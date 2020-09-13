Salem
Friday
Police were called to Walgreens Pharmacy, 59 Boston St., at 9:55 a.m., for a shoplifting. They arrested Gerry Francis Mondou, 48, of 418 Walnut St., Peabody, and charged him with shoplifting.
Officers were sent to 124 Lafayette St., at 10:25 a.m., for a dispute. After a brief investigation, they arrested two people: Geraldo Marquez, 53, of the streets, Salem, who was charged on a miscellaneous municipal ordinance; and Erin Gloria Carr, 40, also of the streets, Salem, who was charged with disturbing the peace.
Police stopped a vehicle in the vicinity of 114 Boston St, at 12:45 p.m., and arrested the driver, Shwan T. Kareem, 39, of 17R Boston St., Salem. He was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid inspection sticker, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.
Saturday
Police were sent to 37 Ward St., at 1 a.m., for a drunk.
Officers responded, at 9:40 a.m., to 90 Lafayette St. for a past assault.
Police responded to two separate larcenies, the first at 10:25 a.m., at 29 Hancock St., and the second, 66 Willson St., at 10:40.
A past break and entry brought police to 3 Pershing Road, at 10:50 a.m.
One larceny brought officers to 86 Wharf St., at 3 p.m., and a second brought them to 20 Franklin St., at 4:30 p.m.
Police were called to 188 Essex St., at 7:20 p.m., to investigate a complaint of possible drug offenses
Police were called to 70 Loring Ave., at 9 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest, and to 36 Shore Ave., at 9:15 p.m., for the same issue.
Officers were called to 29 Boston St., at 10:55 p.m., on a juvenile issue.
A hit-and-run motor-vehicle accident brought police to 146 Boston St., at 11:25 p.m.
Police responded to two noise complaints at 11:30 p.m., one at 8 Park St., and one at the intersection of Bridge and Lemon streets.
Sunday
Police started off the night with two more noise complaints: 59 Lawrence St., just after midnight, and 51 Prince St., at 12:45 a.m.
Officers were dispatched to 9 Circle Hill Road, at 8:30 a.m., for a reported break-and-entry in progress.
Police were sent to 121 Marlborough Road, at 9:40 a.m., and again at 1:40 p.m., to 182 Marlborough Road, to investigate a different break and entry to a motor vehicle.
Officers went to 35 Park St., at 1:50 p.m., to look into a break-and-entry at 35 Park St.
Beverly
Friday
Police were dispatched to 112 Elliot St., at 12:50 p.m., after callers said a woman was dispensing prayers and miracles in return for cash.
Officers were sent to 242 Elliott St., at 1:05 p.m. for a report of youths fighting.
Police were sent to 100 Sohier Road, at 2 p.m., for a two-car accident with property damage.
Officers were sent to 496 Cabort St., at 2:40 p.m., for a past larceny.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 35 Broadway, at 5:50 p.m., for a minor motor-vehicle accident after one vehicle sideswiped another. The drivers exchanged papers and went on their ways.
At 8 p.m., police were called to 245 Rantoul St., for a past larceny from a car.
An officer and an ambulance were sent to Home Street for a party who fell off a bicycle and sustained a possible broken leg.
Officers were sent to Cabot Street, at 10 p.m., for a drunk passed out in a parking spot.
Police were called to 55 Dodge St., at 10:05 p.m., for a report of three people fighting in the street.
Two units were called to 311 Cabot St., at 10:20 p.m., for a drunk down on the floor inside the store.
Saturday
Officers were called to CVS, 54 Elliott St., at 1:10 a.m. for a male party unwelcomed at the store.
Police were called to 88 Northridge Road, at 11:10 a.m., for vandalism.
Officers were sent to Broadway, at 11:40 a.m., for a suicidal female hurting herself.
Two officers, fire and ambulance were dispatched to Apple Road, at 3:40 p.m., for a motor vehicle - pedestrian accident. Police said a Beverly man was exiting the dumpster area at 50 Apple Road at approximately 10 to 15 mph and, because of the sun’s glare, failed to see two pedestrians walking in front of him. One pedestrian was struck and knocked off his feet by the bumper and landed on the windshield of the vehicle. He sustained a possible broken arm, leg injury and facial injuries and was transported to Beverly Hospital for treatment and a complete examination. The second was knocked over, but sustained no injuries and declined medical transport.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 85 Herrick St., at 8:35 p.m., for a past assault.
Sunday
A 3 Scenna Road caller reported, at 12:05 a.m., that they believed people to be in their back yard.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of 4 Kelleher Road, at 12:20 a.m., for a group of men threatening a man.
Two officers and the sergeant were sent to a Rantoul Street address, at 12:30 a.m., for a woman trying to jump off the balcony.
Police were sent to 1205 Broughton Drive, at 9:24 a.m., to look into a possible stolen vehicle.
Five officers were sent to 191 Cabot St., at 1:25 p.m. to disperse a group of protesters in front of city hall.
Peabody
Thursday
A 1 Keys Drive resident came into the station, at 5:45 p.m., to report having been cheated in a gift card scam.
Friday
A resident of 4 Rawding Road notified police, at 8:35 a.m. that both of his license plates were stolen.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched at 12:15 p.m. to Friendly’s Restaurant, 250 Andover St. for a woman who was hurt in a two-car crash. She was transported to Beverly Hospital with unknown injuries, and one vehicle was towed.
A caller notified police, at 12:55 p.m., that his vehicle was possibly stolen from the lot at Plum Tomatoes, 145 Summit St. The caller was confused. His car was on a different side of the lot.
Marblehead
Friday
Police, fire and an ambulance responded to a Pilgrim Road address, at 12:55 p.m., after a caller reported there were three dogs fighting, and one of the three people present, who were trying to separate them, may have been bitten. Police reported the dogs were contained, and only the one person was hurt. The ACO and another officer talked with the dog owner and advised him that all dogs would have to be quarantined as the woman did not know which one had bitten her. All dogs were determined to be to up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations.
An Elm Street woman told police, at 12:55 p.m., that a package had been stolen from her residence yesterday. She said she didn’t want to do anything, but did want police to know.
Police were called to an Orne Street address, at 5:45 p.m., for a motor-vehicle burglary. The owner said that when she took the trash out at midnight last night, her Jeep Grand Cherokee was intact. The vehicle had been ransacked and the gas tank was open.
Saturday
Police were sent to a West Shore Drive location, at 1:15 a.m., where they located and picked up an intoxicated male, drove him back home to Pitman Street and left him in the custody of his parents.
An elderly Longview Drive resident told police he has been getting multiple calls from numbers trying to defraud him, and as a senior citizen, he is afraid of getting snared in some sort of scam. He said he had tried to reach AT & T, but had never gotten through. He was assisted with contact information for AT&T and was given assistance on asking them for help with call screening and call blocking. The caller said the scam calls make him so nervous he fears having a heart attack.
Police responded, at 7:25 p.m., to Ocean Avenue, for a blue Toyota van that hit a utility pole. Injuries were unknown. The female driver refused medical transport and was given a ride to the station, instead. Her vehicle was transported to Bill’s Auto Clinic.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to an Essex Street location, at 9:30 p.m., for a possible cocaine and alcohol overdose. The patient was unresponsive, but still had a pulse. He was transported to Salem Hospital.
Swampscott
Friday
Police were called to 331 Paradise Road, at 11:30 a.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
An officer was sent to 50 Greenwood Ave., at 12 p.m., for a motor-vehicle break and entry.
A motor vehicle accident brought police to the vicinity of Santander Bank, 495 Paradise Road, at 3:35 p.m.
Police were called to 49 Paradise Road, to investigate a larceny, at 5 p.m.
Reports of an assault brought police to the vicinity of Buena Vista Street, at 7:55 p.m.
A noise complaint brought officers to 406 Paradise Road, at 10:25 p.m.
Saturday
Police went to 30 Tupelo Road, at 2:45 a.m., to investigate a disturbance.
Police responded to six separate calls about an erratic driver between 4:17 p.m. and 4:22 p.m. The first four calls were from Loring Avenue, and the last two were from Vinnin Street and Paradise Road, in order.
A juvenile problem brought an officer to 94 Bradlee Ave., at 4:55 p.m.
Officers went to Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 980 Paradise Road, at 5:40 p.m., for a larceny.
Sunday
Police went to 95 Burpee Road, seconds after midnight, to check out suspicious activity.
||||