SALEM — A man who allegedly ran an illegal offshore gambling ring with the brothers-in-law of former Congressman John Tierney has been arrested more than a decade after being charged.
Richard Sullivan, 73, of St. John’s, Antigua, was arrested Aug. 20 at JFK International Airport in New York while going through customs after a flight from Antigua, according to the Massachusetts U.S. Attorney’s Office. He was arraigned in court in New York last Monday and expected to appear in federal court in Boston at a later date, the office said.
Sullivan was indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston in 2010 for running an online gambling site that was licensed in Antigua, but was actually operating illegally in the United States. Two of his co-conspirators were Robert Eremian and Daniel Eremian, the brothers of Patrice Tierney, John Tierney’s wife.
The illegal gambling ring became an issue for John Tierney, the Democratic congressman from Salem who represented the 6th District for 18 years, from 1997 to 2015. He denied any knowledge of the gambling operation, but his wife pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting Robert Eremian in filing false tax returns, and she was sentenced to 30 days in prison.
John Tierney survived the controversy to narrowly win reelection in 2012. But he was defeated in the Democratic primary two years later by Seth Moulton, the current 6th District congressman.
John Tierney has been the executive director for the Council for a Livable World, a nuclear arms control political action committee based in Washington, D.C., since 2016. He did not return a message seeking comment for this story.
Sullivan and the Eremian brothers operated Sports Offshore, which used an Internet site and toll-free telephone number registered in Antigua to serve customers in the United States. The company allegedly collected over $22 million through the illegal gambling operation and laundered more than $10 million in checks and wire transfers, according to the Massachusetts U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Daniel Eremian, a former Peabody resident, and another co-conspirator, Todd Lyons, who lived in Beverly, were convicted in 2011. Lyons was sentenced to four years in prison and ordered to forfeit $24.6 million. Daniel Eremian was sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to forfeit $7.7 million.
The prosecution marked one of the first times that people were charged with violating the Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act, and the first in Massachusetts, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The law was enacted in 2006.
Sullivan and Robert Eremian had remained fugitives, refusing to leave Antigua to stand trial. Robert Eremian is still a fugitive, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Sullivan is charged with racketeering, operating an illegal gambling business, transmission of wagering information, money laundering, and interstate travel in aid of racketeering.
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.