewing footage.
Police were called to the Salem Five Bank, 210s Andover St., at 6:40 p.m., to assist Mall Security with a group of youths possibly involved in prior shoplifting. Merchandise was recovered by the store and the youths were sent on their way.
A woman called police, at 7:15 p.m., from a Water Street address to report that there were three Indians in her house. Officers checked the house but found no Indians, and everything was in order. The resident refused medical treatment and her husband was home with her.
A woman called the CVS emergency line at 10:20 p.m., from an Eastman Park address to report that she believed someone else was inside her residence. She also said she thought she might have a urinary tract infection. The CVS operator said the woman seemed confused and might be out of her medication. Officers checked the address, but no one was there.
Marblehead
Wednesday
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 1:45 p.m., to an Atlantic Avenue location for an accident in which a tow truck ripped the door off a parked car. No one was hurt, but a road had to be blocked at Five Corners, and Bill's was in route to tow the damaged Infiniti QX60 SUV.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 5:25 p.m., to Countryside Lane for an unconscious 26-year-old male believed to have overdosed. He was revived and transported to Beverly Hospital.
A Pleasant Street resident called police, at 7:45 p.m. to inquire why a Port-a-Potty is still in front of his house, despite the fact that the workers are now working a half mile down the street. He was advised that Port-a-Potties are not a police issue and he should contact the company working the job. He said he was frustrated because people were using it all day and night.
Beverly
Wednesday
Two officers went to 6 Mechanic St. at 8:20 p.m., to speak with a party about threats they had received.
Officers were sent to the dead end of Ocean Street, at 9:40 p.m., to check for kids drinking on the beach
Police were sent to the vicinity of Dodge Street and the Wenham Line, at 10:35 p.m., for a male walking in the area who appeared to be lost.
Thursday
Reports of a loud party disturbing the peace brought police to 24 Chapman St., at 12:10 a.m.
Police and firefighters were sent to 100 Sohier Road, at 7:15 a.m., for an elevator problem.
Police were called to the vicinity of Ober Street and Elm Top Lane, at 10:50 a.m. for an altercation with a Fedex driver.
The report of an overdose brought police, fire and ambulance to Essex Street at 11:15 a.m.
An officer was called to the intersection of Essex and Standley streets, at 1:20 p.m.,for youths throwing rocks at vehicles on Route 128.
Officers were sent to a Cabot Street location, at 3:05 p.m., for an unattended black backpack in the parking lot.
An officer went to 240 Cabot St., at 3:15 p.m., for a past case of identity fraud.
Two officers were sent to Toscana Bar Italiano, 90 Rantoul St., at 3:25 p.m., to check on a male and a female who appeared high.
Salem
Wednesday
Police were called to 450 Highland Ave., at 4:40 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbags deployed and possible injuries.
Officers were dispatched to Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at 4:50 p.m., for a shoplifting. They arrested Carlos Enrique Batres Garcia, 22, of 19 Mall St., Lynn. He was charged with shoplifting merchandise valued at greater than $250.
Police were sent to 1 Traders Way at 6:40 p.m., after a party reported being threatened.
An officer was sent to 48 Lafayette St. at 9:25 for an incident of vandalism or graffiti.
Officers were called to 13 High St., at 10:30 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Police were sent to 26 Raymond Road, at 10:45 a.m. to look into the report of a fraud or a scam.
Another report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 6 Clark Ave., at 1:25 p.m.
Swampscott
Wednesday
A report of suspicious activity brought police to Pitman Road, at 12:30 a.m.
Officers were sent to 173 Paradise Road, at 7 a.m. to check out a noise complaint.
Police were sent to the Field House, 601 Humphrey St., at 11:13 a.m., for a larceny report.
A missing person report brought police to 121 Essex St., at 2:15 p.m.
Police were called to European Wax Center, 450 Paradise Road, at 3:50 p.m. to check out suspicious behavior.
The report of a disturbance brought police to 48 Atlantic Road, at 10:05 p.m.
Thursday
Officers were called to 30 Dennison Ave., at 3:16 a.m., to investigate suspicious activity.
