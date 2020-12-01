Arthur Francis weather column: Hoping for a white Christmas after a no-snow November

November started out with some much needed rain on the first day, then our spectacular fall foliage display began to disappear.
There was an unusual rise in temperature early in the month. From Nov. 5 to the 12th we had prolonged, delightful, late summer-like weather with our high temperatures reaching 70 degrees or more for six days. The highest reading was 76 degrees on the 10th. Yes, November was considerably warmer than normal this year.
Rainfall was near normal, even though we had 23 days with no rain. We had thunderstorm activity on Nov. 23, as a strong cold front passed over our locale accompanied by very heavy rainfall. From 4 a.m. to 2 p.m., we measured a total of 1.87 inches of rain.
Finally, a rapidly developing storm arrived on the last day of the month, giving us 0.81 inches of rain accompanied by extremely high southeasterly winds with gusts to 50 mph in Salem. Winds were even stronger around Boston — the Blue Hill Observatory in Milton measured gusts of 81 mph.
There was no snow during the month. We had the snow in October instead. We did have a trace of sleet on Nov 28 that resulted from the buildup of afternoon cumulus clouds.
The winter solstice occurs on Dec. 21 at 8:30 a.m. Until Christmas, we will have only about nine hours of daylight each day.
This is the month when winter conditions start to become more established. Early in the month our temperatures usually climb to the mid to upper 40s during the day, falling to the low 30s or upper 20s by dawn.
By month’s end, the afternoon readings usually reach the mid to high 30s, tumbling to the low 30s or upper 20s by sunrise.
Looking back in our records, we had an impressive, unseasonably high reading of 78 degrees in 1998. In extreme contrast, we had a frigid low of 11 below zero in 1980.
Our December precipitation is usually about 4.58 inches. Past records reveal that we have had as much as 7.54 inches in 2008 and as little as 1.18 inches in 1978.
Our average snow is 9.8 inches. During our record period, the greatest monthly amount was an impressive 33.0 inches in 2003.
That year we had an impressive three-day intense nor'easter at the beginning of the month that blanketed Salem with 28 inches of heavy, wet snow. Peabody and some other local communities had over 3 feet of snow. To make conditions even more dangerous, gale force winds swept the snow into mountainous drifts that required the hard work of shoveling, snow blowing, and plowing, and caused hazardous road conditions.
Fortunately, December can also bring us some days with brilliant, sunny weather — deep blue skies and crystal clear visibility. These times are especially delightful after a fresh snowfall.
We would be delighted to have a white Christmas, with a peaceful, glittering, dusting of snow enhancing our winter landscape this year, even though we must remain secluded due to the persistent COVID-19. We must be helping hands to those in need.
Arthur A. Francis is a Salem meteorologist.