Salem
Sunday
An officer went to 100 Loring Ave., at 11:33 a.m., to report on a fraud or a scam.
At 11:37 a.m., police were sent to 7 Loring Hills Ave., to check out a suspicious person and/or a motor vehicle.
The report of a larceny brought police to 215 Derby St., at 2:40 p.m.
Police were called to the vicinity of Washington and New Derby streets at 3:16 p.m., to report on an assault in the past.
Reports of a fight brought police to 210 Essex St., at 4:12 p.m.
A juvenile was reported missing from the Plummer Home for Boys, 37 Winter Island Road, at 7:42 p.m.
Police were called to 405 Essex St., at 9:12 p.m. to report on a person being threatened.
An officer was sent to 124 Washington St., at 11:27 p.m., for a drunken male.
Monday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 63 Salem St., at 1:15 a.m., to settle a disturbance.
Officers were dispatched to 12 First Street at 1:34 a.m., to break up a fight.
Police were sent to 36 Prince St., at 1:50 a.m., to end a disturbance.
At 3:21 a.m., an officer was sent to 10 Arthur St., to keep order during a motor vehicle repossession tow.
A report of threats brought police to 218 Highland Ave., at 9:30 a.m.
An officer was sent to 7 March St. Court, at 9:42 a.m., to take a report on a break and entry to a motor vehicle.
Police responded to 11 Carriage Hill Lane, at 10:25 a.m., and to 6 Pioneer Terrace at 11 a.m., for two calls regarding frauds or scams.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 124 Lafayette St., at 3:32 p.m.
Officers were called to 2:52 Bridge St., at 4:15 p.m., for a disturbance at a liquor establishment.
Peabody
Monday
An officer was sent to Storage Sense of Peabody, 113 Foster St., to assist a woman who seemed to think something had been done to her storage unit. The unit checked out.
A Downing Road 911 caller told police, at 5:24 p.m. that a person she does not want was coming to her home. However, the person she was concerned about did not show up. Police advised her to call if he does.
An 8 Walnut St., caller reported, at 7:24 p.m., that someone had broken into his vehicle last night and stolen his golf clubs.
Tuesday
Police responded to Nordstrom, at the Northshore Mall, at 2:47 p.m., to investigate the report of some $1,000 in merchandise stolen, including air Pods. The suspect was reported to be a male wearing black pants and having a ponytail. He fled on foot toward J.C. Penney.
Beverly
Monday
Police, fire and ambulance responded to the vicinity of 192 Cabot St., at 4:07 p.m., for a woman struck by a vehicle. A bus had pulled up at a crosswalk to let a woman get out. When she did, she walked to her left, in front of the bus, and was hit an the oncoming vehicle. She was transported to Beverly Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The operator of the vehicle was cited for a marked lanes violation and for a crosswalk violation.
Suspicious activity involving a motor vehicle brought two cruisers to 87 Lothrop St., at 7:27 p.m.
At 8 p.m., two officers went to 1 Beverly Commons Drive to check on a possibly intoxicated female.
Tuesday
Possible new graffiti was reported by police in the area of 100 River St., at 12:56 a.m.
Police were sent to 276 Rantoul St., at 8:41 a.m., to talk with a male threatened by some unknown activity.
Two cruisers were sent to the vicinity of 77 Enon St., at 10:17 a.m., to check a male beneath a tarp. No issues; he was sent on his way.
The report of a possible past assault brought an officer to 75 Brimbal Ave., at 11:11 a.m.
Two cruisers were sent to the intersection of Essex and Spring Streets, at 12:04 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with possible personal injury.
Two cruisers were sent to the vicinity of 10 Dane St., at 1:09 p.m., to break up a fight between homeless people.
A caller reported, at 1:11 p.m., that a Mass. license plate had been stolen from their vehicle.
A 28 Hull Street person reported they had been scammed or swindled.
Danvers
Sunday
Police were called to the Home Depot, 92 Newbury St., at 4:25 p.m., for an attempted shoplifting.
Officers were sent to 180 Newbury St., at 8:20 p.m., for a suspicious red truck. Police spoke with the party at that address, and after a brief investigation, they arrested Daniel Cash, 38, of 180 Newbury St. and charged him with receiving a stolen motor vehicle.
Monday
Medical aid was sent to the Police Station, 120 Ash St., at 12:07 a.m., to assist a person who was having difficulty breathing.
Police were called to 3000 Kirkbride Drive, at 3:53 a.m., for people in the parking lot disturbing the peace, but they couldn’t be found.
Officers went to the intersection of Cottage Avenue and Maple Street for a motor vehicle accident without injury.
At 12:36 p.m., police reported a tree in the roadway in the vicinity of 210 Conant St.
Marblehead
Monday
Police were called to West Shore Drive, at 7:40 a.m., for suspicious activity, but no action was required.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to Corinthian Lane, at 10:13 a.m. on a general complaint.
Four officers responded to the intersection of Pleasant and Devereux streets at 5:01 a.m., and, after a brief investigation, they arrested Vera Marie Bosque, 44, of 40 Rainbow Terrace, Salem, and charged her on two non-Marblehead warrants.
An officer went to a Susan Road home, at 5:33 p.m., to speak with a resident concerning a scam phone call.
Two officers were sent to Phillips St., at 9:30 p.m., to settle a disturbance.