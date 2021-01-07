MIDDLETON — A man accused of setting a fire in his Peabody apartment to collect on a new insurance policy last month has now been charged with attempting to escape from the Middleton Jail several days before Christmas by climbing a razor-wire fence.
Teandre Moore, 33, is being held without bail and facing charges of escape and disturbing a correctional facility. He pleaded not guilty to the new charges during his arraignment Thursday in Salem District Court.
Sheriff Kevin Coppinger said it's the first time since he took office four years ago that someone has attempted such an escape and the first time in his staff's memory that something like that had happened.
"We've had nothing even close to this," said Coppinger.
Moore was being held on bail at the jail in the Peabody case when, late on the evening of Dec. 22, he walked out of a gym area that was being used for housing due to the coronavirus pandemic, prosecutor Haleigh Reisman told a judge.
That set off an alarm. Corrections officers began searching outside the building and quickly found him in an area they refer to as "no man's land," the areas between three razor-wire fences that surround that part of the facility.
Coppinger said the area is covered by cameras, and officers spotted Moore within minutes of the alarm going off. He said Moore struggled with the officers trying to handcuff him. "It was very quick. I've got to give my staff a lot of credit. Events like this are rare, but they were right on top of this."
Moore was covering himself with a blanket and bleeding from his hands when the officers found him, Reisman told Judge Carol-Ann Fraser.
He was taken to the jail infirmary. The following day, he was interviewed and allegedly told investigators that he was having issues with other inmates who suspected him of "snitching" to correctional officers and for using "their" phones. He also said his wounds were the result of being stabbed.
Later, in a written statement, he made reference to "trying to abort the mission."
Two other inmates told investigators that just before he walked out the door, Moore wished them "Merry Christmas," and thanked one of them for a Bible.
His comments, said his lawyer, raise new questions about his mental status.
Lawyer Mark Dewan, who represented Moore on Thursday, said Moore's attorney in the arson case has already been working on getting a mental health expert to evaluate Moore. Dewan said Moore has not been receiving treatment or medications while in custody. He also said that after losing his job at a car rental agency as a result of the pandemic, Moore appeared to have spiraled downward.
Coppinger said all new inmates undergo a mental health evaluation. After the escape attempt, he said, Moore was sent for further evaluation. A spokeswoman later confirmed Moore had met with mental health professionals at the jail a dozen times since he arrived there.
Moore was arrested on Dec. 9 after investigators say he set fire to a wastebasket in his 1 Main St., Peabody apartment in an effort to collect on a new renter's insurance policy he had obtained weeks earlier. He was $9,000 behind on his rent and facing eviction. He also allegedly disabled the smoke detector in his apartment before pulling the building's alarm and leaving, investigators said last month.
Reisman asked Fraser to revoke Moore's bail in both the arson case and an earlier Salem case in which Moore faces charges of assault and battery on a police officer.
Just Tuesday, a Superior Court judge, apparently unaware of the escape try, agreed to reduce Moore's bail from the $10,000 set in the arson case last month, to $5,000. Fraser revoked that bail entirely Thursday, meaning Moore will now be detained for at least 90 days without bail.
She also set bail at $10,000 cash on the new charges.
Fraser said she was concerned by Moore's "sudden escalation" of behavior. "You attempted an escape," said the judge. "I have no reason to believe you'd come back."
A pretrial hearing is set for Feb. 4.
The gym at the jail is being used as a dormitory-style housing unit, Coppinger said, for new prisoners who have been released from a "new man" quarantine unit but haven't been assigned to a cell.
