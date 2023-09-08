Peabody
At 6:45 a.m., an officer was sent to Peabody School Transportation, 5 Berry St., after a caller reported a parent causing a disturbance. The parent was given a verbal notice of trespass and mailed a formal written notice of trespass.
An officer stopped a vehicle at 7:40 a.m. at the intersection of Lynnfield Street and Cashman Road and gave a written warning for using a cellphone while driving.
An ambulance was dispatched to 10 Technology Drive at 9:44 a.m. after an employee there suffered a stroke. The person was transported to Salem Hospital.
An officer was sent to Marriott Hotel, 8A Centennial Drive, Apt. 339, to assist the hotel staff with a person acting in an erratic manner. The 28-year-old Peabody man was transported to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital where he was summoned to court for possession of a Class B narcotic.
An officer was sent Petco Pet Superstore, 10 Sylvan St. at 6:36 p.m. for a child alone in a vehicle for an extended period of time.
An officer was sent to 11R North Central St. at 11:32 p.m. to report on a theft of property from the porch.
Salem
Tuesday
Police made a well-being check of a person at 91 Proctor St., at 1:55 a.m.
Police were sent to 10 Paradise Road at 5:47 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
Officers went to 64 Bridge St. at 8:33 a.m., to investigate threats.
Police were called to 26 Greenway Road at 9:22 a.m., to settle a dispute.
Police were sent to the intersection of Lafayette and Harbor streets at 1:16 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian or a bicyclist.
A juvenile issue brought police to the vicinity of 19 Highland Ave. at 4:23 p.m.
Police were sent to 211 Washington St. at 5:54 p.m., and to 51 Canal St. at 6:23 p.m., for two separate past assaults.
Wednesday
Officers went to 150 Canal St. to settle a disturbance at 12:27 a.m.
Police responded to 25 Front St. just before 6 a.m. on a commercial alarm. During a check of the property, they arrested Dannel C. Chapin, homeless, of Salem. He was charged with two counts of assault and battery on a police officer; two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; trespass; vandalizing property; breaking and entering a building in the nighttime for a felony; and resisting arrest.
Police were sent to the intersection of Essex and Central streets at 11:35 a.m. to investigate a reported incident of vandalism or graffiti.
A dispute brought police to 406 Essex St., at 1:51 p.m.
At 2:28 p.m., police were called to South Washington Square to look into a larceny.
Police were called to the Palmer’s Cove Yacht Club, 74 Leavitt St., at 5:04 p.m., when a man entered the club and said he had been stabbed. The man, who was not identified, was transported to Salem Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. As of late Thursday, Salem detectives were still investigating the case.
Police were dispatched at 6:24 p.m. to 101 Marlborough Road for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Danvers
Tuesday
Police stopped a vehicle at 7:45 p.m. in the vicinity of Brightview Senior Living, 50 Endicott St., for motor vehicle and traffic violations. After a brief investigation, they arrested the operator, Brandon Deschamps, 36, of 28 Mill Street, Danvers, for possession of a Class A drug, a traffic light violation and a motor vehicle lights violation.
An officer responded to BJ’s Wholesale Club, 6 Hutchinson Drive, to investigate malicious damage to a motor vehicle after its windows were smashed.
Wednesday
Medical aid was dispatched at 7:50 a.m. to 4 Berry St., for an unresponsive 89-year-old male.
EMS was dispatched to The Hardcover Restaurant, 15A Newbury St., at 8:07 a.m., to check the well-being of a person who sounded sick on the phone.
An officer was called to BJ’s Wholesale Club., 6 Hutchinson Drive, at 9:33 a.m., for a past assault. The caller said they were pushed by a co-worker.
Police were sent to Motor Worx, 197 Newbury St., on a follow-up investigation, at 12:02 p.m.
Police recovered a stolen lawnmower at 12:17 p.m., from the intersection of the Rail Trail and Water Street.
Beverly
Wednesday
Police, fire and ambulance responded to the intersection of Rantoul and Pond streets at 5:09 p.m. for a skateboarder who was struck by a motor vehicle.
Police responded to a Windsor Road address at 5:16 p.m. for person who said they had lost more than $147,000 in a romance scam.
The sergeant and two officers were sent to the intersection of Essex and Corning streets at 6:20 p.m. for a possible accident involving a motor vehicle and a cyclist.
A bicycle was reported stolen from the YMCA, 254 Essex St., at 6:49 p.m., for a traffic hazard — the traffic lights were red in all directions.
A sergeant and three patrolmen were called to Enon Street at 9:05 p.m. to assist Hamilton police.
Thursday
At 3:42 a.m. two officers were sent to 19 Cedar St., to check out a suspicious male walking around.
At 4:33 a.m., police responded to Mulberry Street for two females fighting.
The sergeant and three officers were sent to 9 Swan St. at 6:55 a.m. for a man possibly inside a condemned building.
A two-car accident with property damage brought police and ambulance to the intersection of Cabot and Wallis streets at 9:41 a.m.
Police, fire and ambulance were called to the intersection of Cabot and Herrick streets at 1:03 p.m., for a man down on the sidewalk.
At 2:50 p.m., police, fire and an ambulance were called to the vicinity of 147 Colon St., for a property-damage accident involving a bus.
Marblehead
Wednesday
The report of vandalism brought an officer to Lee Street at 7:08 a.m.
A burglar alarm brought two officers to Foster Street at 8:19 a.m., but it was unfounded.
An officer reported finding tools on Taft Street at 10:44 a.m.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Lafayette Street and Dartmouth Road at 1:12 p.m.
Police were sent to the intersection of Brook and Pickwick roads at 5:36 p.m. to investigate a disturbance.
Vandalism was reported on Pleasant Street at 7:47 p.m.
Middleton
Monday, Aug. 28
An ambulance was sent to Fox Run at 11:20 a.m. to transport a person with an unknown medical problem to the hospital.
An ambulance was sent to Essex Sports Center, Manning Road at 3:16 p.m. for a person with an extremity injury.
At 4:13 p.m., a fire vehicle was dispatched to East Street where it extinguished a tractor fire.
Tuesday, Aug. 29
An officer was sent to Kenney Road at 11:53 a.m., on a welfare check. The resident was transported to the hospital.
An officer was sent to LeBlanc Lane at 5:09 p.m. to report on a past theft under investigation.
Wednesday, Aug. 30
An officer was sent to Main Street at 4:10 a.m., to assist the Fire Department with a NEMLEC call.
Police stopped a vehicle at 11:36 a.m. on South Main Street and arrested the operator, Manuel E. Paniagua-Deaza, 39, of North Arlington, N.J., on an outstanding warrant.
Capt. Armitage went to Simply You Salon, Maple Street, at 2:42 p.m., to help settle a landlord-tenant dispute.
The sergeant was sent to Locust Street at 3:53 p.m., to report on the theft of an A/C unit from the front yard.
Thursday, Aug. 31
An officer responded to Dave’s Liquors, North Main St. at 2:45 p.m. to take a report on a credit card scam.
The report of a check fraud brought an officer to William and Sparages LLC on North Main St., at 2:45 p.m.
An officer was called to Market Basket at 5:20 p.m., to complain about political protesters on the property.
Saturday, Sept. 2
An officer went to White Cedar Drive at 8:41 p.m., to clear a false alarm.
Sunday, Sept. 3
An ambulance was sent to River Street at 4:42 p.m., to transport a sick person to the hospital.
Police responded to East Street at 11:30 p.m. for a disturbance after residents reported hearing gunshots in the area, but nothing was found.