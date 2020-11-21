Peabody
Thursday
At 12:05 a.m., a caller at a Keyes Drive apartment reported her mother's boyfriend came to her room and assaulted her. Police said it was unknown if drinking was involved or if there were weapons inside the apartment. It turned out to be a disagreement over a window being open.
At 6:14 a.m., a caller reported a truck was on fire close to a building on Southwick Avenue. Firefighters responded to the scene and said the fire inspector would also examine the vehicle before it was towed away.
At 8:21 a.m., a caller on Melody Road reported an earlier road rage incident that occurred on Tremont Street. An officer said the driver of one vehicle threw a cup of coffee at the caller's car.
Between 9:21 a.m. and 3:36 p.m., four residents reported unemployment fraud.
A Cedar Pond Village resident reported identity fraud at 11:35 a.m.
At 12:02 p.m., a Margin Street resident reported someone called identifying themselves as the "Social Security police" and requested personal information.
Beverly
Wednesday
A caller on Alden Road reported a missing kayak at 4:07 p.m.
Thursday
A Pond View Lane resident reported credit card fraud at 10:01 a.m.
Between 10:18 a.m. and 3:21 p.m., five residents reported unemployment fraud.
At 3:16 p.m., a caller on Blaine Avenue said a car with New York license plates has been parked on the street for a couple of months now.
Isaiah Graham, 38, listed as homeless in Beverly, was arrested on a warrant out of Salem as well as a charge of trespassing, following a report of a customer trespassing at a Rantoul Street property at 3:48 p.m.
Police, firefighters and an ambulance responded to an accident at the intersection of Brimbal Avenue and Dunham Road at 4:02 p.m. A truck was on its side.
A bicycle was reported stolen from Dodge Street at 4:59 p.m.
Friday
Two people were arrested following a call about unwanted guests on Blaine Avenue at 12:44 a.m. Issiah Darnell Garrett, 20, of 20 Blaine Ave., Beverly, was arrested on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Starleigh Daniels, 18, of 103 Johnson Ave., Lynn, was arrested on charges of interfering with a police officer and disorderly conduct.
Salem
Wednesday
A larceny was reported at 45 Saint Peter St. at 3:02 p.m.
A person on Winter Street reported fraud/scam at 3:16 p.m.
Victor Acosta, 22, of 42 Harbor St., Salem, was arrested at 4:42 p.m. after a traffic stop at the intersection of Lafayette and Cedar streets. He was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unregistered vehicle, and possession with intent to distribute a Class D drug.
A caller on Bay View Avenue reported fraud or a scam at 5:49 p.m.
Thursday
Police received five reports of fraud or scams from residents on Barstow Street, Weatherly Drive, Russell Drive, Cedar Street and Putnam Street, between 10:19 a.m. and 1:11 p.m. Two more residents, on Lee and Lafayette streets, reported fraud at 3:19 and 3:24 p.m.
There was a report of a dispute on New Derby Street at 4 p.m.
Fraud reports from residents on Orchard Street and Purchase Street came in at 4:02 and 4:15 p.m.
Teandre Rashard Moore, 33, of 1 Main St., Apt. 210, Peabody, was arrested at 5:15 p.m. on charges of assault and battery on a police officer, trespassing, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Larceny was reported at 7 Carpenter St. at 6:31 p.m.
Carlos Castro, 50, of 123 Marlborough St., Apt. 1, Chelsea, was arrested at 6:55 p.m. at 50 Traders Way on charges of shoplifting $250 by asportation, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and possession of a Class B drug.
A disturbance reported on Howard Street at 9:31 p.m.
Friday
Cesar I. Reyes, 32, of 17 Bloomfield St., Lynn, was arrested at 12:45 a.m. after a traffic stop on Pope Street and charged with improper operation of a motor vehicle and a subsequent offense of driving with a suspended license.
Fraud complaints from residents on Barcelona Avenue and Forrester Street were received at 8:48 and 11:11 a.m.
A dispute on Ferry Street was reported at 10:19 a.m.
Police responded to a report of a past break-in on the 100 block of Lafayette Street at 11:23 a.m.
Police received a report of a past assault on Loring Avenue at 2:18 p.m.
Michael McNeil, 38, listed as homeless in Lynn, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. at 50 Traders Way on a charge of shoplifting $250 by asportation and on a warrant as a fugitive from justice.
Danvers
Wednesday
At 10:29 p.m., Officer Justin Ellenton responded to a NEMLEC SWAT call by the town of Tewksbury.
Thursday
Police received a report of a dog bite involving a mail carrier on Hood Road at 10:55 a.m.
Friday
Police responded to a car accident involving a pedestrian at 8:33 a.m. near 87 Elliott St. A woman was on the ground.
First responders headed to Essex Tech High School at 9:10 a.m. for a person who fell off a horse.
At 9:27 a.m., a caller at Danvers Butchery on North Street reported someone threw a rock through a window.
At 10:13 a.m., a caller on Clark Street reported spotting a coyote out and about during the daytime.
A sick-looking coyote was spotted on Braman Street at 1:13 p.m.
Marblehead
Thursday
At 9:11 a.m., a Beacon Street resident who was a previous victim of unemployment fraud reported that he was notified that someone applied for a small-business loan using his information.
At 12:19 p.m., a caller on Clifton Avenue asked about a sign board that read "Mask Up Save a Life," wondering where the slogan came from, as, the caller claimed, there is no scientific proof of this.
A Washington Square resident walked into the station to report unemployment fraud at 1:36 p.m. Residents from Jersey Street, Bennett Road and Rowland Street reported the same at 2:19, 2:35 and 3:02 p.m.
At 3:33 p.m., a caller reported that a man in a gray Toyota Rav 4 was "having some road rage" and almost drove into the side of the person's car at the intersection of Green Street and Lincoln Avenue. The caller was yelling at the man for running the stop sign.
At 4:03 p.m., a caller on Leo Road reported that 10 minutes earlier, a woman came to the back sliding glass door, opened the screen door and was about to open the main door when the caller encountered her. The woman asked, "Is this your dog?" The resident said, "No," and the woman then left. The caller explained to police that the woman would have had to come all the way into her backyard to get to the screen door. The woman was in her 20s with blonde hair in a single braid. The dog is blonde, medium size and has a blue leash.
A caller on Mohawk Road reported unemployment fraud at 6:36 p.m.
At 11:54 p.m., a caller on Carlton Road reported a repo man was at the home and was being aggressive, and not wearing a mask. She wanted an officer there for her safety. An officer did respond and said the vehicle that was going to be taken will remain at the home instead; the driver and vehicle owner worked out an arrangement.
