Peabody
Wednesday
A party walked into the skate park, 27 Perkins St., at 2:40 p.m., to report a past assault and battery.
Police stopped a vehicle in the vicinity of Washington and Colfax streets, at 4:15 p.m., on a motor-vehicle charge. The 25-year-old Malden man was summoned to court for failure to stop or yield and for unlicensed operation of a motor-vehicle.
Police, responding to a 911 call, went to 27 Caller St. at 8:10 p.m., after a party reported he had been beaten up and needed medical attention. He was located and transported to Salem Hospital, and his homeless 66-year-old assailant was summoned to Salem Court on a charge of assault and battery.
Police were sent to Tannery Two, 12 Crowninshield St., at 10:50 p.m., and served an arrest warrant on a 36-year-old woman of that address. She was taken into custody and charged with larceny under $1,200.
Thursday
An officer was sent to a Westview Circle address, at 12:23 a.m., to speak with a woman who reported her Social Security number had been used without her knowledge or permission. The officer documented the case.
A cruiser was sent to the vicinity of Kinder Care, 520 Lowell St., at 6 a.m., after a witness reported a van had struck a small deer which was now in the parking lot by the fence at the cemetery. The vehicle involved left prior to officer's arrival. The officer euthanized the deer and the DPW arrived to collect the remains.
Marblehead
Wednesday
Officers were called to a Pleasant Street location, at 9:55 a.m., after the chief received a complaint, along with some photos of the vandalized mural. The Scouts intend to repair the damage.
A Farrell Court resident called police, at 5:40 p.m., to report that the back screen and door of a neighbor with whom he is friendly, were open and all the lights were off, which was unusual. He asked that police check on her to make sure she was OK. Officers checked and reported the woman was fine. She was just airing out the apartment.
Beverly
Wednesday
An officer was sent to 480 Rantoul St., at 5:20 p.m. to check on the theft of a package from the apartment building.
At 9:05 p.m., officers were sent to a Park Street address for a motor vehicle theft.
Cabot Street location for suspicious juvenile activity on school grounds.
An officer was sent to Beverly Middle School, at 11:10 a.m., for a disturbance before school.
An officer was sent to 18 Simon St., at 1:30 p.m., to speak with a driver after a rock was thrown through his car window.
Police, fire and an ambulance were dispatched, at 3:10 p.m., to an Ober Street address, for a man down in the roadway.
Salem
Wednesday
Officers were sent to 1 Pioneer Terrace, at 5:55 p.m., to make a well-being check.
At 6:35 p.m., police responded to 5 Crescent Drive for a reported break and entry in progress.
Officers were called to 13 Barton Square, at 7:55 p.m., for a fraud or a scam.
At 8:20 p.m., the report of an assault in the past brought police to Salem Hospital Emergency Room, 81 Highland Ave.
Officers went to 247 Jefferson Ave., at 9:10 p.m., to look into a juvenile issue.
Thursday
An officer was sent to 1 Laurel St., at 4:10 a.m., to make a well-being check.
Police were called to Salem Hospital Emergency Room again, at 5:15 a.m., for an assault in the past.
A 58 Palmer St. resident reported a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident at 8:15 a.m.
At 8:59 a.m., officers were called to 105 Canal St., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
A larceny was reported, at 9:10 a.m., at 40 Highland Ave.
An officer was sent to 10 Congress St., at 10:25 a.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Police were called to 40 Boardman St., at 12:25 p.m., to investigate a fraud or a scam.
The report of an assault in the past brought police to Washington St., at 12:31 p.m.
Police were sent to Bridge and Goodhue streets, at 1:15 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Police went to 14 Heritage Drive, at 1:45 p.m., to look into a fraud or a scam.
Danvers
Wednesday
Police responded to the Lawrence Street Playground, 46 Lawrence St., at 4 p.m., for a missing 5-year old child. The child was found in short order. He had walked several houses away to his grandparents' home without telling his playmate he was leaving.
An officer was called to the Stop & Shop Fuel Station, 250 Newbury St., at 4:50 p.m., after a customer passed a counterfeit $100 bill. The case is under investigation, with Stop & Shop checking its security camera footage.
A case of employee theft brought police to The Home Depot, 92 Newbury St., at 5:30 p.m.
Thursday
A cruiser was sent to 6 Venice St., at 1:40 a.m., a party or parties disturbing the peace.
The report of a two-car accident with no personal injuries, brought police to 153 Endicott St., at 8:20 a.m.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Thorpe School, 30 Oberlin Road, at 11 a.m., for a report of a bobcat in the area.
An officer went to Concord Gas Station, 112 Water St., at 1:50 p.m., to assist in settling a non-domestic past dispute.
Swampscott
Wednesday
Police responded, at 3 p.m., to the intersection of Humphrey Street and Nirvana Drive, for the report of a motor-vehicle crash. No injuries were reported but a child was reported to be in one of the vehicles.
A caller from 61 Cherry St. reported, at 3:10 p.m., that the family cat had attacked his pregnant wife, leaving some wounds. The Swampscott Fire Department., Atlantic ambulance and Animal Control were notified.
A 48 Middlesex Ave. resident reported, at 3:15 p.m., that a fraudulent unemployment claim had been filed in Kentucky using his information.
An officer was sent to 531 Humphrey St., at 5:05 p.m., to assist a contractor who was having a problem retrieving his tools from a customer.
