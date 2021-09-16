SALEM — A 30-year-old Danvers man is expected to appear in Salem District Court Friday in connection with a stabbing outside a Salem restaurant early Thursday.
Police were called to the parking lot of Bill and Bob's on Bridge Street just after 2 a.m., Salem Police spokesman Lt. John Burke said.
Officers learned that a beef between two groups of young men had turned physical and that one man had been stabbed with a blade of some kind, Burke said.
The wounds, to his hand and stomach, were non-life threatening and the victim was seeking medical attention on his own, Burke said.
Police were able to get a license plate number from a vehicle that had left the area and eventually identified the suspect, who was arrested Thursday afternoon.
Police did not immediately release the name of the suspect on Thursday.