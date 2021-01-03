Arthur Francis weather column: December was the snowiest month of 2020

In December our overall temperature was average, but there was the Christmas warmth that melted almost all of the mid-month snow. Our high was 60 degrees, and the low was 10 degrees.
December had considerable cloudiness with only two days of mostly clear skies. Precipitation was above normal with a total of 6.02 inches.
Snowfall was considerably above normal with a total of 17.7 inches. December was our biggest snow maker of 2020 — the months of January through November gave us a total snowfall of only 11.9 inches.
The first December snow here was 1.5 inches on the 5th. Our most significant Salem snow quickly piled up to 16 inches on the 16th and 17th. Dramatically, just about all of the snow melted before Christmas due to the combination of very warm temperatures and heavy rain.
January has arrived, and on the 2nd at 8:50 a.m. the earth was closest to the sun. The event is called the Perihelion. On this day, the sun angle is at its lowest. Even so, the month is usually our coldest of the year here in New England.
Early in the month our temperatures usually slowly climb to the upper 40s during the day, falling to the 30s by dawn. By month’s end, the afternoon readings typically reach the mid to upper 30s, plummeting to the low 20s by sunrise.
Looking back in our records, we had an unusually summer-like high reading of 71 degrees in 2007. In sharp contrast, the mercury plunged to a frigid 15 degrees below zero in 1984.
Our January melted precipitation is usually about 4.44 inches. Past records reveal that we have had as much as 11.04 inches in 1970 and as little as 0.58 inches in 1980.
How about snow? Our average snowfall is about 17 inches. However, our record amount was 60 inches in 2005. During a two-day event, we had a spectacular blizzard that dropped 30 inches of snow here in Salem. Strong, gale force winds drifted the snow that blanketed us, and visibility at times was reduced to zero.
It was truly a winter storm. Arctic temperatures prevailed at the start of the event, with a reading of 7 degrees below zero here in Salem. Dramatic icing scenes along the coast were spectacular.
In 2015, we had another impressive two-day blizzard with extremely cold temperatures that gave us 28 inches of snow. Gale force winds again prevailed, and there was dangerous coastal erosion and serious destruction of shoreline property.
Compare that month to January 1980, when we had only a dusting of snow — just three-tenths of an inch.
Arthur A. Francis is a Salem meteorologist.