BEVERLY — There has been an arrest in the shooting death of a Beverly man last month.
Bruce Gunn, 64, was arrested at 401 Cabot St., Apt. 2 in Beverly at around 5 a.m. Wednesday, the Essex District Attorney's office said.
Donald Fogg, 50, was found shot to death in his Summer Street apartment on March 13.
Gunn is scheduled to be arraigned on a murder charge by teleconference at Salem District Court later Wednesday morning.
Investigators with the district attorney's office, state police and Beverly police obtained a warrant for Gunn following an investigation.
