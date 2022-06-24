Peabody
Wednesday
Police were called to Shaw’s Supermarket, 210S Andover St., at 4:45 p.m. for a two-vehicle accident and what appeared to be road rage, after one driver attacked the other with a golf club, and the other operator made a motion with his hand indicating he had a gun. The investigating officer said there was no gun, and there were no tows and no injuries. One driver, a 31-year-old resident of Country Club Road, Peabody, was cited for speeding, marked lanes violations, and assault.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Lynn Street and Rainbow Road, at 5:12 p.m., for a motorcycle accident. The motorcycle had to be towed, and the operator refused medical attention.
At 6:12 p.m., an officer reported vandalism by spray paint on the buddy bench and the back door by the gym entry of the Brown School, 150 Lynn St.
Police went to Shaw’s Supermarket, 210S Andover St., after getting a report of a possible shoplifting. The suspect fled the area in a gray Ford Escape with Florida plates. It was last seen heading toward Danvers on Andover Street.
Security at Lahey Medical Center, 1 Essex Drive, notified police, at 9:24 p.m., that a large group of vehicles was doing donuts in the parking lot. The gathering quickly dispersed with the arrival of the officers.
A caller reported at 11:30 p.m., from in front of 79 Lowell Street, that a female was harassing her outside the store. The suspect was on the scene when officers arrived, and she was advised she would be summonsed to court for trespassing as she was aware she was not supposed to be there.
Police were sent to Fine Scale Miniatures, 49 Main St., at 11:33 p.m., on a general alarm. A juvenile had unintentionally set it off when he climbed the fire escape onto the roof of the next building. Everything appeared in order.
Thursday
Officers were called to Audi Peabody, 252 Andover St., at 12:02 a.m., for a group of people loitering on the property and refusing to leave. Units reported the individuals were just hanging out talking and were now leaving for the night.
Police were called to the Plaza Motel, 125 Newbury St., at 4:06 a.m., for a man lying outside of room 34. He was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched, at 6:24 a.m., to 145 Lynn St., for a medical emergency. CPR was started, Narcan was administered, and the patient was transported to Salem Hospital.
Police were called to CVS, 535 Lowell St., at 7:29 a.m., for a motor vehicle hit and run. A witness told police that one Mass.-registered vehicle was struck by another Mass.-registered vehicle which continued without stopping.
Police went to Marrs Park on Home Street, at 8:58 a.m., to follow up on a report of “a pack of dogs” by a resident who flagged the officer down. The officer located and spoke to the party with the dogs, and she should be packing up shortly.
Beverly
Wednesday
Officers were called to an address at the intersection of Dane and Essex streets, at 6 p.m., for an unwanted guest.
Police stopped a vehicle at 9:12 p.m., in the vicinity of Herrick Street and Sohier Road, and arrested the driver, Christopher Jones Jr., for operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license. Jones, 27, of 28 Spear St., Quincy, was also charged with failing to stop/yield, and on a marked lanes violation.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 295 Hale St., at 10:42 a.m. for a disturbance over unpaid cab fare.
At 11 p.m., police responded to 97 Park St., for a general disturbance — a loud drilling noise was coming from a business.
Police were sent to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., at 11:11 p.m., in response to potential threats made.
Thursday
An officer was sent to Sonning Road, at 8:39 a.m., to check a suspicious package.
Officers were dispatched, at 11:12 a.m., to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., for an out-of-control patient. They arrested Gregory P. Giovanni, 34, of 62 Winthrop Ave., Beverly, and charged him with assault and battery on ambulance personnel; disorderly conduct; destruction of property; and on three outstanding warrants.
An officer was sent to a group home on Broadway, at 12:13 p.m., to take a report on a missing juvenile.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 10 Park St., at 12:55 p.m. to check the train and area for a missing girl.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of Lothrop and Dane streets, at 1:20 p.m., for an ongoing homeless-related issue.
Marblehead
Wednesday
Police reported, at 8:40 a.m., that a wallet was found on Washington Street.
An officer went to Green Street, at 11:58 a.m., to assist a citizen.
An officer was sent to Nonantum Road, at 1:50 p.m., to investigate shrubbery that had been damaged last night.
A Samsung phone was turned in at 3:30 p.m., after being found on Pleasant Street.
Four officers responded, at 5:48 p.m., to a disturbance on Pleasant St.
An officer was sent to Buchanan Road, at 10:12 p.m., on a general complaint.
Police stopped a vehicle at 10:32 p.m., on Ocean Avenue and issued a citation to the driver.
Thursday
Two officers were sent to Creesy Street, at 6:24 a.m., for a complaint between neighbors.
Danvers
Wednesday
An officer was called to a Pentucket Lane address, at 4:39 p.m., to investigate a violation of a 209A restraining order.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought an officer to the vicinity of CVS, 139 Endicott St., at 4:47 p.m.
Thursday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 12 Page St., at 6:05 a.m. for a trash truck in violation of a town bylaw.
Police were sent to the Doubletree Hotel—Danvers, 50 Ferncroft Road, at 9:08 a.m., to assist a lost motorist.
Police were sent to Cumberland Farms, 76 Newbury St., at 9:35 a.m., to check the wellbeing of an unresponsive female, but she left before police arrived.
A report of suspicious activity brought police to the 466 Pub & Grille, 466 Newbury St., at 10:46 a.m., for suspicious activity.
An officer was sent to a Richards Street address, at 12:03 p.m., for an unwanted guest — a mother-in-law who wouldn’t leave.
Police responded to the vicinity of 68 Wenham St., at 12:46 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injury — a car struck a tree.
An officer was called to Carmax, 161 Andover St., at 3:09 p.m., for two baby deer running around the car lot.
Salem
Wednesday
Police stopped a vehicle in the vicinity of 10 Howard St., at 6:46 p.m. and arrested the driver, Tina Maria Whitten, 39, of 12 Harrison Ave., Apt. 2, Salem, for operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, and for operating a motor vehicle without a valid inspection sticker
Police were called to the vicinity of 7 Cherry Hill Ave., at 7:57 p.m. to break up a fight.
Officers were sent to 8 Victory Road, at 8:44 p.m., in response to reports of fireworks.
Reports of a disturbance brought police to 282 Derby St., at 11:22 p.m.
Thursday
Officers were sent to the intersection of School and Tremont streets, at 12:10 a.m., for a past break-in.
Officers responded to two motor-vehicle accidents without injuries. The first, at 450 Highland Ave., took place at 1:23 a.m.; and the second, at 100 Margin St., was at 1:49 a.m.
The first report of fraud or scams brought police to 43 Jefferson Ave., at 8:50 a.m.; the second, at 9 Clark Ave., was called in at 11:03 and the third, at 155 Fort Ave., was reported at 11:19 a.m.
Police responded to three reports of disputes. The first, at 11:34 a.m., was at 13 Barton Square; the second, at 6 Traders Way was at 11:41; and the third, at the intersection of Boston and Essex streets, was at 11:56 a.m.
At 12:32 a.m., police were sent to 134 Bridge St., for a break and entry in the past.
Officers were sent to 30 Leavitt St., at 2:15 p.m., to break up a fight.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to the intersection of Oliver Street and Washington Square North at 2:51 p.m.
Police were called to The Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at 3:17 p.m., for a larceny suspect. After a brief investigation, officers arrested Arlindo F. Lima, 41, of 16 Summit St., Apt. 2, Salem. He was charged with larceny under $1,200 and with furnishing false ID information, as an arrestee, to a law enforcement officer.
Officers were sent to 45 Congress St., at 5 p.m., for the third time in one day, to break up a fight. Thirty-eight minutes later, at 5:38 p.m., they responded to 116 Lafayette St., for the fourth fight of the day.