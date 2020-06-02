Marblehead
Sunday
A Phillips Street woman notified police, at 9:20 a.m., that she had found unexploded fireworks from a private display last night in her neighborhood. She said there were about four with fuses still in them, and she marked them off with twigs.
A Naugus Avenue caller complained to police, at 11:40 a.m., that a person was washing their boat with a pressure washer on the beach in violation of the neighborhood association rules. The caller said they had alerted the president of the association who should be in route. They said they had photos and videos of the activity and that they had confronted the person who called them "a bunch of losers."
Monday
A Crestwood Road caller told police, at 10 a.m., that someone had fraudulently attempted to file for unemployment under his name.
A Ralph Road woman called from Florida at 10:30 a.m. to advise police that her neighbor got a ladder and removed her security camera device from the side of her house. She said her caretaker was at the house and would wait for an officer to show him the video. She gave the officer the neighbor's name and address. The officer determined no damage was done, then went to the neighbor's home, where he advised him and verbally trespassed from the property.
A caller advised police, at 1 p.m., from Ocean Avenue, that a group of teens was spray-painting on the Causeway. The person was identified as a female in an orange shirt and a blue SUV. An officer reported the information for the juvenile female and her parents.
A woman notified police, at 7:30 p.m., that her car had been vandalized while parked behind Abbot Hall. She said her 2009 gold Nissan Murano had been written on with some kind of white lettering.
Tuesday
A Humphrey Street caller advised police, at 5:50 a.m., that a crew was painting lines on the road and she was wondering if it wasn't too early to start the work.
A Village Street caller reported, at 6:15 p.m., that people were using the Village School when it wasn't supposed to open until 7 a.m. An officer checked and reported that the people were using the track very quietly.
Five Marblehead residents reported fraudulent unemployment claims made in their names on Monday.
Beverly
Sunday
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to 75 Brimbal Ave., at 5:35 p.m., for a car into a pole.
Police, fire and ambulance were called to a Rantoul Street address, at 5:45 p.m., for a possibly unresponsive man.
Police were sent to 152 Conant St., at 6:45 p.m. to disperse cars full of teens and honking horns.
Complaints about a loud outside party brought police, to 42 Hayes Ave., at 10:45 p.m.
Monday
Officers were dispatched to the end of Butman St., at 1 a.m., in response to a report of a green Mustang acting strangely in the cemetery.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to a Lawnbank Road address, at 6:20 a.m., for an elderly male on the porch, yelling for help. He was transported to Beverly Hospital with an unknown medical problem.
A 48 Putnam St., caller reported a missing MacBook Air laptop computer, at 9:50 a.m.
A report of vandalism brought police to 245 Essex St., at 1:45 p.m.
The reported theft of a motor vehicle or motor-vehicle plate brought police to 30 Hilltop Drive,at 1:55 p.m.
Police were called to 845 Hale St., at 5:15 p.m., to investigate the report of a scam.
Officers were sent to 224 Cabot St., at 7:10 p.m., for a customer without a mask who was refusing to leave the store.
Tuesday
Officers were sent to 151 Park St., at 12:15 a.m. after a resident reported fireworks going off in the street.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to a Manor Road address, at 2:15 a.m., for a female possibly banging the floor for help.
A Lothrop Street resident notified police, at 10:20 a.m. of a fraudulent unemployment claim made in their name.
An officer was sent to 74 Hart St., at 11:15 a.m., to check on a report of broken windows at the school.
A 25 Grover St. resident notified police, at noon of receiving threatening phone calls.
Salem
Sunday
The report of a fight brought police to 89 Rainbow Terrace, at 4:10 p.m.
Officers were sent to 50 Broadway, at 4:35 p.m., and to 40 Bridge St., at 8:25 p.m. to investigate two separate larceny claims.
Police were called to 85 Federal St., at 10:50 p.m., for a road-rage incident.
Monday
A reported fraud or scam brought police to 30 Upham St., at 9 a.m.
Two motor-vehicle accidents without injuries were reported in less than a half-hour: in the vicinity of 2 Norton Terrace, at 9:30; and at the intersection of Lafayette Street and Forest Avenue, at 9:55 a.m.
Police were called to 10 Hazel St., at 2:50 p.m., for a dispute.
A report of threats brought officers to 316 Essex St., at 3:20 p.m.
Police were sent to 122 Lafayette St., at 5:40 p.m., for a larceny.
Tuesday
Police were dispatched to 3 Countryside Lane at 1:10 a.m., in response to reports of a break-and-entry in progress.
Officers were called to 10 Congress St., at 1:50 a.m., for a dispute.
Two fraud or scam cases were reported within five minutes: at 81 Leach St., at 12:27 p.m.; and at 2 Logan St., at 12:32 p.m.
Peabody
Monday
Police were sent to Lalikos Park, Nancy Ave., at 4:30 p.m., in response to a call that four juveniles were antagonizing an older male. They all left before police arrived.
Police were called to the group home at 14 Amanda Way, at 7:45 p.m., after a female called for assistance. When officers arrived, she told them the staff had refused to check to see if she still had shampoo in her hair while she was in the shower. She was advised to go to bed for the night.
A 7 Goldberg Road caller told police, at 11:15 p.m., that an intoxicated male had been standing outside for three hours. The officer reported he was waiting for his girlfriend to pick him up.
Tuesday
Police were sent to 39 King St., at 12:40 a.m., for a house with all the doors open and person was walking around with a flashlight. The woman was looking for her cat.
A Carlton Street woman came in to the station to report a fraudulent unemployment claim had been filed using her information.
An Ellsworth Road party notified police, at 11 a.m. that a fraudulent unemployment claim had been filed in her name.
Danvers
Friday
An officer was sent to 27 Vista Drive, at 9:45 to check on a suspicious party identifying themself as a police officer.
Saturday
An officer was sent to Brentwood Rehab and Healthcare, 56 Liberty St., for a patient who had called 911 eight times.
An officer went to 36 School St., to assist a parent whose daughter was being bullied.
An officer was sent to 34 Bay View Terrace to take a report on a stolen bicycle.
Sunday
A cruiser was sent to Peoples United Bank, 3 Federal St., for the report of a person sleeping in a car.
An officer was sent to 21 Beacon St., at 12:50 a.m., to check on a stolen motor vehicle.
Officers went to the intersection of Elliott Street and Riverview Avenue, at 3:40 p.m., for a minor motor-vehicle accident without injuries. The parties exchanged papers and went on their way.
Officers were dispatched, at 5 p.m., to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, for a male and female shoplifter.
Officers responded, at 5:05 p.m., to the vicinity of Elliott Street and Route 128 north for a rear-end collision with one operator reporting minor pain. He was transported to Salem Hospital to be checked as a precaution. Both drivers were from Beverly, but neither was cited. One vehicle was towed.
Monday
An officer was sent to Ira Toyota, at 8:55 a.m., for the report of a fraud.
A cruiser was sent to BJ's Wholesale Club, 6 Hutchinson Drive, at 4:15 p.m., for someone illegally dumping trash.
Swampscott
Sunday
Police were sent to 17 Columbia St., at 12:10 a.m., for two suspicious vehicles with lights on at the loading dock. It was a couple talking.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Longley and Ocean avenues, at 3:30 a.m., after a caller reported hearing someone yelling in the area of the beach. They found no one.
A 674 Humphrey St. caller reported, at 8:46 a.m., that overnight a vehicle had struck the corner of his garage and some shrubbery in front of his residence. They left no information.
A caller alerted police, at 4:45 p.m., to a large group of teens playing tackle football on the field behind the Middle School.
At 5:10 p.m., a caller reported a gray skiff that had come untied and was floating unattended near Lincoln House Point. The caller said he saw a Boston Whaler retrieve the skiff and tow it toward the dock, but when an officer was sent to check neither skiff nor Whaler were there.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Highland and Rockland streets, at 8:15 p.m., for a group of teenagers lighting fireworks in the street. They were gone on arrival.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of CVS, 413 Paradise Road, at 9:30 p.m.,for the report of a coyote in the parking lot, but it went on its way before he arrived.
Monday
Police were called to 61 Sherwood Road, at 11:10 a.m. for the report of a con or a scam.
An officer was sent to 56 Pleasant St., at 2:50 p.m. to take a report on a missing person.
An officer went to 11 Cherry St. at 4:15 p.m. to take a report on a con or a scam.
A third reported con or scam brought officers to 12 Boulder Way, at 7:35 p.m.
Tuesday
Police rushed to 64 Franklin St., at 4:30 a.m., for a break-and-entry in progress.
