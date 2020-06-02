May continued to give us interesting changes in our spring pattern of weather. It was somewhat cooler than normal, although we did have a high of 87 degrees on May 2. There were two days with a low of 34 degrees.
Our total precipitation was only 2.09 inches, lower than our 3.66 inch average. We had one thunderstorm on May 15 that produced moderate rainfall.
Overall, the May precipitation was occasionally heavier in other locals, especially on May 23 when a coastal low resulted in heavy rain and strong winds over the Cape and the Islands. Unusual for May, it is interesting to note that here at Salem we measured 0.1 inches of snow on the morning of the May 9.
Now June, our first summer month, is here is here. There will be occasional showers interspersed with the bright sunshine. The official summer solstice for the northern hemisphere occurs June 20 at 5:44 p.m. On that day the earth tilts to the maximum toward the sun, giving us 15 hours and 18 minutes of sunshine.
During the day our temperatures will generally climb to the upper 70s during the afternoon, cooling to the mid 50s by dawn. Toward month’s end, the high readings are found in the low 80s, dropping to the mid 60s by sunrise.
Looking back to our temperature records from 1977, we have had some very warm days. Our highest was 100 degrees in 1991 and 1999. In contrast, we dropped to 40 degrees in 1986, 1997 and 2002.
Fortunately for us along the North Shore, we have the still chilly ocean waters. The welcome sea breezes set up and delight us, while the more inland locals are much warmer. June can be one of our more pleasant times of the year.
Variations in rainfall can vary considerably. In the past, we had an unprecedented 14.38 inches in 1982. What a month that was! Our lowest June rainfall was only 0.66 inches in 1979.
Looking back to 1982, from the June 2 to June 8 alone, Salem recorded 8.95 inches of heavy rain driven by strong northeasterly winds. Rain continued throughout the month and on June 29, severe thunderstorm activity prevailed giving us more than 2 inches of rain and hail up to three quarters of an inch.
An important event of historical interest occurred 67 years ago on June 9, 1953. The Worcester area had one of the most devastating U.S. tornados race over the region. The twister was the worst in New England history, one mile across, with maximum winds over 300 miles per hour. It was on the ground for 90 minutes, racing from Petersham to Framingham (48 miles) and resulted in a swath of mass destruction and killing at least 94 persons.
Debris from the historic tornado fell to the ground, even here in the Boston area. I was on forecasting duty at the Naval Air Station at Squantum, Mass., that afternoon and we had severe thunderstorm activity. Considerable debris from the tornado fell on our runways. It was a day in my forecasting career that I will never forget!
Boating enthusiasts should also be aware of the ominous silent weather hazard – coastal fog – that must be contended with. It can form quickly and almost without warning. Be alert.
Arthur A. Francis is a Salem meteorologist.