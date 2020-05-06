April gave us an interesting change in our winter and early spring pattern of mild, above-average temperatures. In contrast it was considerably cooler than normal with a high of only 64 degrees and a low 28 degrees.
Our total precipitation was 5.41 inches. Snowfall was above average and we measured 2.8 inches here in Salem. This was more than we had in February and March combined.
May has arrived with the promise of warmer temperatures and more of the fragrant blossoms of spring. There will be occasional showers interspersed with the bright sunshine of the much-lengthened daylight hours.
During the day our temperatures will generally climb to the middle upper 60s during the day and drop to the mid 50s by the early morning hours at the beginning of the month. Toward month’s end, we usually have high readings in the more pleasant 70s , lowering to falling to the mid 50s at sunrise.
Looking back to our temperature records from 1977, we have recorded some very warm summer-like high temperatures. In fact, we had a heat wave in May of 2001. Our highest May reading was 98 degrees in 2017. In contrast our lowest reading was only 30 degrees, also in May of 2017.
Our normal precipitation averages 3.5 inches. In the past, we had an unprecedented 16.24 inches in 2006! This was the most rainfall for any month that we and the National Weather Service at Boston have ever received.
Flooding locally was truly significant, especially the usual Canal Street, Jefferson Avenue, and Rosie’s Pond region.
Downtown Peabody was a disaster area. During that period of time there were four days with thunderstorms. (one with an eighth of an inch of hail). Blustery northeast winds prevailed during the times of heaviest rain.
To our north, the Ipswich River reached its highest level in recorded history. Fortunately there are few storms of this magnitude for our locale. The least amount of rainfall was 0.84 inches in 1993.
Arthur A. Francis is a Salem meteorologist.